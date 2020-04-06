 Skip to content
(Twitter)   What that time when officials in Oregon decided to blow up a rotting whale carcass can teach us about how to handle the coronavirus crisis   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think we've gotten enough memes out of this crisis already.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


So, basically America is farked.  We elected the dynamite chaos goblin and gave him unfettered access to TNT.
 
genner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dynamite fixes everything?
Dynamite makes everything better?
Explosions are cool?
Rotting Whale Carcass would be a cool band name?
Coronavirus understands only one thing: dynamite?
 
snowshovel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I learned that telling a story through twitter with animated gifs wanted me to rip my eyeballs out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Krusty.gif

What that time, kids?  Heh hehehe?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We'll use dynamite to defeat the coronavirus. Got it.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean, if my state has to be known for something...
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They're going to blow up casualties?
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Original: Original Tweet:

So, basically America is farked.  We elected the dynamite chaos goblin and gave him unfettered access to TNT.


Short term, yes, yes we are.  Long term, there's an opportunity to remove a rotting carcass from the White House in November.
 
Spirit Hammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember that from the days of 1200 baud modems. Barely worth the wait.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, are we suggesting that we should consider using dynamite to dispose of bodies if we get overwhelmed by the number of dead from the virus? I don't have a lot of confidence that would work but it would still be cool to try.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Are they suggesting someone blow up the whale in the White House if it will stop the pandemic?

I mean, what have we got to lose?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PunGent: Brosephus: Original: Original Tweet:

So, basically America is farked.  We elected the dynamite chaos goblin and gave him unfettered access to TNT.

Short term, yes, yes we are.  Long term, there's an opportunity to remove a rotting carcass from the White House in November.


Unfortunately, it will take decides to purge the judiciary of unqualified, but loyal to the cause judges and multiple generations to restore civil rights.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, it will take decides to purge the judiciary of unqualified, but loyal to the cause judges and multiple generations to restore civil rights.

Decades
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, in 1970, the USDA guide on the subject, "Obliterating Animal Carcasses with Explosives," had not yet been published.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I'm telling you, Molotov cocktails work. Anytime I had a problem and I threw a Molotov cocktail, boom! Right away, I had a different problem."

- Jason Mendoza
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I think we've gotten enough memes out of this crisis already.


I know, that whale got beached 50 years ago.  Time to give it a rest.
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Its been 50 years.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

natazha: Unfortunately, it will take decides to purge the judiciary of unqualified, but loyal to the cause judges and multiple generations to restore civil rights.

Decades


It would take exactly 24 hours to purge the bastards if I was in charge.
 
