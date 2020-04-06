 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   We've found where the coronavirus is spreading from and it is coming from inside the church   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
68
•       •       •

68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i thought they were covered in the blood of jesus or something
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just a sign that god wants you to have COVID-19.

Bend over and take it all for god.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adios, motherf*ckers
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see, how does this usually go? COVID is a disaster right? Like tornadoes.

Church survivors: "We thank God for this miracle, in sparing us from this disease."

Reporter: "What about those who died?"

Church survivors: "He works in mysterious ways."
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine a works with fewer religious nut jobs.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh... this virus is from God.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents' church has even gone to an online service now.  And they live in BFE, WI.

/hate on my boomer parents, they're super libs
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Imagine a works with fewer religious nut jobs.


*world

Although "works" kind of works too, in the Catholic sense.
 
rightClick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i thought they were covered in the blood of jesus or something


does that make him patient zero?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: My parents' church has even gone to an online service now.  And they live in BFE, WI.

/hate on my boomer parents, they're super libs


Yes it's all about your parental units. There are no other Christians in the world.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me:  Hey, God, what are your plans for 2020?

Satan:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure you'd like to think this will change their ways, but since the stats say 80+% of the infected will suffer no permanent effects, it will only strengthen their belief that God spared them because they went to church.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The DC coronavirus cases started in a church too. The very first DC case was a pastor, who then shook hands with 500 people in his church and we were off to races. Corona everywhere. But keep on praying together. See how that works out for you (and us)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't how the rapture is supposed to work. This isn't how any of this is supposed to work.

-Religious Peeps, probably
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TheFoz: My parents' church has even gone to an online service now.  And they live in BFE, WI.

/hate on my boomer parents, they're super libs

Yes it's all about your parental units. There are no other Christians in the world.


My point was that there are ways to avoid this stupidity, the tech is there even in small town USA.
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've been basking in a holier UV light.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have predicted such an obvious, predictable thing? Next you're going to tell me that sticking your hand into a fire will burn you.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the call is from inside the house" When A Stranger Calls(1979).wmv
Youtube rkcGm-pWwsQ
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the printing press was supposed to eliminate the need for church.
You can look up the Bible (or whatever religious text you prefer) on the internet and read it yourself.
You don't need some guy on a stage telling you what it means or what to think.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The DC coronavirus cases started in a church too. The very first DC case was a pastor, who then shook hands with 500 people in his church and we were off to races. Corona everywhere. But keep on praying together. See how that works out for you (and us)


That's how it started in the Navajo Nation as well, at a church.  Interestingly enough, it started in New Mexico's bible belt because of a doctor who went on vacation to New York, and then came back and saw patients, not because of a church.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: I thought the printing press was supposed to eliminate the need for church.
You can look up the Bible (or whatever religious text you prefer) on the internet and read it yourself.
You don't need some guy on a stage telling you what it means or what to think.


It eliminated the need for rich people to avoid sin once they could start mass printing indulgences.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So 442 cases, 'about a third' is about 147.333.  Call in 150 cases.  In 2011 the total population of Sacramento County was 1,428,355 and it was trending upward.  You are saying 0.11% of your population done farked up...
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charles Darwin nods survival of the fittestly.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: I thought the printing press was supposed to eliminate the need for church.
You can look up the Bible (or whatever religious text you prefer) on the internet and read it yourself.
You don't need some guy on a stage telling you what it means or what to think.


It did, for a while, but then they started using it to print this:

th.bing.comView Full Size


The suddenly, it was very important for people to start going to church again.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's those thoughts and prayers working out for you now, dumb-dumbs?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TheFoz: My parents' church has even gone to an online service now.  And they live in BFE, WI.

/hate on my boomer parents, they're super libs

Yes it's all about your parental units. There are no other Christians in the world.


No, it was a point that people can worship and observe their community faith without endangering their community. At least one church is doing it in my rural IN. town.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TheFoz: My parents' church has even gone to an online service now.  And they live in BFE, WI.

/hate on my boomer parents, they're super libs

Yes it's all about your parental units. There are no other Christians in the world.


because that's the point he was making: that all Christians are doing the right thing because his parents are... nope, it wasn't

How dare anyone contribute anything to a conversation that doesn't address it in the way you want the conversation to be addressed!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TheFoz: My parents' church has even gone to an online service now.  And they live in BFE, WI.

/hate on my boomer parents, they're super libs

Yes it's all about your parental units. There are no other Christians in the world.


Well according to some Farkers all Christians are the same. So I see his point.
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I thought the printing press was supposed to eliminate the need for church.
You can look up the Bible (or whatever religious text you prefer) on the internet and read it yourself.
You don't need some guy on a stage telling you what it means or what to think.


But if you don't give that otherwise useless member of society 10% of all your income, god won't let you into heaven.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jimjays: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TheFoz: My parents' church has even gone to an online service now.  And they live in BFE, WI.

/hate on my boomer parents, they're super libs

Yes it's all about your parental units. There are no other Christians in the world.

