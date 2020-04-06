 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   Multiple houses hit during a drive-by shooting in Vacaville, CA. Police say they're encouraged that both shooters seemed to follow CDC guidelines and used face coverings during the shooting, even if they didn't maintain 6ft separation in the car   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
    News, Vacaville Police Department, Drive-by shooting  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a real cow town.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy Cow
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is totally fine and normal, the right wing has repeatedly told us that 10,000 dead from covid isn't a big deal, so what if a person here or there gets shot?

Clearly we don't need to waste good money sending police out there and stopping shooters, after all, what would happen to the bullet manufacturing economy if you shut down all the drive by shootings?
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I see some story about a murder during all of this, I just think,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was never a town more appropriately named than Vacaville.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't a good day?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to bring us this news of they Saturday shooting on Monday.  I guess they couldn't wait for the Monday driveby to use the same headline.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A drive-by? Did we travel back in time to 1987?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Xai: This is totally fine and normal, the right wing has repeatedly told us that 10,000 dead from covid isn't a big deal, so what if a person here or there gets shot?

Clearly we don't need to waste good money sending police out there and stopping shooters, after all, what would happen to the bullet manufacturing economy if you shut down all the drive by shootings?


What are you babbling about?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Breaking news....from Saturday, K.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Xai: This is totally fine and normal, the right wing has repeatedly told us that 10,000 dead from covid isn't a big deal, so what if a person here or there gets shot?

Clearly we don't need to waste good money sending police out there and stopping shooters, after all, what would happen to the bullet manufacturing economy if you shut down all the drive by shootings?

What are you babbling about?


ChiCom sympathizer doesn't like an armed population. In other news, the sky is blue, water is wet, the sun is hot, and Epstein didn't kill himself.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Sounds like a real cow town.


I laugh every time I see the name of that place.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So...in major gang areas are there color restrictions on cloth face masks in all this?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: So...in major gang areas are there color restrictions on cloth face masks in all this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nut Tree Posse wildin' out.
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Trocadero: There was never a town more appropriately named than Vacaville.


Because of  Manuel Cabeza Vaca?

Lots of places are named for original landowners or historical figures from the area.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is supposed to be the safest town in the area.

/lives in the area

Oh, and they have Will C. Wood High School there.

// have been waiting YEARS to submit "Man arrested for indecent exposure..." headline on FARK. No takers (takers-offers), unfortunately.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Magorn: lifeslammer: So...in major gang areas are there color restrictions on cloth face masks in all this?

[Fark user image 850x877]


That was....thorough.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Magorn: lifeslammer: So...in major gang areas are there color restrictions on cloth face masks in all this?

[Fark user image 850x877]


As corny as it sounds, I'm all for Beige Left.
 
