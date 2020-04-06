 Skip to content
(Washington Post) American churches prepare for the Easter Day Massacre
121
121 Comments
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can just imagine how this virus would spread faster if people would have just gone to the churches to pray for salvation and ask the sky wizard for guidance.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clearly if you pray 'correctly' then you'll be safe and it won't spread at all.


Clearly if you pray 'correctly' then you'll be safe and it won't spread at all.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see no better way to celebrate the resurrection of the Savior and the salvation of humanity than to condemn the vulnerable to suffering and death.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm concerned that nobody is considering the very real possibility that COVID-19 -- and, in fact, any transmissible disease -- might in fact be aided significantly in its spread, or even in its initial transmission, through contact with God. I mean, think about it. Many divinities believe that God is everywhere, all-knowing, a part of all Creation. Therefore, logically, all of Creation is, in fact, a part of God. That includes any virus, of course, since virii are undoubtedly part of Creation (although, without dispute, the grosser part -- the spiders/tree slime/beets part of Creation). And Dr. Fauci recently went on record as stating that COVID-19 can be transmitted person-to-person by normal speech -- i.e., you don't even need to cough. And since it's obvious that prayer is simply a more sanctified version of normal speech, and God is talking directly to the person praying, wouldn't that be a clear transmission path? There's no such thing as "social distancing" from Jesus. He's right there with you, all the time; the only time is footsteps disappear, after all, is when he's carrying you. Which is itself another major source of concern.

And this doesn't even begin to explore the much more dire concerns around religions that incorporate some kind of transubstantiation into their ceremonies. The human speculation around COVID-19's origins trace it back to so-called "Chinese" "eating" so-called "bats." But what they were Catholics, and it was taking Communion -- i.e., eating wafers that have become the literal body of Christ -- that actually started it all? For all intensive purposes, bats may be nothing more than God's escape goat, a dead herring designed to throw us off his trail.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: I see no better way to celebrate the resurrection of the Savior and the salvation of humanity than to condemn the vulnerable to suffering and death.


I mean, they also believe that the Savior is going to celebrate saving some of fraction humanity by condemning the rest to suffering and a fate worse than death, so it sort of works, (if you drink enough blood of Christ and hit your head a few times.)
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Diogenes: I see no better way to celebrate the resurrection of the Savior and the salvation of humanity than to condemn the vulnerable to suffering and death.

I mean, they also believe that the Savior is going to celebrate saving some of fraction humanity by condemning the rest to suffering and a fate worse than death, so it sort of works, (if you drink enough blood of Christ and hit your head a few times.)


Granted, but condemnation of the vulnerable instead of the unrepentant seems a little unfair.

"Take THAT cancer patient!  God hates you.  You too, Grandma."
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus creates conflict for churches, where gatherings can be dangerous but also provide solace $$$!!!moneymoney MO-NEY!

FYFY. Just one more industry that needs the carpet pulled out from under them because of their malicious acts anyway and is doing the honors themselves.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yah, but those thoughts and prayers tho.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell goes to these churches?

All the ones I know of are closed.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus is actually Batman?

And this doesn't even begin to explore the much more dire concerns around religions that incorporate some kind of transubstantiation into their ceremonies. The human speculation around COVID-19's origins trace it back to so-called "Chinese" "eating" so-called "bats." But what they were Catholics, and it was taking Communion -- i.e., eating wafers that have become the literal body of Christ -- that actually started it all? For all intensive purposes, bats may be nothing more than God's escape goat, a dead herring designed to throw us off his trail.


