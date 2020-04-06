 Skip to content
(WAFB Baton Rouge)   Baton Rogue confirms a Covid-19 death where the person caught the virus and was killed by it in less than 24 hours. And we know this because the victim was only 1 day old   (wafb.com) divider line
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's...a slight disingenuous. Come on now.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

italie: That's...a slight disingenuous. Come on now.


Yeah.  That patient was in very close contact with a potentially infected person for 9 months.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What was its FARK handle?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Woohoo!  Dead baby thread.

There's an abortion joke hidden in here somewhere.

/Aisle seat please.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My step daughter managed to get herself pregnant and she will deliver here in a week or so.  Her and her damned boyfriend are too damned arrogant to wear a mask when they are out.  I just want to smack them both.
 
LewDux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The ages of the 20 deceased patients in East Baton Rouge Parish are 1-day, 33, 34, 43, 44, 52, 53 (two people the same age), 58 (two people the same age), 61, 64, 66, 70, 71 (two people the same age), 73, 76, 77, 79, 81, 82, 86, 88, 90, and 94 (two people the same age).

Nice try, reality, but " MANY OR MOST OF WHOM WOULD HAVE DIED THIS YEAR ANYWAY"
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So vaper?
 
JonZoidberg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The mom was very sick and was on a ventilator.  The baby was born at 22 weeks, where unrelated to any disease, the baby only has around a 10% chance of survival.

It's a tragedy, but I hope the media doesn't pass this around as a shocking warning to anyone about to give birth.  There have been reports of term infants with the disease, but no deaths yet in that population that I know of.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nos autem nihil valorem ad principes
 
Jz4p
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ok, I'm sad.  I'm closing the internet now.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: My step daughter managed to get herself pregnant and she will deliver here in a week or so.  Her and her damned boyfriend are too damned arrogant to wear a mask when they are out.  I just want to smack them both.


1) Congrats, Grandma.

2) Some folks don't quite get the risks (including to a certain extent, me). In her situation, she doesn't need to be out at all. Let the BF do the errands. But realize you can not bring the risk to zero.
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was assured this only kills baby Boomers.

cowgirl toffee: My step daughter managed to get herself pregnant and she will deliver here in a week or so.  Her and her damned boyfriend are too damned arrogant to wear a mask when they are out.  I just want to smack them both.


Shiat - I'll bet the people who are going to deliver the baby appreciate their attitude.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jz4p: Ok, I'm sad.  I'm closing the internet now.


Outside is not much better

/ but have hope everyone, when in a dark place remember the sunlight, it will get better.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JonZoidberg: The mom was very sick and was on a ventilator.  The baby was born at 22 weeks, where unrelated to any disease, the baby only has around a 10% chance of survival.

It's a tragedy, but I hope the media doesn't pass this around as a shocking warning to anyone about to give birth.  There have been reports of term infants with the disease, but no deaths yet in that population that I know of.


Need a sad tag here.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: cowgirl toffee: My step daughter managed to get herself pregnant and she will deliver here in a week or so.  Her and her damned boyfriend are too damned arrogant to wear a mask when they are out.  I just want to smack them both.

1) Congrats, Grandma.

2) Some folks don't quite get the risks (including to a certain extent, me). In her situation, she doesn't need to be out at all. Let the BF do the errands. But realize you can not bring the risk to zero.


You can't keep them in!!  They are running all over the place. Out to eat every day, you name it!  So frustrating.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At least the rest of the family wasn't around to see that.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It could be SIDS or literally anything else. At this point the desire to make Trump look bad means anyone dying anywhere that COVID-19 is thought to be somewhere within about 3-4 counties around will be attributed to coronavirus to pump up the numbers. Heart attack, stroke, stabbing, shooting, infected hangnail, etc.? All will be deaths counted as coronavirus.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LewDux: The ages of the 20 deceased patients in East Baton Rouge Parish are 1-day, 33, 34, 43, 44, 52, 53 (two people the same age), 58 (two people the same age), 61, 64, 66, 70, 71 (two people the same age), 73, 76, 77, 79, 81, 82, 86, 88, 90, and 94 (two people the same age).

