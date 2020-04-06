 Skip to content
(Daily Post (UK))   In the UK, on Thursday evenings, the public join in to clap for carers. Or, if you feel the urge, the naked drumming in the street for carers   (dailypost.co.uk) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the U.K., large groups are clapping to show the appreciation. Here in the U.S. large groups are howling at the moon to show their frustration.


Sounds about right to me....
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This takes place during Simon Mayo and Mark Kermode recording their BBC show / podcast. They stop recording to go out and join in.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are properly social distancing, you won't be exposed to the clap.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's using this situation to let his freak flag fly.

And that's okay.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the clap was....

Nevermind.....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too old!
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a slow start to my day. I basically understood the headline as that I have to get naked to get a career. I mean, I wouldn't mind that, but you might.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A grandfather decided to pay his respects to the NHS in an extra special way during the Clap for Carers on Thursday night - by playing the drums naked in the middle of his street."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
how does he have three drum sticks.... oh wait a minute
 
