(NBC DFW)   DFW law enforcement seeking Gen-Z'er who posted Covid-19 infection selfie whilst threatening to become TikTok era Typhoid Mary   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
31
    Carrollton police, Snapchat video  
31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez.

I feel like I'm learning a lot about people during all of this.  It's fascinating and appalling at the same time.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how is this different from all the pastors who are saying they'll defy shelter in place orders and gather thousands of people together?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

propasaurus: So how is this different from all the pastors who are saying they'll defy shelter in place orders and gather thousands of people together?


Kid's not begging for money.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Man, it's only ten past 2 here and I think my news limit for the day has already been reached
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

propasaurus: So how is this different from all the pastors who are saying they'll defy shelter in place orders and gather thousands of people together?


Well, if though both are irresponsible behavior only one is went and got a test, told to stay home, and purposely went to the store making statements they were purposely going to infect people.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Teen seeks attention...Wish granted.  Back to you Bob...
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Damn millennial

/millennial
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do if you encountered one of these terrorists can you expect any negative conciquences if you shot them?
 
egomann
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There needs to be a Texas tag.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I'm here at Walmart about to infest every (expletive), because if I'm going down, all you (expletive) are going down," she says in the Snapchat video.

Not that I condone this, but I understand the mindset. I, too, was a stupid, self-destructive asshole at 18.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Do if you encountered one of these terrorists can you expect any negative conciquences if you shot them?


That depends.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enterprise213
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Do if you encountered one of these terrorists can you expect any negative conciquences if you shot them?


Great question. I'd love to hear the answer.
 
palelizard [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

buttercat: Jeez.

I feel like I'm learning a lot about people during all of this.  It's fascinating and appalling at the same time.


Adversity doesn't change who you are. It just polishes it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How much does Covid pay to be an influencer?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Are those fingernails or is she Scary Terry's daughter?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She, and the spring break idiot (despite the apology) are going to be the face of COVID19 forever. A generation from now, the class watching the video on the Great COVID Shutdown of 2020 will see clips of these morons.

Nice going, kids. This will define your future forever.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
wanna-joke.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't know what to say... She sounds like a school shooter type. Should we reset the clock?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Abolish all police

They serve no purpose....
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We have not located her yet. Tips: (972) 466-3333 or

I have a tip... visit last known address.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

buttercat: Jeez.

I feel like I'm learning a lot about people during all of this.  It's fascinating and appalling at the same time.


To be fair:
Garbage in garbage out.
 
07X18
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

enterprise213: MasterPython: Do if you encountered one of these terrorists can you expect any negative conciquences if you shot them?

Great question. I'd love to hear the answer.


I'd assume you'd be within your rights to shoot them...I mean, this is the nation where you're techmically legally allowed to run over protesters.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Police will charge [the] 18-year-old with making a terroristic threat


That dangerous age where you're young enough to do something incredibly stupid and old enough to get into some seriously deep shiat over it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Do if you encountered one of these terrorists can you expect any negative conciquences if you shot them?


Just say they was acting suspicious, and looking in windows. Also, let them lightly beat you up, frist. I'm sure you will be exonerated and cheered.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

egomann: There needs to be a Texas tag.


It should be secession
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: We have not located her yet. Tips: (972) 466-3333 or

I have a tip... visit last known address.

A spokesperson for the Carrollton Police Department said officers went to Maradiaga's home on Sunday, but she was not there.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Abolish all police

They serve no purpose....


Expect shooting anyone they feel is even slightly threatening them in any way shape or form
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: We have not located her yet. Tips: (972) 466-3333 or

I have a tip... visit last known address.


Clearly you didn't watch the entire video
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

propasaurus: So how is this different from all the pastors who are saying they'll defy shelter in place orders and gather thousands of people together?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