Nice try, reality, but " MANY OR MOST OF WHOM WOULD HAVE DIED THIS YEAR ANYWAY"


38% under 60 years old.
Ok, Boomer.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Nos autem nihil valorem ad principes


They don't care in 18 years, how can they care in 18 hours?
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LewDux: The ages of the 20 deceased patients in East Baton Rouge Parish are 1-day, 33, 34, 43, 44, 52, 53 (two people the same age), 58 (two people the same age), 61, 64, 66, 70, 71 (two people the same age), 73, 76, 77, 79, 81, 82, 86, 88, 90, and 94 (two people the same age).

Nice try, reality, but " MANY OR MOST OF WHOM WOULD HAVE DIED THIS YEAR ANYWAY"


Or, as the gangbangers say when they accidemntly smoke a six year old in a drive-by: "Everybody Dies".
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: My step daughter managed to get herself pregnant


Was she, like, bad at the sex? Doing it wrong and pregnancy was a genuine surprise?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Should have put the baby in a clown costume at least it would have been funnier
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: I was assured this only kills baby Boomers. cowgirl toffee: My step daughter managed to get herself pregnant and she will deliver here in a week or so.  Her and her damned boyfriend are too damned arrogant to wear a mask when they are out.  I just want to smack them both.

Shiat - I'll bet the people who are going to deliver the baby appreciate their attitude.


Her OBGYN is thinking about shutting down for a while and she's been crying. I might be going to Tractor Supply to get gloves that come up to my shoulders to deliver that baby.  Regardless, she needs to wear protective gear. Baby needs them both healthy.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JonZoidberg: There have been reports of term infants with the disease, but no deaths yet in that population that I know of.


The infant dead in Connecticut was immediately announced as being caused by COVID-19. A few days later it turns out to be accidental suffocation by a caregiver and they went ahead and said it was COVID-19 because TDS.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: cowgirl toffee: My step daughter managed to get herself pregnant

Was she, like, bad at the sex? Doing it wrong and pregnancy was a genuine surprise?


To be honest, I was surprised anyone would manage to put up with her attitude long enough for anything like that to happen. And that's the truth.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JonZoidberg: The mom was very sick and was on a ventilator.  The baby was born at 22 weeks, where unrelated to any disease, the baby only has around a 10% chance of survival.

It's a tragedy, but I hope the media doesn't pass this around as a shocking warning to anyone about to give birth.  There have been reports of term infants with the disease, but no deaths yet in that population that I know of.


A 6-week old baby died of it in CT last week.
 
joker420
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yawn......
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Woohoo!  Dead baby thread.

There's an abortion joke hidden in here somewhere.

/Aisle seat please.


YAY! OMELETS!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: My step daughter managed to get herself pregnant and she will deliver here in a week or so.  Her and her damned boyfriend are too damned arrogant to wear a mask when they are out.  I just want to smack them both.


Welcome ro GILFhood!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: cowgirl toffee: My step daughter managed to get herself pregnant and she will deliver here in a week or so.  Her and her damned boyfriend are too damned arrogant to wear a mask when they are out.  I just want to smack them both.

Welcome ro GILFhood!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drearyx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: It could be SIDS or literally anything else. At this point the desire to make Trump look bad means anyone dying anywhere that COVID-19 is thought to be somewhere within about 3-4 counties around will be attributed to coronavirus to pump up the numbers. Heart attack, stroke, stabbing, shooting, infected hangnail, etc.? All will be deaths counted as coronavirus.


Except the opposite is happening to keep numbers low.

Tool.
 
flondrix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: My step daughter managed to get herself pregnant and she will deliver here in a week or so.  Her and her damned boyfriend are too damned arrogant to wear a mask when they are out.  I just want to smack them both.


To be fair, until recently we were constanly told not to wear masks by both those who believed the virus was real and those who did not.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sorry about the kid, but remember that Hitler and FDR were babies too.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Headline:  Baton Rogue


Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Rogue
 
