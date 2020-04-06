 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   COVID-19 is under control Beijing said, so everyone there decided to go out and overrun a tourist attraction   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same damn thing is going to happen here in the US.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they all had their shots.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: The same damn thing is going to happen here in the US.


We can't relax the quarantine until we get widespread testing, and it does not appear we're going to get widespread testing any time soon.

September looks promising.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure China isn't reporting new covid cases.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I'm pretty sure China isn't reporting new covid cases.


I'm pretty sure no one trusts Chinese reporting.
 
lectos
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: NeoCortex42: The same damn thing is going to happen here in the US.

We can't relax the quarantine until we get widespread testing, and it does not appear we're going to get widespread testing any time soon.

September looks promising.


And when we do get testing, there are enough false positives and false negatives to be really annoying.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The important question is:

How is this Trump's fault?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The same damn thing is going to happen here in the US.


It's going to ebb and flow until we have widespread immunity. We meaning Earthlings.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: The important question is:

How is this Trump's fault?


Because Obama.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I hope they all had their shots.


If you mean the government's response to exposure is to shoot you, then yeah.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This seems ill considered.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: The important question is:

How is this Trump's fault?


Dumber and dumber and dumber.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheFoz: AngryDragon: The important question is:

How is this Trump's fault?

Because Obama.


Ted Kennedy. Robert Byrd.
Lincoln was a Republican.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I hope they all had their shots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, if the Communist Party of China says so...
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jso2897: TheFoz: AngryDragon: The important question is:

How is this Trump's fault?

Because Obama.

Ted Kennedy. Robert Byrd.
Lincoln was a Republican.


Tippicanoe and Tyler too!

/Worked for Tyler.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
well china as been saying that they are getting back to normal, not believing is up to you but pretty sure if you got money you can pay one of those satellite photo groups to get you a pollution map of china for today and it's going to show that people are back to work.

but hey don't do that you need to get your news from unverified , secret , classified , info from the u.s secret services and RFA. because heck if you cant trust the very organisations getting paid to create dis-information about u.s enemies to tell you the truth about u.s enemies who can you trust eh.

since august i trust people's daily/cgtn/xinhua over all u.s media. less lies lol
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It look like, I don't know, some kind of crazy messed up fire drill.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: jso2897: TheFoz: AngryDragon: The important question is:

How is this Trump's fault?

Because Obama.

Ted Kennedy. Robert Byrd.
Lincoln was a Republican.

Tippicanoe and Tyler too!

/Worked for Tyler.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is the Daily Mail, so I now doubt the existence of China and tourism.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.