 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Shoppers in Mexico are panic-buying beer, which makes a lot more sense than the U.S. reaction   (npr.org) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Grupo Modelo, Beer, Mexico, beer hoarding, Mexican authorities, Alcoholic beverage, Constellation Brands, major beer companies  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I finally got into homebrewing at just the right time. 4 five gallon batches bottled, 3 more fermenting.
Mead is easy also.
https://www.homebrewtalk.com/forum/th​r​eads/brays-one-month-mead.429241/page-​42

This one takes a month or two to be ready however no cooking involved, just honey, yeast, and yeast nutrients.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish I had panic bought beer as my local deli is out of the one kind of beer they carry that I can stand. (Beer distribution in my neighborhood SUCKS.)

:(
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save the Corona!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that initial hit that Corona took from idiots avoiding it because they thought the virus had something to do with it will soon be made up.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A spot near me has 120 taps. They're doing $12 growler-fills for the time being.

The world isn't great right now... but some of the amenities are making the experience more bearable, anyway.
 
Yoleus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're like my Mexican in-laws, their kids are having birthday parties.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grabbed six 30 packs. Still doing okay.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: A spot near me has 120 taps. They're doing $12 growler-fills for the time being.

The world isn't great right now... but some of the amenities are making the experience more bearable, anyway.


The brewpub down the street from me is canning theirs in tallboys and selling them for curbside delivery.
This is great news considering they're the only brewery in town that brews beers that aren't IPAs or some weird kind of porter.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Save the Corona!


Tecate Light is practically the national beer of Mexico. Corona is mostly for the Americans in the resort towns

I was supposed to head down to Puerto Vallarta for a few months, but seeing the way the virus was going, guessing that Mexico was probably not testing nearly as much as they should be and the thought of people panic buying water, toilet paper and tortillas put me off the idea

This panic buying of beer is hardly the worst thing I've read. Last week a bus carrying nurses was raided, the nurses forced off and attacked by the locals. People are super freaked out and AMLO's lack of leadership and overall response toCOVID-19 is massively worse than Trump's and is adding to the general panic down there
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're only panic-buying beer, so Corona exports won't be affected.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lotta Chelada!
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait....am I the only one who ran out 3 weeks ago before this got really nuts and grabbed multiple cases and then the liquor store to buy handles of vodka and many bottle of bourbon?

I can't be or Fark, I am disappoint
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ravage: I finally got into homebrewing at just the right time. 4 five gallon batches bottled, 3 more fermenting.
Mead is easy also.
https://www.homebrewtalk.com/forum/thr​eads/brays-one-month-mead.429241/page-​42

This one takes a month or two to be ready however no cooking involved, just honey, yeast, and yeast nutrients.


Be wary of mead.  I had a friend make a huge batch and throw a party (over 25 years ago- I'm old).  The mead was delicious if a little sweet.  We were like drunken Vikings until the next morning; then it was more like the Black Death.  Second worst hangover of my life.

I've found a beer delivery service.  Pricey, but it's not like I'm eating (or drinking) out much these days so it's a wash.  Today's delivery is German style lagers- if you can find the pFriem it's my favorite beer right now:

pFriem Vienna Lager
4
$17.00

Burial Metallic Vessels
1
$2.50

Beachwood Hayabusa Lager
4
$8.00

Breakside Show You The World
1
$6.00
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In WI there are so many kegs of beer sitting around that Frank Distribution is trying to find someone that can distill thousands of barrels into sanitizer.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because you can't get drunk on toilet paper.

But you can shake up a warm beer to make a crisp, refreshing enema.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local distillery is making hand sanitizer. But they're not selling it, you get two small bottles when you buy a regular bottle of booze. I can't tell if it's savvy business sense or chutzpah. Either way, I'm going to be pretty happy for the next few days.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: enema


Crap.  Meant bidet.

/but that works, too
//need moar caffeine
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Dudereno: BigNumber12: A spot near me has 120 taps. They're doing $12 growler-fills for the time being.

The world isn't great right now... but some of the amenities are making the experience more bearable, anyway.

The brewpub down the street from me is canning theirs in tallboys and selling them for curbside delivery.
This is great news considering they're the only brewery in town that brews beers that aren't IPAs or some weird kind of porter.


Yeah, no complaints on the taplist...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer?  I got the big bottle of Kirkland for that great price last Thursday; it isn't going to last as long as I had hoped.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up, stocking up on Mexican bread. My pantry is now packed with Bimbos.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was gonna have some Mexican wine as a tribute to that late member of Fountains of Wayne, and then I discovered that it's impossible to get here. Not even Total Wine has it.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There was fake FB post going around, saying MI governor Whitmer was going to ban beer the next day.  We nearly had a panic run on beer here.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Waiting in the back of the frig.

Fark user imageView Full Size

12%
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Waiting in the back of the frig.

[Fark user image 850x612]
12%


Damn.  That looks good, I'd drink that even if it was 0%
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Was gonna have some Mexican wine as a tribute to that late member of Fountains of Wayne, and then I discovered that it's impossible to get here. Not even Total Wine has it.


Yeah, it's hard to get. I was lucky at the end of the year and found some bottles of Monte Xanic at the HEB here in Austin. Wines from Baja are actually quite good, but hard to come by in the US since people don't think of Mexico when they think of wines. Hell, until recently even Mexicans wouldn't touch Mexican wines, such is their prejudice against themselves. Mexicans are getting into wine now, there's wine and cheese bars opening up in Guadalajara, so hopefully they will help lead to more producer helping to build Mexico's reputation
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

swankywanky: wait....am I the only one who ran out 3 weeks ago before this got really nuts and grabbed multiple cases and then the liquor store to buy handles of vodka and many bottle of bourbon?

I can't be or Fark, I am disappoint


I picked up 5 cases this weekend.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
LOL

thanks
 
Poster1212
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
usatcowboyswire.files.wordpress.comView Full Size



Tony is gonna be extra busy now that Corona has stopped production
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No s*** Sherlock
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: El Dudereno: BigNumber12: A spot near me has 120 taps. They're doing $12 growler-fills for the time being.

The world isn't great right now... but some of the amenities are making the experience more bearable, anyway.

The brewpub down the street from me is canning theirs in tallboys and selling them for curbside delivery.
This is great news considering they're the only brewery in town that brews beers that aren't IPAs or some weird kind of porter.

Yeah, no complaints on the taplist...

[Fark user image 366x514]


I read "Big Bag Baptist" as "Big Bad Rapist". WTF.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Goats for BBQ must be going fast, too.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: BigNumber12: El Dudereno: BigNumber12: A spot near me has 120 taps. They're doing $12 growler-fills for the time being.

The world isn't great right now... but some of the amenities are making the experience more bearable, anyway.

The brewpub down the street from me is canning theirs in tallboys and selling them for curbside delivery.
This is great news considering they're the only brewery in town that brews beers that aren't IPAs or some weird kind of porter.

Yeah, no complaints on the taplist...

[Fark user image 366x514]

I read "Big Bag Baptist" as "Big Bad Rapist". WTF.


Maybe that would be the 20% ABV variant.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

swankywanky: wait....am I the only one who ran out 3 weeks ago before this got really nuts and grabbed multiple cases and then the liquor store to buy handles of vodka and many bottle of bourbon?

I can't be or Fark, I am disappoint


When self-isolation started 3 weeks ago, I went out and bought a 12 month supply of booze.

/finished the last bottle yesterday
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.