 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Just in case you were wondering if coronavirus deaths were being under-counted or over-counted, the answer is "definitely under-counted"   (twitter.com) divider line
77
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1466 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 1:32 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



77 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a planned feature, not a bug.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, there was a guy who died here of it. Had all the symptoms, tested positive...they say he died of a heart attack....

We are being lied to bigly.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP will say "Why difference does it make, they're dead?" without any hint of irony.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP will say "What difference does it make, they're dead?" without any hint of irony.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to be like Russia soon - more "pneumonia" deaths than COVID deaths
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP will say "What difference does it make, they're dead?" without any hint of irony.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: We're going to be like Russia soon - more "pneumonia" deaths than COVID deaths


Have to wonder how many are being intentionally labeled pneumonia or flu related or even just natural causes.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP will say "What difference does it make, they're dead?" without any hint of irony.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP will say "What difference does it make, they're dead?" without any hint of irony.
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If anyone doesn't think that this administration isn't doing damage similar to what they claim China is doing then you are one naive son of a biatch.

We will never know the real numbers because we don't want to know the real numbers.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pincy: We will never know the real numbers because we don't want to know the real numbers.


This is ultimately what it comes down to. We'll never know the number of Americans who died either directly or indirectly from this pandemic. But, then, we don't care much in general how many Americans die either directly or indirectly from our health care system, either.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pincy: If anyone doesn't think that this administration isn't doing damage similar to what they claim China is doing then you are one naive son of a biatch.

We will never know the real numbers because we don't want to know the real numbers.


That is... well, true in a very technical sense but the bodies are still being counted and computing excess mortality is very straightforward so decent estimates will be available within a few months.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pincy: If anyone doesn't think that this administration isn't doing damage similar to what they claim China is doing then you are one naive son of a biatch.



The GOP only knows 2 things. Grift Or Projection
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've posted this chart a few times before, but in light of this news I feel compelled to post it again.

I was worried they'd decide to prioritize tests for the living over the dead eventually when things got bad enough.. And I wanted to see where we would 'actually' be as things went along...

Back when the US reached 1000 deaths, and exponential growth was evident (doubling every 3 days) I created this chart, which has been correct so far... I suppose until we see some sort of sign that doesn't rely on testing, we'll have to assume that the count is still growing at this rate...

Obviously it'll plateau at some point before the end of the chart, hopefully we'll see some sort of sign, since we can no longer trust the official numbers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The PIG will spray "What deferens does it malt, three dave?" whiteout ant tint of iron.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do not taunt happy fun virus.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OldRod: We're going to be like Russia soon - more "pneumonia" deaths than COVID deaths


Texas is already going that way.

If you say it's COVID19, they tell you "YOU'RE HYSTERICAL!"
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brax33: Obviously it'll plateau at some point before the end of the chart, hopefully we'll see some sort of sign, since we can no longer trust the official numbers.


Well, if it doesn't, we'll need an "int" by day 60.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A way to get an idea of the missing deaths is to compare pneumonia deaths from this time last year and this month in years with similar levels of influenza.

What you'll see is a lot more pneumonia deaths, and those extras are Covid-19 victims.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What difference does it make, they're dead?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And these misleading medical statistics are going to screw with things for decades as we struggle to explain why we had an unexplained upswing in pneumonia and heart failures.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mark my words.

Trump and company threw out that 240,000 number because the reported number will NEVER get that high. I ran a few regressions based on reported cases and if I'm right (I very well might not be), the total number of deaths attributable to coronavirus will be reported between 90-105K by August.

That 240K number is so when nearly (or slightly more than) 100K die, Trump can say "durrr look what a bigly good job I did. I cut expected deaths in half."
 
joker420
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Really? Just like the total case count is low too.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Covid. Big deal. The flu killed 2 million people this year so far."
 
thepeterd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make? (Official Music Video)
Youtube XbOx8TyvUmI
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Drax will say "Who difference does it make, they're dead?" without any hint of irony.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
GardenWeasel:

The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make? (Official Music Video)
Youtube XbOx8TyvUmI
 
Gleeman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The GOP will say "What difference does it make, they're dead?" without any hint of irony.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: The GOP will say "What difference does it make, they're dead?" without any hint of irony.


