 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Not only did South Korea show the world the benefits of mass testing for Covid-19 but is also showing the world what happens when you let down your guard   (nbcnews.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, South Korea, Infection, Seoul, Daegu, Japan, Islam in Korea, Korean language, Local infection clusters  
•       •       •

1816 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 2:50 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But South Korea's decision to further move back the start of the school year points to the continual disruption that the coronavirus has inflicted.
"We can't just delay the entire educational system for a year," Ki said.

So everything is going to move to online, then. If I start up my farmville farm, will the Government give me subsidies to not grow anything?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this is how we're going to see it play out all over the world. China has had similar experiences (for all we can trust a handful of secret reports). Given the state of our nation, I'm assuming that poeople will be forced back to the physical workplace before it's safe, and the same thing will happen here. Coffins for xmas.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I guess this is how we're going to see it play out all over the world. China has had similar experiences (for all we can trust a handful of secret reports). Given the state of our nation, I'm assuming that poeople will be forced back to the physical workplace before it's safe, and the same thing will happen here. Coffins for xmas.


Yep. That's why my personal "stay at home" order is going to continue until at least the end of June, and probably beyond. It would be foolish of me to do otherwise; I can't afford to hospitalize my wife, never mind lose her to COVID-19, and so bringing it home is unacceptable.

This is an entirely-avoidable risk, like juggling with chainsaws, and so I'm gonna farking avoid it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey subby, pretty sure it shows we are farked if do and farked if we don't. We either destroy the economy and kill a bunch of people or go back to work and kill a bunch of people.

Welp, it's been fun.
Drowning Pool - Bodies
Youtube 04F4xlWSFh0
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yes, South Korea has shown us that we can never let down our guard...against shiatty pop bands.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The new stats also showed a rising death toll.

No, they don't.

South Korea Covid-19 deaths
Mar 23, 2020.....9
Mar 24, 2020.....6
Mar 25, 2020.....5
Mar 26, 2020.....8
Mar 27, 2020.....5
Mar 28, 2020.....8
Mar 29, 2020.....6
Mar 30, 2020.....4
Mar 31, 2020.....3
Apr 01, 2020.....4
Apr 02, 2020.....5
Apr 03, 2020.....3
Apr 04, 2020.....6
Apr 05, 2020.....3
 
special20
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaytkay: The new stats also showed a rising death toll.

No, they don't.

South Korea Covid-19 deaths
Mar 23, 2020.....9
Mar 24, 2020.....6
Mar 25, 2020.....5
Mar 26, 2020.....8
Mar 27, 2020.....5
Mar 28, 2020.....8
Mar 29, 2020.....6
Mar 30, 2020.....4
Mar 31, 2020.....3
Apr 01, 2020.....4
Apr 02, 2020.....5
Apr 03, 2020.....3
Apr 04, 2020.....6
Apr 05, 2020.....3


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaytkay: The new stats also showed a rising death toll.

No, they don't.

South Korea Covid-19 deaths
Mar 23, 2020.....9
Mar 24, 2020.....6
Mar 25, 2020.....5
Mar 26, 2020.....8
Mar 27, 2020.....5
Mar 28, 2020.....8
Mar 29, 2020.....6
Mar 30, 2020.....4
Mar 31, 2020.....3
Apr 01, 2020.....4
Apr 02, 2020.....5
Apr 03, 2020.....3
Apr 04, 2020.....6
Apr 05, 2020.....3


And how many people are dieing everyday from traditional things?
 
comrade
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm not going out until there's a vaccine.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I guess this is how we're going to see it play out all over the world. China has had similar experiences (for all we can trust a handful of secret reports). Given the state of our nation, I'm assuming that poeople will be forced back to the physical workplace before it's safe, and the same thing will happen here. Coffins for xmas.


It appears that if adequate care and testing is available, the death rate goes down significantly.  It's conceivable that if we can find out how well properly protecting one's self in public actually functions, we could have some return to normalcy, but if it's still super infectious even with facemasks and gloves, then that's a moot point.  Of course, this requires ongoing commitment from leaders to follow through, and, in the US, we know Trump won't do that, particularly not during an election year(even though it would likely help him more than hurt him in the polls to cooperate).  He won't even be a good example and put on a mask today, rather he'd publicly pooh-pooh wearing a mask personally because it's not fashionable.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

comrade: Yeah I'm not going out until there's a vaccine.


You're never going out then.  SARS #1 never got a vaccine, neither will this one.  Coronaviruses in general are hard to make vaccines for.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jaytkay: The new stats also showed a rising death toll.

No, they don't.

