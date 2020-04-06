 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Brave Clarice. You will let me know when those lambs stop spinning, won't you?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

1075 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 9:07 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Look at me, everybody.

I'm a GYRO!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brap: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x447]

Look at me, everybody.

I'm a GYRO!


lol
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
brap
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's called a Scottish Sex Swing.   In Scotland.  The English get nasty about it.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: That's called a Scottish Sex Swing.   In Scotland.  The English get nasty about it.


And then, they make haggis.  And eat it.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The next thing you know, they'll commandeer a scooter and go joy-riding around the deserted village.

A Lamb-beretta.
 
invictus2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
IT BEGINS!!!

Black Sheep (Comic Creature Feature) - Official Trailer
Youtube z4PkMPAlMFo
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Love that headline subby
 
phrawgh
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
claudius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Baad
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"We see you're using an ad blocker, but..that's not going to stop us from starting autoplay videos and serving all the ads we intended to serve underneath the impenetrable semi-transparent white wall of clickless doom"
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.