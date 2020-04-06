 Skip to content
(NYPost)   NYC may soon be planting the dead in their parks. This is not a repeat from the 19th century   (nypost.com) divider line
17
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, they're just being parked in a parking spot.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They should just run a parade of viking funerals down the Hudson every night.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's all right, San Francisco has a bunch of dead bodies buried under a golf course.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know a place they can use:

eenews.netView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There was some reporter during Cuomo's press conference that asked about it. I should have known it was someone from the NY Post.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Perhaps the bodies could be cremated instead.

Burial is in any case a wasteful practice.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sky Funeral.

Bring in the vultures.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is a contingency plan.

Not all contingency plans are needed.  In fact most aren't.

But when they are, you are glad you have them.

So be glad they are thinking about this and let's hope it's not needed.
 
skinink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How are they going to fit bodies under John Lennon's memorial?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 850x444]


So that's why Hollywood didn't greenlight a third Cocoon movie.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Isn't there some way to compost the dead into TP? I mean the rich already wipe their asses with the poor, so why not continue the tradition?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: This is a contingency plan.

Not all contingency plans are needed.  In fact most aren't.

But when they are, you are glad you have them.

So be glad they are thinking about this and let's hope it's not needed.


Yep. And of course the Post has to sensationalize the shiat out of it. Hopefully we never get to that point and hopefully the trends from the past couple of days continue to hold for NYC.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
scontent-lax3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As usual NYC real estate is to die for.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There are worse places to be burred than Central Park behind the MET looking across the pond at Belvedere Castle, or on the hill at Forrest Park looking down at the playground, or Breezy Point. How could that be worse than this?

How could that be any worse than Greenwood or Holy Cross Cemetary?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had a good joke about alternate side interment but then I was like "no."
 