South Korea Covid-19 deaths
Mar 23, 2020.....9
Mar 24, 2020.....6
Mar 25, 2020.....5
Mar 26, 2020.....8
Mar 27, 2020.....5
Mar 28, 2020.....8
Mar 29, 2020.....6
Mar 30, 2020.....4
Mar 31, 2020.....3
Apr 01, 2020.....4
Apr 02, 2020.....5
Apr 03, 2020.....3
Apr 04, 2020.....6
Apr 05, 2020.....3


Your list shows the deaths per day.  The death toll is the sum of that day and all days previous.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

guestguy: Yes, South Korea has shown us that we can never let down our guard...against shiatty pop bands.


way2share.comView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I blame Jae-in Trump.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I believe the most likely scenario is it will wave here and come back with a vengeance November but the somewhat immune after exposure's will do well

I understand it a pharmaceutical is already started producing the vaccine so with 5 months of testing it will be on hand and ready to go

kind of a long shot but that would be awesome
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaytkay: The new stats also showed a rising death toll.

No, they don't.

South Korea Covid-19 deaths
Mar 23, 2020.....9
Mar 24, 2020.....6
Mar 25, 2020.....5
Mar 26, 2020.....8
Mar 27, 2020.....5
Mar 28, 2020.....8
Mar 29, 2020.....6
Mar 30, 2020.....4
Mar 31, 2020.....3
Apr 01, 2020.....4
Apr 02, 2020.....5
Apr 03, 2020.....3
Apr 04, 2020.....6
Apr 05, 2020.....3


They must mean the cumulative sum. Since that's never decreasing, we can definitively rule out zombieism (sp?).
 
Resin33
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Stephen_Falken: I guess this is how we're going to see it play out all over the world. China has had similar experiences (for all we can trust a handful of secret reports). Given the state of our nation, I'm assuming that poeople will be forced back to the physical workplace before it's safe, and the same thing will happen here. Coffins for xmas.

It appears that if adequate care and testing is available, the death rate goes down significantly.  It's conceivable that if we can find out how well properly protecting one's self in public actually functions, we could have some return to normalcy, but if it's still super infectious even with facemasks and gloves, then that's a moot point.  Of course, this requires ongoing commitment from leaders to follow through, and, in the US, we know Trump won't do that, particularly not during an election year(even though it would likely help him more than hurt him in the polls to cooperate).  He won't even be a good example and put on a mask today, rather he'd publicly pooh-pooh wearing a mask personally because it's not fashionable.


Return to normalcy? This IS normalcy until next summer.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Time to push the boundaries. Give everyone a script of hydroxychloroquine  and lets get on with our lives already.  Starting with pulling ALL our manufacturing out of China.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Krieghund: jaytkay: The new stats also showed a rising death toll.

No, they don't.

South Korea Covid-19 deaths
Mar 23, 2020.....9
Mar 24, 2020.....6
Mar 25, 2020.....5
Mar 26, 2020.....8
Mar 27, 2020.....5
Mar 28, 2020.....8
Mar 29, 2020.....6
Mar 30, 2020.....4
Mar 31, 2020.....3
Apr 01, 2020.....4
Apr 02, 2020.....5
Apr 03, 2020.....3
Apr 04, 2020.....6
Apr 05, 2020.....3

Your list shows the deaths per day.  The death toll is the sum of that day and all days previous.


Deaths in the single digits for any one cause is preferable to deaths from heart disease and cancer.  Those two alone account for something like 240 deaths per day in the US.  When covid19 is posting single digit daily deaths here, I'll be ready to get back to normal.  Until then, I'll be doing whatever I can to lower my risk, just like watching my weight, eating right, and getting some exercise lowers my risk of early death from heart disease and cancer.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zepillin: I believe the most likely scenario is it will wave here and come back with a vengeance November but the somewhat immune after exposure's will do well

I understand it a pharmaceutical is already started producing the vaccine so with 5 months of testing it will be on hand and ready to go

kind of a long shot but that would be awesome


No it's done.  There will be no resurgence.
 
Fissile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There are only two ways this ends:  1) Lots of people are infected, resulting in herd immunity among the survivors.   2) A vaccine is developed and everyone is inoculated.

Right now there is no vaccine.  The other approach is herd immunity.  Eventually most people will be infected.  The only benefit from a lock down is to slow the spread to a rate where we can manage dealing with the sick until they get better or die...whichever comes first.
 
valenumr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Stephen_Falken: I guess this is how we're going to see it play out all over the world. China has had similar experiences (for all we can trust a handful of secret reports). Given the state of our nation, I'm assuming that poeople will be forced back to the physical workplace before it's safe, and the same thing will happen here. Coffins for xmas.

