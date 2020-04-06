 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Here's an explanation of the bizarre 5G - coronavirus conspiracy, which has similarities to back when people thought watching the Teletubbies would make you gay   (businessinsider.com) divider line
63
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Radiowaves are found at the low end of the electromagnetic spectrum, and as such produce non-ionizing radiation, meaning they do not damage the DNA in cell tissue.

FTFA

If you expose yourself to enough radiowave energy, like defeating the safety devices on a microwave oven and sticking your head inside you could damage yourself. The dose makes the poison. Don't trash the towers, just stay at least 6 feet away from anyone you suspect may be carrying a cell phone.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And probably the same assholes who believed the teletubbies would make them gay believe this nonsense. Or same type, anyway.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a child....I really wanted a easy bake oven for Xmas.
And I GOT ONE....I SAW IT in the place where kids know their parents keep their Christmas presents.
Mom got it...but there was an argument and she had to take it back because it would make me gay.

So...I got GI Joe with KUNG FU GRIP and real hair instead.

I'm now married to a former Marine.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep reading about various countries triage decisions where they need to refuse to treat the old, people with disabilities and others due to the pandemic overwhelming their health care systems. But before we start letting people die based on age or disability, couldn't hospitals check the social media accounts of people and let objectively inferior humans like 5G virus conspiracist, Q anon aholes, and anti vaxxers die off?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not that 5G causes the virus, it's that 4G was the vaccine.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be happy if I could get 4G.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me, subby, but the PURPLE Teletubby had a HANDBAG! I do not want my little Brayydyn exposed to that kind of TRASH!!!!
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



Coincidence? Wake up sheeple
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It did for about little while, but MacGyver turned me back.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all of the 5g nonsense can be traced back to Russian Times.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real danger is from frequencies broadcast on the 54 through 216 MHz range. Those will make you go blind!
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shorter explanation : People are slower then the speed of dark.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maturin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You scoff subby, but one look at Tinky-Winky and I was a changed man.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some dumbass posted pictures of their child with a 5G causes childhood cancer to a group I am a part of.

I feel bad for that kid, their parents are morons.
 
Wonktnod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: couldn't hospitals check the social media accounts of people and let objectively inferior humans ... die off?


Sounds like a final solution.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShankatsuForte: Shorter explanation : People are slower then the speed of dark.


Oblig
Emilíana Torrini - Speed Of Dark [ALBUM VERSION]
Youtube RjO8MTeVVGg
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are mentally challenged, reality challenge, facts challenged people in the world who seem to already know everything about 5G.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: Radiowaves are found at the low end of the electromagnetic spectrum, and as such produce non-ionizing radiation, meaning they do not damage the DNA in cell tissue.

FTFA

If you expose yourself to enough radiowave energy, like defeating the safety devices on a microwave oven and sticking your head inside you could damage yourself. The dose makes the poison. Don't trash the towers, just stay at least 6 feet away from anyone you suspect may be carrying a cell phone.


Several years ago, I saw a wired headset that generated sound waves from an electromagnet in the plug, and then channeled them through a hollow tube toward the earpiece.  The idea was that you'd be exposed to less radiation because the electromagnetic element would not be directly next to your ear.

At the time, I found it amusing because the dose of radiation from a traditional wired headset is so low as to be statistically meaningless, especially when compared to the dose you'd get from just standing outside.  Now I wonder how many of the people who bought those headsets are sharing these crazy 5G conspiracy theories...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: Some dumbass posted pictures of their child with a 5G causes childhood cancer to a group I am a part of.

I feel bad for that kid, their parents are morons.


"that thing i don't understand is the cause of my suffering"
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 447x335]
[Fark user image 387x257]


Coincidence? Wake up sheeple


Are they spraying chemtrails? With less planes in the skies they have to spray them somehow? Wake up sheeple
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the record, watching Teletubbies DID make me gay.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a nephew that posted this crazy shiat to his facebook page and my response made him think twice and delete it. He's now backed off to the only slightly less batshiat position that China intentionally manufactured and released this thing in their own country to get us back for our trade policies.

