(The Drive)   Picture an utterly bizarre setting for the formal handover ceremony of a major Iraqi airbase. Multiply that by ten. Okay, you're getting close   (thedrive.com) divider line
662 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 2:05 PM



American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dude... My jr. high drama class had better sets.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A horse... a horse, my base for a horse.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was expecting cows... just sayin'.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Sir, the signing-over ceremony is in the gymnasium on Monday!"
"And..?!"
"Well, the Air Force still has the sets up from their recent  production of 'Cinderella'."
"And...?!"
"Just letting you know, sir."
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank you! But our princess is in another airbase!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We're having handover ceremonies? I thought our M.O. now was run and leave everything for the Russians.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Simple people are easily amused.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

