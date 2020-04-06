 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Let's all not give each other reach arounds just yet, but the coronavirus epidemic curve is already flattening in New York City   (nber.org)
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I really hope so, but i'm not holding my breath just yet.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
New Yorkers are pretty smart people that believe in the germ theory of disease.  It's when you get out into the sticks that people stop believing in science and facts and objective reality that you run into problems.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We know there are cases that are progressing to death that aren't being counted because they never go to a hospital and never get a test. I dearly hope this guy is right, because NY hospitals are at the breaking point.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If true, there just might be some tiny bit of hope for Americans.  So yay, I guess.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What billionaire consortium approved this headline?
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Noticed this on 91-divoc.com

There small bit of good news is also that we (the US) are bending the curve, on two fronts:

1.) Total cases (this could be due to more testing)
2.) Deaths per capita.

#1 is a bit subjective, but #2 is much more encouraging.  At ths point, I consider deaths to be, unfortunately, the only reliable metric.
 
Note: the log scale shows this much better.
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is good news, but bear in mind New York is NOT the entirety of the United States.  There will likely be several "national" peaks if other urban areas are as deeply affected as NYC.  Time will tell.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And what about the west coast places that saw it first? They should be reporting the flattening by now.

At this point, I would certainly lean toward "supply constraints on testing" explanation.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What?  Is everyone already dead?

I know... I'll see myself to the door. :P
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
3cr.org.auView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe the virus got beat up by a tougher New York virus.  "Wot you doin' on our turf?  Think you can jus' walk in here and kill these people?  These people is our peoples to kill when we decides to kill dem.  Good news ferrin germ.  We giving you 5 minutes ta get to Jersey.  bad news.  We started countin' 4 minutes 'n fitty seconds ago."
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: And what about the west coast places that saw it first? They should be reporting the flattening by now.

At this point, I would certainly lean toward "supply constraints on testing" explanation.


That supply is starting to catch up means the case rate should be growing faster than it was.

That it is not indicated a flattening is occurring, even if we are still undercounting the actual number of current cases.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You aren't the boss of my reach around habits.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: New Yorkers are pretty smart people that believe in the germ theory of disease.  It's when you get out into the sticks that people stop believing in science and facts and objective reality that you run into problems.


Well good thing our president is a smart sophisticated New Yorker and not some dumb hick from "the sticks".
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Great news. I hope it holds.

Cuomo was just now talking about people who are breaking the social distancing rules. He's upping the fine to $1,000. Come on New Yorkers, just keep your butts inside for another couple of weeks, and then you can go back to being assholes face-to-face :).
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: New Yorkers are pretty smart people that believe in the germ theory of disease. It's when you get out into the sticks that people stop believing in science and facts and objective reality that you run into problems.


You should probably wait to pat your back until such time as NYC alone doesn't account for 40% of the US caseload and deaths.
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How NYC's flattening compares to other affected regions.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Great news. I hope it holds.

Cuomo was just now talking about people who are breaking the social distancing rules. He's upping the fine to $1,000. Come on New Yorkers, just keep your butts inside for another couple of weeks, and then you can go back to being assholes face-to-face :).


Let's never tell NY that the pandemic ended.
 
ansius
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
An economist rites about epidemiology from a dodgy dataset, making many assumptions.

yeah, no.

Save us from the armchair epidemiologists.

Flatten the Curve of Armchair Epidemiology

Vet your sources or more people will be deluded
written by Noah Haber, ScD (@noahhaber), Mollie Wood, PhD (@anecdatally), and James Heathers, PhD (@jamesheathers), none of whom are infectious disease epidemiologists

Everyone has seen messages telling you we must "act today or people will die," COVID-19 is basically just the flu, and/or that "flattening the curve is a deadly delusion." These often have numbers, charts, citations, retroactively edited titles ("taksies backsies"), and data "science."

Unfortunately, all of the above are signs of DKE-19, a highly contagious illness threatening the response against COVID-19. We must act today to flatten the curve of armchair epidemiology, or we will all be in peril.
What is DKE-19?

Dunning-Kruger Effect (DKE) is a phenomenon where people lack the ability to understand their lack of ability. While strains of DKE typically circulate seasonally, a new and more virulent strain called DKE-19 is now reaching pandemic proportions.

https://medium.com/@noahhaber/flatten​-​the-curve-of-armchair-epidemiology-9aa​8cf92d652
 
Linkster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All that tells me is EVERYONE in NYC is sick!
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Devil's Advocaat: [Fark user image image 425x303]
How NYC's flattening compares to other affected regions.


Apologies. It's not helpful to conflate New York city and New York state.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Marcus Aurelius: New Yorkers are pretty smart people that believe in the germ theory of disease.  It's when you get out into the sticks that people stop believing in science and facts and objective reality that you run into problems.

Well good thing our president is a smart sophisticated New Yorker and not some dumb hick from "the sticks".


Actually, president Girlfriend is from Queens. He's not a sophisticated anything.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: And what about the west coast places that saw it first? They should be reporting the flattening by now.