Maybe even twice.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: GardenWeasel:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XbOx8Tyv​UmI]


That joke isn't funny anymore.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Regional update: we now have confirmed Covid cases in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Per the lab emails, there are two cases confirmed, and they are bracing for a huge spike in northern New Mexico. This means, loosely, that there are going to be confirmed cases on lab property, which is where the dung meets the rotating equipment, frankly.

The problem is, the lab employs about 12000 people and the entire northern half of the state is never more than about two degrees of separation from a lab employee. I like to joke that you can't throw a rock without hitting a physicist.

You want a national security concern? I give you a pandemic on national lab property.

/as a side note, it's also now on the reservations/pueblos
//and running water is, sadly, still considered optional on reservations
///please support your native communities from a respectful distance at this time
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
thepeterd:

Mary Wells - You Beat Me To The Punch
Youtube OCUXSdg6PCc
 
patrick767
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: What difference does it make, they're dead?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UberDave: brax33: Obviously it'll plateau at some point before the end of the chart, hopefully we'll see some sort of sign, since we can no longer trust the official numbers.

Well, if it doesn't, we'll need an "int" by day 60.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Regional update: we now have confirmed Covid cases in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Per the lab emails, there are two cases confirmed, and they are bracing for a huge spike in northern New Mexico. This means, loosely, that there are going to be confirmed cases on lab property, which is where the dung meets the rotating equipment, frankly.

The problem is, the lab employs about 12000 people and the entire northern half of the state is never more than about two degrees of separation from a lab employee. I like to joke that you can't throw a rock without hitting a physicist.

You want a national security concern? I give you a pandemic on national lab property.

/as a side note, it's also now on the reservations/pueblos
//and running water is, sadly, still considered optional on reservations
///please support your native communities from a respectful distance at this time


New Mexico eh? Bet the wall doesn't sound so silly now, does it?

...wait. Yes, yes it does.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, there was a guy who died here of it. Had all the symptoms, tested positive...they say he died of a heart attack....

We are being lied to bigly.


Almost everyone dies because their heart stops beating.
 
patrick767
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Where the fark are the tests?!

The monumental failing of the Trump administration continues. They've had months to get tests mass produced so we'd have some hope of knowing where the infections are.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We're going to have to reinvestigate Benghazi to find the answer.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: We're going to have to reinvestigate Benghazi to find the answer.


Not to mention getting to the bottom of this Chappaquiddick business.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The GOP will say "What difference does it make, they're dead?" without any hint of irony.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Comparison of overall deaths this year compared to last will need to be done. I always hated overalls anyway😎
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't help but feel like the "drop off" in cases is because our ability to test has plateaued and we can't get a good read on anything, from infection rate to death rate.

This makes me very nervous.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: AuralArgument: GardenWeasel:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XbOx8Tyv​UmI]

That joke isn't funny anymore.


You can say THAT again!
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: The GOP will say "What difference does it make, they're dead?" without any hint of irony.


This bears repeating.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The GOP will say "What difference does it make, they're dead?" without any hint of irony.
 
fark account name
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Once this is over, we'll be able to figure out rates of death by comparing death rates from prior years.  In Italy, there have been some reports where the "excess deaths" number is 5x the official death report.
 
MilkusManus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

patrick767: Subtonic: What difference does it make, they're dead?

[Fark user image image 520x292]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Major Rawls agrees with this.  He needs the numbers kept down.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: The GOP will say "Why difference does it make, they're dead?" without any hint of irony.


The lying bastard GOP-controlled....New York City?

/seriously, you need professional help if you're going to politicize every goddamn thing in your life.
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.