No, it was a point that people can worship and observe their community faith without endangering their community. At least one church is doing it in my rural IN. town.


Yep.  My MIL is a preacher and she went virtual weeks ago.  There are many shiatty Christians.  In fact, I'd make the argument that Christianity is the worst aspect of this country.  But like most groups, there are plenty of good and decent ones out there.  They're just not noticed as much because they're not raving lunatics.
 
Abox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's almost like your god isn't real.
 
Sumptec2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FuManchu7: Begoggle: I thought the printing press was supposed to eliminate the need for church.
You can look up the Bible (or whatever religious text you prefer) on the internet and read it yourself.
You don't need some guy on a stage telling you what it means or what to think.

But if you don't give that otherwise useless member of society 10% of all your income, god won't let you into heaven.


Exaggerate much? Im not sure any church implies tithing is a prerequisite for entering heaven.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TheFoz: My parents' church has even gone to an online service now.  And they live in BFE, WI.

/hate on my boomer parents, they're super libs

Yes it's all about your parental units. There are no other Christians in the world.

My point was that there are ways to avoid this stupidity, the tech is there even in small town USA.


Fair enough then
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

caddisfly: [YouTube video: "the call is from inside the house" When A Stranger Calls(1979).wmv]


At least someone got the reference

/ subby
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I thought the printing press was supposed to eliminate the need for church.
You can look up the Bible (or whatever religious text you prefer) on the internet and read it yourself.
You don't need some guy on a stage telling you what it means or what to think.


Haha you think Christians read the Bible?

If they did there would be fewer Christians
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Walker: The DC coronavirus cases started in a church too. The very first DC case was a pastor, who then shook hands with 500 people in his church and we were off to races. Corona everywhere. But keep on praying together. See how that works out for you (and us)

That's how it started in the Navajo Nation as well, at a church.  Interestingly enough, it started in New Mexico's bible belt because of a doctor who went on vacation to New York, and then came back and saw patients, not because of a church.


The vast majority of cases in South Korea was spread by Christian proselytizers.

This is why freedom FROM religion is so important.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Nearer my Lord *cough* to Thee!"
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TedRaceway: So 442 cases, 'about a third' is about 147.333.  Call in 150 cases.  In 2011 the total population of Sacramento County was 1,428,355 and it was trending upward.  You are saying 0.11% of your population done farked up...


A third of cases from one church and you think somehow this is an indictment of the citizens of Sacramento as a whole and not the one church responsible for 30-% of cases.

Get rammed.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TheFoz: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TheFoz: My parents' church has even gone to an online service now.  And they live in BFE, WI.

/hate on my boomer parents, they're super libs

Yes it's all about your parental units. There are no other Christians in the world.

My point was that there are ways to avoid this stupidity, the tech is there even in small town USA.

Fair enough then


Sorry, didn't mean to be snarky but I've been locked inside for weeks.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TheFoz: My parents' church has even gone to an online service now.  And they live in BFE, WI.

/hate on my boomer parents, they're super libs

Yes it's all about your parental units. There are no other Christians in the world.

Well according to some Farkers all Christians are the same. So I see his point.


IN THE WORLD!!!!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LL316: jimjays: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TheFoz: My parents' church has even gone to an online service now.  And they live in BFE, WI.

/hate on my boomer parents, they're super libs

Yes it's all about your parental units. There are no other Christians in the world.

No, it was a point that people can worship and observe their community faith without endangering their community. At least one church is doing it in my rural IN. town.

Yep.  My MIL is a preacher and she went virtual weeks ago.  There are many shiatty Christians.  In fact, I'd make the argument that Christianity is the worst aspect of this country.  But like most groups, there are plenty of good and decent ones out there.  They're just not noticed as much because they're not raving lunatics.


They don't tend to denounce the raving lunatics much either.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: This is just a sign that god wants you to have COVID-19.

Bend over and take it all for god.


Anyone who has read the whole Bible knows God is a proper coont.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey, there are plagues in the Bible, right?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TheFoz: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TheFoz: My parents' church has even gone to an online service now.  And they live in BFE, WI.

/hate on my boomer parents, they're super libs

Yes it's all about your parental units. There are no other Christians in the world.

My point was that there are ways to avoid this stupidity, the tech is there even in small town USA.

Fair enough then

Sorry, didn't mean to be snarky but I've been locked inside for weeks.


I am snarky and I've been locked in fir weeks, I have an incipient migraine, and my autocorrect won't stop typing "fir" instead of "for".
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Farking Clown Shoes: This is just a sign that god wants you to have COVID-19.

Bend over and take it all for god.

Anyone who has read the whole Bible knows God is a proper coont.


Bingo.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If god is almighty and has a plan...and if mainly churchgoers are hit...and if you remember that plagues are a favorite punishment of god according to the bible....one could think god is unhappy with his followers and this is his God's way of a reboot. All others are just innocent bystanders.

/atheist, just theorizing
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everybody knows that the plague is comin'...
Everybody knows that it's moving fast.
Everybody knows that the naked man and woman,
is just a shining artifact of the past...
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Branch Covidians strike again
 
