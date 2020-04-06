 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   What's wrong with having a liquored-up party? Sounds smart to me   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, Stock market, household name companies, controversial stock buyback, Delta Air Lines, airlines United Airlines, Stock, big companies, Share repurchase  
•       •       •

1023 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 06 Apr 2020 at 12:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
numerous executives are likely wondering why they spent so lavishly to prop up their stock price by way of the mighty buyback from 2017 to 2019.

No, they're likely snickering at the fact that they used company money to prop the stock prices up to astronomical levels so they could sell their personal holdings at record prices.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alkyhol Withdrawal - Unknown Hinson
Youtube B46yPJm6P9E
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people thought Gordon Gekko was a fictional character...
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: And people thought Gordon Gekko was a fictional character...


rigsamarole.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
numerous executives are likely wondering why they spent so lavishly to prop up their stock price by way of the mighty buyback from 2017 to 2019.

Uh - because Trump & Panzees gave them a few trillion in unneeded tax cuts they needed somewhere to spend?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Holding your own stock is like hot-rodding your daily driver.  It's a cheaper way to go fast but when it breaks you are completely farked.
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They put short-term gains over long term plans and shot themselves in the dick.

Is how I RTFA.

Lulz.
 
patrick767
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was it really worth it in hindsight to use any weakness in the market for one's stock to call up bankers and put a bid into buy said stock into the closing bell?
The resounding answer is probably hell no YES

Fixed.
Executives tend to own a lot of stock. Buybacks prop up the share price and the executives and their wealthy friends invested in the company make more money. So yes, of course it was worth it to them, and as soon as public scrutiny of buybacks calms down, they'll go right back to it, maybe at even greater levels. Who the hell thought it had anything to do with the health of the company?
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrparks: They put short-term gains over long term plans and shot themselves in the dick.


You could just put that one sentence in a book, title it "The History of American Capitalism", and publish it as is.
 
Momzilla59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's just been countdown to liquor day, hasn't it?

Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day - Trailer
Youtube H2Ml7BfjOh0
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let the companies fail.  Too big to fail is too big to exist.  If they fail because of stock buybacks, they aren't too big to fail.

Only bailout companies when the tax payer gets something for it.  For every dollar spent in bailouts, give the taxpayers $2.

Or a blood sacrifice.  Make the shareholders of the bailed out companies eat the CEO, CFO, and the other alphabet executives.  Live, with their bare hands.  Have them tear the executives apart and they don't get the bailout until the entirety of the executives are consumed, raw.  And it must all be streamed on YouTube in 4k from many angles.  And no hiding faces.  I want to see the look in the eyes of the CEO as he is being ripped limb from limb by a mob.  I want to see the dread in shareholder faces as they go in for their first bite of human flesh.  And the next bites as the light in their eyes fades and they become little more than base animals.

I have changed my mind.  Bail out the mega corps, ad long as we get a cannibal blood sacrifice for the money gods.
 
runbuh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was anyone lacquered down?  Too obscure?  Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzYrQ​_​bgVKk
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.