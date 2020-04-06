 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   The problem with using war imagery to describe America's "fight" against the Coronavirus is that, right now, we're much more "General Custer leading his last charge" than "William the Conquerer at Hastings"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
41
    More: Fail, World War II, United States, Pearl Harbor moment, parallel of World War II, empty streets, New York City hospitals, systemic problems, narrative of a war  
•       •       •

469 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just thinking about this earlier.  Imagine if Dump was President during WWII.

German tanks would already be rolling through Kansas at this point, and he would be sending random ALL CAPS telegraphs complaining that nobody knew this would happen, and that the states didn't do enough to prepare for war,  because the Federal government is just a backstop, and it's not his place to lead during a national crisis.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localized. It's going to be happening all over the country."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It does seem trump has had Westmoreland dug up and is using zombie Westmoreland and covid-19 is playing it's part right before the tet.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is using generic war terms instead of referencing the last time we pulled together as a nation: World War 2.

We are already seeing people step up, sewing their own masks, using 3D printers to make ventilator parts, retired healthcare workers volunteering to reenter the workforce to assist in the crisis.

We may need to ration everyday items because people can't be trusted to do it on their own.

We didn't have this during Korea. We certainly didn't have it during Vietnam or either Gulf Wars. So, if you want to make the war analogy, pick the right war. Because we're all going to have to make some big sacrifices and just any war reference isn't going to get that message across.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Trump administration is purposely using "war" rhetoric for the COVID-19 crisis because Trump wants to be a 'wartime President.' For one, he thinks it's cool and strong and tough. But mostly he thinks it'll get him re-elected.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Trump wants to be a 'wartime President.'


He doesn't even rise to "Howdy-Doody Time President."
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: propasaurus: Trump wants to be a 'wartime President.'

He doesn't even rise to "Howdy-Doody Time President."


About the only time he says Howdy is when he makes a doody, so you are wrong
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.. if we're at war, we're losing.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP appears to have sided with the virus.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I was just thinking about this earlier.  Imagine if Dump was President during WWII.

German tanks would already be rolling through Kansas at this point, and he would be sending random ALL CAPS telegraphs complaining that nobody knew this would happen, and that the states didn't do enough to prepare for war,  because the Federal government is just a backstop, and it's not his place to lead during a national crisis.


And Curtis LeMay would be telling him he'd be such a bigly leader to firebomb Denver to keep it out of their hands.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fail tag is always appropriate for any link to Pravda On The Potomac.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other problem with that imagery is that some people are making the Russell Crowe "fighting around the world" mistake: They don't know to fight coronavirus, so they'll settle for fighting people with coronavirus.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vietnam II
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm sure we'll handle this war just as well as we did the war on drugs, war on poverty, and war on terror.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Vietnam II


That WOULD explain why Donny was trying to abdicate any responsibility.....
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I like Nuremberg for the trials. Maybe The Hague.
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Given the outcome of the war in Afghanistan, I certainly hope it's not a "war."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
history.comView Full Size


biography.comView Full Size


ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Trump as General Custer?   HA!   Custer was a vainglorious idiot, but unlike Trump Custer had real balls.  You think Trump would have the backbone to ride straight into Confederate lines or into a group of Lakota warriors?  Custer died with his boots on.  My prediction is that Trump will die soaked in his own urine, feces and vomit while whimpering for one of his childhood toys.

If you really need to compare Trump to a military commander, you'd be better served by comparing him to that piece of filth French General from the movie, Paths of Glory.   Ordering people to go on a suicide charge while standing well behind the lines and they having his own people shot for 'failure'.

BTW, Custer was not a general when he was killed.  Custer held a brevet rank of general during the Civil War and was reduced to his previous rank after the war.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The point is that if I buy more guns, I'll be safe. I don't think anyone disputes that.
 
Bondith
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Harold at Hastings, definitely.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Custer failed to estimate the strength of the "enemy," then compounded the error by dividing his force into three columns, with one held back in reserve. Then in order to secure lasting fame and glory, he led the charge against thousands of pissed-off warriors with his now meager command.

/know who else has "yellow hair?"
 
Hachitori
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just curious -Here in Texas,  we now "know someone who knows someone" who has the virus.  That lady is in her 70's.