Jesus is actually Batman?
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blondie - Rapture
Youtube pHCdS7O248g
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many people will be going to meet God that you would think it was the Rapture.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo worship a god who gets his rocks off by brutalizing most of his creations.
Nice little death cult you got there.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this our official:

YOU STUPID ASSHOLES WTF IS YOUR PROBLEM MASKS QUARANTINE
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAYoung: Pocket Ninja: I'm concerned that nobody is considering the very real possibility that COVID-19 -- and, in fact, any transmissible disease -- might in fact be aided significantly in its spread, or even in its initial transmission, through contact with God. I mean, think about it. Many divinities believe that God is everywhere, all-knowing, a part of all Creation. Therefore, logically, all of Creation is, in fact, a part of God. That includes any virus, of course, since virii are undoubtedly part of Creation (although, without dispute, the grosser part -- the spiders/tree slime/beets part of Creation). And Dr. Fauci recently went on record as stating that COVID-19 can be transmitted person-to-person by normal speech -- i.e., you don't even need to cough. And since it's obvious that prayer is simply a more sanctified version of normal speech, and God is talking directly to the person praying, wouldn't that be a clear transmission path? There's no such thing as "social distancing" from Jesus. He's right there with you, all the time; the only time is footsteps disappear, after all, is when he's carrying you. Which is itself another major source of concern.

And this doesn't even begin to explore the much more dire concerns around religions that incorporate some kind of transubstantiation into their ceremonies. The human speculation around COVID-19's origins trace it back to so-called "Chinese" "eating" so-called "bats." But what they were Catholics, and it was taking Communion -- i.e., eating wafers that have become the literal body of Christ -- that actually started it all? For all intensive purposes, bats may be nothing more than God's escape goat, a dead herring designed to throw us off his trail.

Jesus is actually Batman?

And this doesn't even begin to explore the much more dire concerns around religions that incorporate some kind of transubstantiation into their ceremonies. The human speculation around COVID-19's origins trace it back to so-called "Chinese" "eating" so-called "bats." But what they were Catholics, and it was taking Communion -- i.e., eating wafers that have become the literal body of Christ -- that actually started it all? For all intensive purposes, bats may be nothing more than God's escape goat, a dead herring designed to throw us off his trail.

Jesus is actually Batman?


"Jesus talks to you?  What does he say?"

[gravely voice] "I'm Batman."
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, the Irish are on it. They know a thing or two about bloody Sundays and Easter massacres
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people are gonna get their wish to be closer to God, aren't they?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no freaking conflict, you do NOT hold mass gatherings during a pandemic, period. The freaking church of the holy sepulchre is closed for the first time in 700 years if you need a freaking clue that you should be taking this seriously.

/American Baptists are some of the craziest fanatics on the planet
//I'm kinda joking when I talk about the American Taliban, but right now they're proving me right
///there will be 3 slashies
 
zetar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most Christians are "C & E," that is to say, Christmas and Easter Christians. These are the two biggest paydays for churches. They desperately need the donations from these two holidays.

Luckily, churches now qualify for Small Business Loans!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idiot megapastor in Louisiana that's still holding still holding services cult meetings makes me very angry.

I throw things at the TV when I see him...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solace?

That's hilarious.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: Who the hell goes to these churches?

All the ones I know of are closed.


Yeah.  If St. Peter's in the Vatican and the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem can close then your stupid suburban megachurches can close.

What are these idiots thinking?
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: I can just imagine how this virus would spread faster if people would have just gone to the churches to pray for salvation and ask the sky wizard for guidance.


Let's hop into the way-back machine and check in with the Spanish City of Zamora, in 1919:

In the deeply pious Spanish city of Zamora, for example, the local bishop defied the health authorities by ordering a novena - evening prayers on nine consecutive days - in honour of Saint Rocco, the patron saint of plague and pestilence. This involved churchgoers lining up to kiss the saint's relics, around the time that the outbreak peaked. Zamora went on to record the highest flu-related death rate of any city in Spain, and one of the highest in Europe.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pocket Ninja

God's escape goat, a dead herring designed to throw us off his trail.

You haven't lost your delicate sense of humor, have you, Ninja?
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Merltech: I can just imagine how this virus would spread faster if people would have just gone to the churches to pray for salvation and ask the sky wizard for guidance.

Clearly if you pray 'correctly' then you'll be safe and it won't spread at all.