It appears that if adequate care and testing is available, the death rate goes down significantly.  It's conceivable that if we can find out how well properly protecting one's self in public actually functions, we could have some return to normalcy, but if it's still super infectious even with facemasks and gloves, then that's a moot point.  Of course, this requires ongoing commitment from leaders to follow through, and, in the US, we know Trump won't do that, particularly not during an election year(even though it would likely help him more than hurt him in the polls to cooperate).  He won't even be a good example and put on a mask today, rather he'd publicly pooh-pooh wearing a mask personally because it's not fashionable.


It's super infectious. Just ask the thousands of healthcare workers who are trained to protect themselves from getting infected, who are wearing PPE as much as it is available, and who have still been infected. My thoughts are with those facing this every day.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Krieghund: jaytkay: The new stats also showed a rising death toll.

No, they don't.

South Korea Covid-19 deaths
Mar 23, 2020.....9
Mar 24, 2020.....6
Mar 25, 2020.....5
Mar 26, 2020.....8
Mar 27, 2020.....5
Mar 28, 2020.....8
Mar 29, 2020.....6
Mar 30, 2020.....4
Mar 31, 2020.....3
Apr 01, 2020.....4
Apr 02, 2020.....5
Apr 03, 2020.....3
Apr 04, 2020.....6
Apr 05, 2020.....3

Your list shows the deaths per day.  The death toll is the sum of that day and all days previous.


So a number which can only go up went up?

The quote comes from a paragraph discussing new infections per day. I will assume the deaths are per day also.

"Despite the general decline, 125 new cases were reported last Monday - a slight increase from the previous day, at 78. The new stats also showed a rising death toll."
 
valenumr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Shazam999: comrade: Yeah I'm not going out until there's a vaccine.

You're never going out then.  SARS #1 never got a vaccine, neither will this one.  Coronaviruses in general are hard to make vaccines for.


Who knows. I read that they worked on one for SARS, which is the groundwork for this. But maybe no one ever tried for coronvirus, because the main ones just cause a basic cold (though apparently many people, already frail, still die from those every year).
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
meanwhile in China...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Soups on!!!
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shazam999: zepillin: I believe the most likely scenario is it will wave here and come back with a vengeance November but the somewhat immune after exposure's will do well

I understand it a pharmaceutical is already started producing the vaccine so with 5 months of testing it will be on hand and ready to go

kind of a long shot but that would be awesome

No it's done.  There will be no resurgence.


Uhhh, I don't think you've been paying attention. This has a very high probability of becoming endemic worldwide.
 
Marine1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

valenumr: Shazam999: comrade: Yeah I'm not going out until there's a vaccine.

You're never going out then.  SARS #1 never got a vaccine, neither will this one.  Coronaviruses in general are hard to make vaccines for.

Who knows. I read that they worked on one for SARS, which is the groundwork for this. But maybe no one ever tried for coronvirus, because the main ones just cause a basic cold (though apparently many people, already frail, still die from those every year).


SARS was also caused by a coronavirus, IIRC.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shazam999: comrade: Yeah I'm not going out until there's a vaccine.

You're never going out then.  SARS #1 never got a vaccine, neither will this one.  Coronaviruses in general are hard to make vaccines for make money from.



FIFY

But this new one, lot's of governments will be willing to shell out money for a vaccine.
 
valenumr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marine1: valenumr: Shazam999: comrade: Yeah I'm not going out until there's a vaccine.

You're never going out then.  SARS #1 never got a vaccine, neither will this one.  Coronaviruses in general are hard to make vaccines for.

Who knows. I read that they worked on one for SARS, which is the groundwork for this. But maybe no one ever tried for coronvirus, because the main ones just cause a basic cold (though apparently many people, already frail, still die from those every year).

SARS was also caused by a coronavirus, IIRC.


Right, that was my point. Just pointing out that there has been ongoing research into it. SARS just happened to fizzle out.
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

valenumr: Marine1: valenumr: Shazam999: comrade: Yeah I'm not going out until there's a vaccine.

You're never going out then.  SARS #1 never got a vaccine, neither will this one.  Coronaviruses in general are hard to make vaccines for.

Who knows. I read that they worked on one for SARS, which is the groundwork for this. But maybe no one ever tried for coronvirus, because the main ones just cause a basic cold (though apparently many people, already frail, still die from those every year).

SARS was also caused by a coronavirus, IIRC.

Right, that was my point. Just pointing out that there has been ongoing research into it. SARS just happened to fizzle out.


Well, until Michael Bay got a script for the sequel...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Um, the social distancing and shiat wasn't gonna eliminate it entirely. It was to keep infections from overwhelming our already overwhelmed medical system. That doesn't mean it's not worth doing.

People are still going to get sick, but over a longer interval, so that every hospital in the U.S. doesn't look like the ones in NYC.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looking at he photos out of China today, i hope they are not making a mistake.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.