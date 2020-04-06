 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Three residents displaced, very problem attic   (ktvu.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, San Francisco Bay Area, fire Sunday afternoon, residents of a house, Damage, Contra Costa County, California, Concord, California, ConFire Capt. TracieDutter, California's 7th congressional district  
•       •       •

818 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that half of a haiku?

This is what happens when people are cooped up in a house.  One way or another it will eventually catch on fire.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amelia Earhart picked an awful time to quit smoking.

Being unable to see if you put the butt out can't have helped.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never leave your weed farm unattended for so long as to start fires.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Alisha's Attic - I Am, I Feel
Youtube kK499pCLHFg
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.