Clearly if you pray 'correctly' then you'll be safe and it won't spread at all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


If these idiots want to meet their god, who are we to interfere?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: There is no freaking conflict, you do NOT hold mass gatherings during a pandemic, period. The freaking church of the holy sepulchre is closed for the first time in 700 years if you need a freaking clue that you should be taking this seriously.

/American Baptists are some of the craziest fanatics on the planet
//I'm kinda joking when I talk about the American Taliban, but right now they're proving me right
///there will be 3 slashies


But, but, but....then they can't claim to be persecuted. How are they gonna get their rocks off if they can't play out that fantasy?
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cdr.Murdock: The idiot megapastor in Louisiana that's still holding still holding services cult meetings makes me very angry Howlin' Mad.

I throw things at the TV when I see him...

FTFYUSERNAME
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are many Christian splinter groups, but one of the weirdest are the snake handlers. They handle dangerous venomous snakes under the assumption that their faith will protect them. These are acts of faith where they Prove their trust in God by risking their lives.

Churches who hold Easter service during a pandemic might mock snake handlers, but they definitely have more in common than they want to admit.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably not wise to repeat what happened in Atlanta in the early 60's, but I could understand if things went up in the air for churches.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm expecting large outbreaks on my second most favorite holiday, Monday Thursday.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: JAYoung: Pocket Ninja: I'm concerned that nobody is considering the very real possibility that COVID-19 -- and, in fact, any transmissible disease -- might in fact be aided significantly in its spread, or even in its initial transmission, through contact with God. I mean, think about it. Many divinities believe that God is everywhere, all-knowing, a part of all Creation. Therefore, logically, all of Creation is, in fact, a part of God. That includes any virus, of course, since virii are undoubtedly part of Creation (although, without dispute, the grosser part -- the spiders/tree slime/beets part of Creation). And Dr. Fauci recently went on record as stating that COVID-19 can be transmitted person-to-person by normal speech -- i.e., you don't even need to cough. And since it's obvious that prayer is simply a more sanctified version of normal speech, and God is talking directly to the person praying, wouldn't that be a clear transmission path? There's no such thing as "social distancing" from Jesus. He's right there with you, all the time; the only time is footsteps disappear, after all, is when he's carrying you. Which is itself another major source of concern.

And this doesn't even begin to explore the much more dire concerns around religions that incorporate some kind of transubstantiation into their ceremonies. The human speculation around COVID-19's origins trace it back to so-called "Chinese" "eating" so-called "bats." But what they were Catholics, and it was taking Communion -- i.e., eating wafers that have become the literal body of Christ -- that actually started it all? For all intensive purposes, bats may be nothing more than God's escape goat, a dead herring designed to throw us off his trail.

Jesus is actually Batman?

"Jesus talks to you?  What does he say?"

[gravely voice] "I'm Batman."


wouldnt it be

Yo soy Batman ?
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to church right now, you're unknowingly praying to Papa Nurgle.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry IDC anymore do you?

Yesterday I went to the grocery store, by myself and masked as Gov. Wolfe recommends for PA cleaned my hands and cart and then moved swiftly to limit exposure. But the majority of people were unmasked and there were many couples, my favorite was the guy who was just wandering around ever once and awhile returning to his wife who was doing the actual shopping, they were already there when I arrived and were still wandering the aisles after I had completed my trip.
Then you have my office manager's nephew who is 27 lives at home with his mom and dad who went on a road trip out of boredom this weekend.


Idiots aren't lisrening
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If religion is an opiate for masses then Covid-19 is the solution to blatant stupidity.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them go.  Lock them in.  Quarantine the place for two weeks and let God sort em out.
 
IntelDataDude
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Let us be real here. Easter and Christmas represent some of the largest donation times for churches. I know some small churches can run negative balances until Christmas (with a small bump to positive cash flow from Easter). Easter and Christmas represent when a time where weekly attendance can jump tenfold or more. These are not the folks that would give a donation without their but in a seat. So we can discuss this for spirituality or business aspect.

