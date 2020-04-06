 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Bored? Try a game of Florida Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt Bingo. Needs squares for Bath Salts Homeless Guy and Random Thing on Fire   (tampabay.com) divider line
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Needs more ancient shirtless man with skin reduced to leather, meth.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commas: Am I a joke to you?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS, Florida! Bingo has five columns (kinda important in the real game) and five rows. Could you really not think of three more things?

/ I'm counting the two in the headline
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Bingo board made by someone unfamiliar with Bingo boards.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: FFS, Florida! Bingo has five columns (kinda important in the real game) and five rows. Could you really not think of three more things?

/ I'm counting the two in the headline


Free Space.  Just need 2 more.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: FFS, Florida! Bingo has five columns (kinda important in the real game) and five rows. Could you really not think of three more things?

/ I'm counting the two in the headline


Let's see, how 'bout a dude who jumped into a holding pond to evade cops, and got into it with a gator?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: gunsmack: FFS, Florida! Bingo has five columns (kinda important in the real game) and five rows. Could you really not think of three more things?

/ I'm counting the two in the headline

Free Space.  Just need 2 more.


I stand corrected. Good catch.
 
LordBeavis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to Bath Salts?  I think it was really poised to be the next big thing everyone freaked out about when that guy ate someone's face.  Now you hear nothing.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not bingo-ing here, just figure I would give this Florida man's perspective. The Keys are a ghost town in what would be prime tourist time (checkpoint in Key Largo, only residents, workers and delivery trucks allowed, full documentation of one of three needed, and I'm fine with that). My 15-unit complex, everyone is complying with stay at home really well, the parking lot is all day is like it usually is when everyone gets home from work. Bored as hell, yeah, but we are doing our part. But since 60 percent of our economy relies on tourism, estimate is 50 percent unemployed (lodgings, bars, restaurants, etc.) Lots of people hurting. God forbid we get a hurricane. Again.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: FFS, Florida! Bingo has five columns (kinda important in the real game) and five rows. Could you really not think of three more things?


It's Florida bingo. Of course it's farked up.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No free space for abandoned leg prosthesis?
 
saywhat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: gunsmack: FFS, Florida! Bingo has five columns (kinda important in the real game) and five rows. Could you really not think of three more things?

It's Florida bingo. Of course it's farked up.


Exactly

Also, I can cross off at least eleven of the squares just walking around the block in my neighborhood.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Homemade mask
 
slobberingoldfool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
EXTRA! EXTRA!
Tampa Bay Times announces print edition to be issued Wednesday andSunday only. Special insert planned for Sunday's will contain a whole week's worth of puzzles  and games for the amusement of the 7 subscribers who are not yet senile.
 
70Ford
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gunsmack: skyotter: gunsmack: FFS, Florida! Bingo has five columns (kinda important in the real game) and five rows. Could you really not think of three more things?

/ I'm counting the two in the headline

Free Space.  Just need 2 more.

I stand corrected. Good catch.


Shirtless speed freak on a BMX.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Homemade mask


That's all I can do now. Everyone's sold out and I'm not going down to the hardware store where Chad the work-from-home mouthbreathing finance guy needs to shove by me in the aisle to gawk at the wax bowl rings for half an hour.
 