People seem desperate to consider anything but the simple fact that pandemics happen from time to time and that we need to be prepared to recognize and deal with them. Maybe because it conflicts with their insane notion that government is evil and should be arbitrarily dismantled because of reasons.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when it becomes socially unacceptable to ridicule stupid people.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who is that dead set against 5G ought to be subject to a lengthy stretch of 0G.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teletubbies are evil
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: I have a nephew that posted this crazy shiat to his facebook page and my response made him think twice and delete it. He's now backed off to the only slightly less batshiat position that China intentionally manufactured and released this thing in their own country to get us back for our trade policies.

People seem desperate to consider anything but the simple fact that pandemics happen from time to time and that we need to be prepared to recognize and deal with them. Maybe because it conflicts with their insane notion that government is evil and should be arbitrarily dismantled because of reasons.


Username checks out.

/wrong thread
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deltron 3030-Virus
Youtube FrEdbKwivCI
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey everybody, remember when Snapple® gave black men flaccid peckers so that the White Race could rise again? Anyone?

/Yes, that went around once upon some decades ago.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Terrapin Bound: For the record, watching Teletubbies DID make me gay.


Wait, wait...I thought Teletubbies made one temporarily gay. Like, when I would get done watching an episode, all of a sudden there would be cocks, like everywhere in the room. Where did all these cocks come from? What the hell just happened? It took months of work figuring out it was the Teletubbies.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: Radiowaves are found at the low end of the electromagnetic spectrum, and as such produce non-ionizing radiation, meaning they do not damage the DNA in cell tissue.

FTFA

If you expose yourself to enough radiowave energy, like defeating the safety devices on a microwave oven and sticking your head inside you could damage yourself. The dose makes the poison. Don't trash the towers, just stay at least 6 feet away from anyone you suspect may be carrying a cell phone.


But, I'm just asking for a friend, if I stick my balls in the microwave, will it cause me to get insanely bigger balls so I can get a medical marijuana card? Or should I just tell my doctor I have sleep issues??
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucking dick for beer money isn't normal, but after watching Teletubbies it is.

Teletubbies; not even once.
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: I have a nephew that posted this crazy shiat to his facebook page and my response made him think twice and delete it. He's now backed off to the only slightly less batshiat position that China intentionally manufactured and released this thing in their own country to get us back for our trade policies.

People seem desperate to consider anything but the simple fact that pandemics happen from time to time and that we need to be prepared to recognize and deal with them. Maybe because it conflicts with their insane notion that government is evil and should be arbitrarily dismantled because of reasons.


Conspiracy Theory as a whole stems from the fact that, some people just can't handle the idea of a chaotic existence. A shadowy cabal, or some sort of nefarious actor, is more appealing to them then "shiat happens", because good or bad it means someone is in control, somewhere along the line.

If they finally get over whatever their main conspiracy is after too much mental gymnastics, then they usually dive dick first into religion, which tends to relate to the exact same concept, that something is in control.

Conspiracy shiat and religion though, do not need to be mutually exclusive.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Such 'celebrities' should dragged into the street and publicly whipped. Stream it live on Worldstar.
 
Dack48
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How about we stop paying attention to them, and stop posting articles about this? If you stop giving then attention, you will find the people believing them slow at a slower rate than social distancing is stopping Covid 19.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shryke: Terrapin Bound: For the record, watching Teletubbies DID make me gay.

Wait, wait...I thought Teletubbies made one temporarily gay. Like, when I would get done watching an episode, all of a sudden there would be cocks, like everywhere in the room. Where did all these cocks come from? What the hell just happened? It took months of work figuring out it was the Teletubbies.


Like broads that are LUGs, it wore off after the original Teletubbies run ended in 2001.
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LewDux: ShankatsuForte: Shorter explanation : People are slower then the speed of dark.

Oblig
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/RjO8MTeV​VGg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I'm not going to lie this kind of sounds like the intro to a dance song that never really gets to the point.
You got anything that sounds more like https://youtu.be/QzkyQsBdpzE ?
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WithinReason: But, I'm just asking for a friend, if I stick my balls in the microwave, will it cause me to get insanely bigger balls so I can get a medical marijuana card?