At this point, I would certainly lean toward "supply constraints on testing" explanation.


This, damn it. Using the numbers, right now, to determine the trend is risky as hell, because the numbers themselves have been artificially constrained. They've been that way since the end of January, and remain constrained because we still aren't testing enough people to determine the level of community infection driven by asymptomatic carriers.

The test numbers serve as a useful guideline towards identifying a trend, but that link goes to a working paper trying to draw a conclusion based on what is obviously flawed and incomplete data. In short, it's bullshiat and should be treated as such.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: New Yorkers are pretty smart people that believe in the germ theory of disease.  It's when you get out into the sticks that people stop believing in science and facts and objective reality that you run into problems.


And it really helps that city dwellers are too smart to stereotype groups of people too.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ansius: An economist rites about epidemiology from a dodgy dataset, making many assumptions.

yeah, no.

Save us from the armchair epidemiologists.

Flatten the Curve of Armchair Epidemiology

Vet your sources or more people will be deluded
written by Noah Haber, ScD (@noahhaber), Mollie Wood, PhD (@anecdatally), and James Heathers, PhD (@jamesheathers), none of whom are infectious disease epidemiologists

Everyone has seen messages telling you we must "act today or people will die," COVID-19 is basically just the flu, and/or that "flattening the curve is a deadly delusion." These often have numbers, charts, citations, retroactively edited titles ("taksies backsies"), and data "science."

Unfortunately, all of the above are signs of DKE-19, a highly contagious illness threatening the response against COVID-19. We must act today to flatten the curve of armchair epidemiology, or we will all be in peril.
What is DKE-19?

Dunning-Kruger Effect (DKE) is a phenomenon where people lack the ability to understand their lack of ability. While strains of DKE typically circulate seasonally, a new and more virulent strain called DKE-19 is now reaching pandemic proportions.

https://medium.com/@noahhaber/flatten-​the-curve-of-armchair-epidemiology-9aa​8cf92d652


This, and, well done.
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: This is good news, but bear in mind New York is NOT the entirety of the United States.


Ask any New Yorker and they will tell you different.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The death curve is still going strong. New York state reported 594 new deaths yesterday.
The number for new deaths today is 599 and it's only midday.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: If true, there just might be some tiny bit of hope for Americans.  So yay, I guess.


And guess who will take credit for it and will be rewarded for it as well.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Noticed this on 91-divoc.com

There small bit of good news is also that we (the US) are bending the curve, on two fronts:

1.) Total cases (this could be due to more testing)
2.) Deaths per capita.

#1 is a bit subjective, but #2 is much more encouraging.  At ths point, I consider deaths to be, unfortunately, the only reliable metric.


https://www.inquirer.com/health/coron​a​virus/inq/coronavirus-covid-19-pandemi​c-numbers-pennsylvania-new-jersey-2020​0319.html

The bottom of this page has a useful plot of the national cases vs time.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And you can thank Donald J. Trump's extraordinary leadership! Death rates are coming in way under earlier projections and that's clearly because of Trump's steadfast and resolute leadership in not only deflecting all the news media's ratings baiting but also pulling the people together in singular harmony to achieve this triumphant moment. They said it couldn't be done without a total shutdown of the economy, but he did it. He's uniquely suited for the job. We should all be thankful that he has offered his service to the country in our greatest time of need. If this thing turns out to be half as contained as I figure it just might be, I'd say that the White House team is in for some important promotions and personal citations when this thing's over with. That goes for every last one of them regardless of their race, color or creed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
See? It's not as bad as all those dummycrats claimed. Obviously a hoax. Bigly. So there was no point in shutting everything down for nothing, other to make Trump look bad.

/I don't actually believe this
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: New Yorkers are pretty smart people that believe in the germ theory of disease.  It's when you get out into the sticks that people stop believing in science and facts and objective reality that you run into problems.


Except that the numbers tell a different story.
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Devil's Advocaat: [Fark user image image 425x303]
How NYC's flattening compares to other affected regions.


I thought I had a dark sense of humour, but whoever voted funny on my post beats me by some margin.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shame we haven't flattened the trolls
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

This text is now purple: RyansPrivates: Noticed this on 91-divoc.com

There small bit of good news is also that we (the US) are bending the curve, on two fronts:

1.) Total cases (this could be due to more testing)
2.) Deaths per capita.

#1 is a bit subjective, but #2 is much more encouraging.  At ths point, I consider deaths to be, unfortunately, the only reliable metric.

https://www.inquirer.com/health/corona​virus/inq/coronavirus-covid-19-pandemi​c-numbers-pennsylvania-new-jersey-2020​0319.html

The bottom of this page has a useful plot of the national cases vs time.


Pretty much what #1 is in my post. The problem as that you get artificial "flattening" because we are testing more.  More testing (i.e. testing people that aren't as sick) will result in this.  Unfortunately the only reliable metric is deaths (and it lags behind the postiive numbers).  I haven't been to the CDC in a while, but they had a graph that showed number of cases by date of onset.  Number of deaths by that would be an interseting plot.
 
