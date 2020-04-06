 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Doesn't matter, had sex and Covid (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Stupid, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, Sun Online news team, News Group Newspapers  
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"That is not two metres!"

Yeah I've said that to some Grindr hookups too. :(
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd bet coronavirus isn't the only infection that couple is carrying, IYKWIMAITYD.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You say flout, they say cope.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That tall grass downgraded it from obscene to barely ribald.
vistapointe.netView Full Size

Next time you decide to rut in public could you two at least have the common courtesy to make love on a picnic bench in plain view so I can take notes, swab for sauces, and perhaps get a couple genital rubbings for my scrapbook?
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So what? Lighten the fark up.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hope they checked themselves for ticks before they catch Corona with Lyme
 
Telos
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Everyone knows you can't have sex in the middle of town without a time stop device!
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Says the woman that had her kids out in the park during the lock down.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i am used to a closer shot at the "end"...
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Karen is not a name.
It is a rank that you earn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What the hell was she doing out jogging during a Corona lock down?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stuffy: What the hell was she doing out jogging during a Corona lock down?


Outdoor exercise is still permitted, just not push-ups.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 minute ago  
'Having sex' -> http://www.unnecessaryquotes.com/
 
GQueue
‘’ 1 minute ago  
sex and covid is even worse than the marcy playground original
 
