(CNN) Over the mountains and through the woods to go get some smokes, I go. Quarantined in a way but I decided to say that I needed to take care of my jones
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"So did he get the smokes or what?"

Fano
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The only thing more French would be if his mistress was on the way
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just got home from the cigarette store myself. Of course, I only had to drive up the street a few blocks.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fano: The only thing more French would be if his mistress was on the way


You can just smell the BO and Galoises.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: "So did he get the smokes or what?"

JESUS CHRIST, MAN. THERE ARE SOME THINGS YOU JUST DON'T TALK ABOUT.

Also, my smoke shop is still up and running illegally. Thank god for those greedy bastards.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
135 Euros? That wouldn't even cover the cost of the rescue operation.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I quit cigarettes a few years ago, but I STILL automatically thought "I have to get a few cartons for the lockdown!"

Before realizing, no the f*ck I don't.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope you're socially distancing yourself from this Jones individual!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

skyotter: I quit cigarettes a few years ago, but I STILL automatically thought "I have to get a few cartons for the lockdown!"

Before realizing, no the f*ck I don't.


Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rescue crews and emts have better things to do right now. Bill his ass for the cost.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you're going to do a parody get the meter right, get the rhymes right, and don't have more padding than jokes.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Green Jello - Bear Song
Youtube QV6RMVnk0C8
 