Does anyone have any first hand experience?    Probably should have it's one thread,  but that up to the mods...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: The point is that if I buy more guns, I'll be safe. I don't think anyone disputes that.


God bless you, son.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is our Darmok and Jalad at Tanagra
 
Super_pope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Also why can Americans only think in terms of enemies they could blow up in an action movie?
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This isn't a battle. This is going swimming at a beach you know is crowded with jellyfish.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shaka, when the walls fell.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
More like
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Super_pope: Also why can Americans only think in terms of enemies they could blow up in an action movie?


Because they see themselves as this:
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size


..while they are really this

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Custer failed to estimate the strength of the "enemy," then compounded the error by dividing his force into three columns, with one held back in reserve. Then in order to secure lasting fame and glory, he led the charge against thousands of pissed-off warriors with his now meager command.

/know who else has "yellow hair?"


Ichigo?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
More akin to the fight against the flu. Which is mostly ignored every year. War, pffttp. Sounds like drew has been brainwashed by the media. "DRUMPFFF CAUSED ALL OF THIS!!!!"
 
Jorgie [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The estimated global death rate is way under 10%, comparing this to "Custer's last stand" just farking stupid.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: More akin to the fight against the flu. Which is mostly ignored every year. War, pffttp. Sounds like drew has been brainwashed by the media. "DRUMPFFF CAUSED ALL OF THIS!!!!"


This will be brief.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jorgie: The estimated global death rate is way under 10%, comparing this to "Custer's last stand" just farking stupid.


The vast majority of people at Little Big Horn survived.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: Jorgie: The estimated global death rate is way under 10%, comparing this to "Custer's last stand" just farking stupid.

The vast majority of people at Little Big Horn survived.


Much like four out of five people enjoy gang rape
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Custer failed to estimate the strength of the "enemy," then compounded the error by dividing his force into three columns, with one held back in reserve. Then in order to secure lasting fame and glory, he led the charge against thousands of pissed-off warriors with his now meager command.

/know who else has "yellow hair?"


Custer knew the score reasonably well, and his plan even made some sense. It had worked before, and in an environment where the terrain made scouting notoriously difficult, he wanted to capitalized on his mobility and what surprise he had before a fight was dictated to him on someone else's terms. Speed and aggression had gotten him to where he was and had served his career well in the past.

He blundered into an opposing army that was on the move where he had anticipated they would already be gone. In retrospect, the ideal strategy would have been to hang back and let the war parties run out of food -- which is what happened a few weeks later. Granted, no one knew that at the time, and wouldn't really until the next year. It's hard to exaggerate how remote that area was in 1876. That tactic relied on orders Custer didn't have, information he could never have gotten, and decisions incompatible with the politics of the era.

It also didn't help that that second force was led by a man who hated Custer and intentionally dawdled.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Darmok and Jalad on the ocean.

/Zinda, his face black, his eyes red
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
we have the technology. the time is now. science can wait no longer. children are our future. america can, should, must, and will blow up the coronavirus.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not a bad analogy. I would have went with Harold Hardrada at the battle of Stamford Bridge instead of Custer.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: SoupJohnB: Custer failed to estimate the strength of the "enemy," then compounded the error by dividing his force into three columns, with one held back in reserve. Then in order to secure lasting fame and glory, he led the charge against thousands of pissed-off warriors with his now meager command.

/know who else has "yellow hair?"

Custer knew the score reasonably well, and his plan even made some sense. It had worked before, and in an environment where the terrain made scouting notoriously difficult, he wanted to capitalized on his mobility and what surprise he had before a fight was dictated to him on someone else's terms. Speed and aggression had gotten him to where he was and had served his career well in the past.

He blundered into an opposing army that was on the move where he had anticipated they would already be gone. In retrospect, the ideal strategy would have been to hang back and let the war parties run out of food -- which is what happened a few weeks later. Granted, no one knew that at the time, and wouldn't really until the next year. It's hard to exaggerate how remote that area was in 1876. That tactic relied on orders Custer didn't have, information he could never have gotten, and decisions incompatible with the politics of the era.

It also didn't help that that second force was led by a man who hated Custer and intentionally dawdled.


I've visited the battlefield, and it's still pretty danged remote!
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.