 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   And so it begins   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

3395 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 06 Apr 2020 at 11:50 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that can make Jodie Whittaker show up then I'm all for it.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jodie Whittaker did show up for 2006's "Venus."

Exterminate kittens!  Exterminate!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Jamin2g: Things are getting pretty serious. https://t.co/OLc6egO9V5


Respiration of the Daleks
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Jodie Whittaker did show up for 2006's "Venus."

Exterminate kittens!  Exterminate!


User name checks out.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this keeps time traveling.  subby hasn't been listening to the doctor's warnings about crossing your own time stream and the blinovitch limitation effect
 
Insain2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well that's one way to do your shopping.......
 
King Something
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is the Dalek named Pete or Repeat?
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Is the Dalek named Pete or Repeat?


Threepeat, I believe.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Well fark me, now that is something
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Captain Pike?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's time to convert all of the Daleks into ventilators?

YOU WILL BREATHE AS I COMMAND, HUMAN!

CONTINUATION OF YOUR LIFE FUNCTIONS IS CRITICAL TO MY MISSION!

DO NOT RESIST!
 
Cythraul
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I always wondered why the Daleks had a plunger attached to them.  Are they the superior plumbers?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At least when we have a vaccine they can send the Daleks all over town screeching "INOCULATE!"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's just like Westworld!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The avalanche has already started, it is too late for the pebbles to vote.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
SELF-ISOLATE! SELF-ISOLATE!
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Jamin2g: Things are getting pretty serious. https://t.co/OLc6egO9V5


Rusty?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Keep calm and have a jelly baby.
 
synithium
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As the one half of the wonder twins could be thwarted by an evil mop....the entire empire-building of the Daleks could be thwarted by a particularly steep hill and the strategic placement of disco balls.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sees the Dalek video and takes notes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
SEP-A-RATE!!
 
genner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

synithium: As the one half of the wonder twins could be thwarted by an evil mop....the entire empire-building of the Daleks could be thwarted by a particularly steep hill and the strategic placement of disco balls.


Hell, at one point, the entire empire building of the Daleks - indeed, the Daleks themselves - could have been stopped by 'All Teeth and Curls' moving his hand an inch or so.

But NOOOOOOOOOOO ....
 
alice_600
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anyone know how to reverse the polarity of the neutron flow by way of a pringles can a tin of spam and a weird toy my friend's toddler has been playing with in Colchester?
 
The_Limper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: [Fark user image 720x1280]


I wish it would begin with her every time...and many many many times
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
THERE. IS. A. HOLE. IN. YOUR. MIND.
 
gwenners
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pete and Repeat were in self quarantine. Pete died of COVID-19. Who was left?
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I always wondered why the Daleks had a plunger attached to them.  Are they the superior plumbers?


The Daleks first appeared in early episodes of Doctor Who, which were made on an extremely small budget.  Most of the monster costumes had to be made from reused or recycled parts in order to save money.
 
GungFu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I like this PSA better. It's got swear words in it (but you're not working so a NSFW disclaimer is useless).
There's straight one and there's this:
STAY THE FUNK IN THE HOUSE by Eric S feat Michael Rapaport
Youtube 4m8uFbSmPC8
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: [Fark user image 720x1280]


WOW!  I have to start breaking the law more often.  "Why, yes, I want the "third degree treatment".  How about back at my place."
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: SirEattonHogg: [Fark user image 720x1280]

WOW!  I have to start breaking the law more often.  "Why, yes, I want the "third degree treatment".  How about back at my place."


She's not a police officer, she's a kiss-o-gram.
 
jgilb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


That's one big ass bottle of hair growth product.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

alice_600: Anyone know how to reverse the polarity of the neutron flow by way of a pringles can a tin of spam and a weird toy my friend's toddler has been playing with in Colchester?


First we need to ask a few questions:

- Neutrons are selfish.  They think everything revolves around them.
- The device is able to convince the neutron that it's not spinning, the universe is spinning
- The spam is the medium in which Neutrons exhibit their graviton spin
- The pringles can is for you, go ahead and have some

Place the device 6.17mm from the spam lid.
Open the can of spam and heat to approximately 35°C.
Turn on the device and stand back.
The perspective of the neutrons should shift to one less self centered.
This flips the polarity, and now you are in business!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
None of those are questions, Aungen.
You are an idiot.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.