I don't know if it will help you get weed, but if you microwave your balls enough you won't need a vasectomy.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Coronavirus Caused By 5G?
Youtube zFN5LUaqxOA
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

special20: There are mentally challenged, reality challenge, facts challenged people in the world who seem to already know everything about 5G.
[Fark user image image 850x600]


Deep state, what a dipshiat.  It's the social media companies that are sucking us dry for advertising purposes.  And we let them, so that we can be exposed to more crap like that.

It's such a good conspiracy that nobody ever talks about it.  Not from fear, but for the paycheck.
Money made more conspiracies than anyone has time to think up.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
According to Facebook, the post had just over 300 shares.

That sounds like a conspiracy alright.  Let's run a news story about it.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Radiowaves are found at the low end of the electromagnetic spectrum, and as such produce non-ionizing radiation, meaning they do not damage the DNA in cell tissue.

FTFA

If you expose yourself to enough radiowave energy, like defeating the safety devices on a microwave oven and sticking your head inside you could damage yourself. The dose makes the poison. Don't trash the towers, just stay at least 6 feet away from anyone you suspect may be carrying a cell phone.


It's not the same as ionizing radiation where there's a "dose" to be measured.


The electromagnetic radiation produced by a microwave oven uses the heat generated by exciting the water molecules in the object to be heated.  As the molecules move, they produce friction, which produces heat.  This heats the food or beverage.  An object with no water in it will not heat in a microwave oven.

The effects are not cumulative like ionizing radiation.  Sticking your head in a microwave oven without safety features produces only one effect.  A cooked head.  That will kill you LONG before any radio waves would.

5-G is more a branding than anything else.  Some of the EM spectrum allocated to it has all ready been in use for other purposes for years, even decades.  The difference is in speed, which is usually achieved through multiple smaller cell sites with greater individual (and overall) bandwidth capacity.

When the current cellular system was devised, it was primarily a voice service with no data.  The towers were spaced and equipped as such as far as data back haul.  Now everything flowing over the cellular networks is data, including phone calls.  4-G was the furthest the existing data/tower infrastructure could be pushed.

There are frequency and "banding" changes but they don't include such a large amount of previously un used spectrum that it would make any sort of difference in humans or nature.

It's like Alex Jones has a corner on 4-G phones or something, and everyone is waiting for the wireless Jade Helm or something....
 
GungFu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Hey everybody, remember when Snapple® gave black men flaccid peckers so that the White Race could rise again? Anyone?

/Yes, that went around once upon some decades ago.


Fascinating. I had no idea. but all I could come up with is some drink called Tropical Fantasy that was rumoured to deplete black dudes' sperm. Snapple apparently depicted a slave ship on its label and that's the conspiracy with them.
Lots of food urban legends I've since discovered. Conclusion: every one hates everyone.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

holdmybones: And probably the same assholes who believed the teletubbies would make them gay believe this nonsense. Or same type, anyway.


Those assholes sucked a lot of dick in the alley behind the soup kitchen, and caught several minutes of the Teletubbies back in the day. How can you say that wasn't the cause?

I mean, Tinky Winky was a sexy beast, and we all know the gays have to recruit, just like the christians and the racists.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ShankatsuForte: Conspiracy Theory as a whole stems from the fact that, some people just can't handle the idea of a chaotic existence. A shadowy cabal, or some sort of nefarious actor, is more appealing to them then "shiat happens", because good or bad it means someone is in control, somewhere along the line.
If they finally get over whatever their main conspiracy is after too much mental gymnastics, then they usually dive dick first into religion, which tends to relate to the exact same concept, that something is in control.
Conspiracy shiat and religion though, do not need to be mutually exclusive.


They are both filling the same need.  We need to feel like there is a purpose to our lives and that we matter.  Religion fills that need for a lot of people, but for the less religious, they can just make up any farking thing they want to.  Because we have freedoms here.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OptionC: This is what happens when it becomes socially unacceptable to ridicule stupid people.


They prefer to be called "Minimally Exceptional" or "Cognitively Challenged".
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My personal fave: The virus excaped from a Chinese bio-weapons lab. Both the US and Chinese gubmints know about this but are keeping it under wraps to prevent worldwide outrage and demands for military reprisals against China by US citizens which would lead to WW3.
 
Usernate
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is the explanation that assholes will say anything and morons will believe anything?
 