TLDR:
Think of the money to be made (or lost)!
 
Esc7
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: [i.redd.it image 550x550]

If these idiots want to meet their god, who are we to interfere?


People who understand incubation periods and asymptomatic transmission.

If everyone who got this immediately died and transferred it to no one else we wouldn't need to self isolate.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

robodog: There is no freaking conflict, you do NOT hold mass gatherings during a pandemic, period. The freaking church of the holy sepulchre is closed for the first time in 700 years if you need a freaking clue that you should be taking this seriously.

/American Baptists are some of the craziest fanatics on the planet
//I'm kinda joking when I talk about the American Taliban, but right now they're proving me right
///there will be 3 slashies


They have been a death cult for a loooong time.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Calling it now:
Once all this is over, these fundies are not only NOT going to learn one damn single thing from this experience, but their Stupidity is going to amplify over X1,000,000,000 when they strut around thinking that their survival wasn't due to the heroic efforts of doctors & nurses or the population keeping a safe distance from each other.

Nooooo! It was all because the fundies had their Jeebus Blood Force Field!

If you thought that the anti-vaxers are mental, wait'll you see these morons try to say that prayer should replace ALL medicine. Who needs doctors when Jeebus Blood Force Field takes care of everything?
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i have a deal. all the easter services you want. but it has to be on a cruise ship and if you test positive will remain at sea for the duration everyone not just those who test +
 
jerryskid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In the spirit of Easter, all christians should die for my sins.  It may not wash my sins away, but it would make me feel better about the world.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
GOP: the party of praying to God for help with personal responsibility.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jesus wept.
Then he cried and he whined and he stamped his little feet.
Then we gave him some money then he shut up.
 
Krusty's Wench [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Please don't hate the people who have FAITH.  If you don't believe, that's on you.
Some of us still believe in God and the power of prayer, and we'll defend that until our last breath.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Merltech: I can just imagine how this virus would spread faster if people would have just gone to the churches to pray for salvation and ask the sky wizard for guidance.

Clearly if you pray 'correctly' then you'll be safe and it won't spread at all.

Clearly if you pray 'correctly' then you'll be safe and it won't spread at all.


And harder. Put some effort into it, don't just mail it in.
 
skyotter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Proverbs 22:3  (NIV) -- The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.
 
Harlee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm concerned that nobody is considering the very real possibility that COVID-19 -- and, in fact, any transmissible disease -- might in fact be aided significantly in its spread, or even in its initial transmission, through contact with God. I mean, think about it. Many divinities believe that God is everywhere, all-knowing, a part of all Creation. Therefore, logically, all of Creation is, in fact, a part of God. That includes any virus, of course, since virii are undoubtedly part of Creation (although, without dispute, the grosser part -- the spiders/tree slime/beets part of Creation). And Dr. Fauci recently went on record as stating that COVID-19 can be transmitted person-to-person by normal speech -- i.e., you don't even need to cough. And since it's obvious that prayer is simply a more sanctified version of normal speech, and God is talking directly to the person praying, wouldn't that be a clear transmission path? There's no such thing as "social distancing" from Jesus. He's right there with you, all the time; the only time is footsteps disappear, after all, is when he's carrying you. Which is itself another major source of concern.


You forgot broccoli.

Never forget broccoli.


And this doesn't even begin to explore the much more dire concerns around religions that incorporate some kind of transubstantiation into their ceremonies. The human speculation around COVID-19's origins trace it back to so-called "Chinese" "eating" so-called "bats." But what they were Catholics, and it was taking Communion -- i.e., eating wafers that have become the literal body of Christ -- that actually started it all? For all intensive purposes, bats may be nothing more than God's escape goat, a dead herring designed to throw us off his trail.

...and the grape juice that has literally become His blood.

LOL, Cannibal Vampire Catholics. Whatcha gonna do when the Cannibal Vampire Catholics come for you?
 
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

