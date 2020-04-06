 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Gilead donates over 1.5 million doses of Remdesivir to hospitals in an attempt to extend a helping handmaid   (newsweek.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shame the world's about to move on
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While Goofus continues to be useless.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gilead donates their balm.
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Naido: Shame the world's about to move on


My bosses at the Dogan say we'll all be fine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
entangl3d
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jerkstorebestseller: Naido: Shame the world's about to move on

My bosses at the Dogan say we'll all be fine.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Rereading the dark tower now.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Gilead donates their balm.


I'm gonna stick with my nepenthe.  Sweet, sweet nepenthe.
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

entangl3d: Jerkstorebestseller: Naido: Shame the world's about to move on

My bosses at the Dogan say we'll all be fine.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Rereading the dark tower now.


None of my coworkers have noticed my patch yet. I don't think I work with many fans of the Dark Tower. :(
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Blessed be the fruit.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's quite a tale...
 
entangl3d
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jerkstorebestseller: None of my coworkers have noticed my patch yet. I don't think I work with many fans of the Dark Tower. :(


Really doesn't surprise me. I hear complaining from friends and family all the time about nothing to do right now. I'll offer them some books and they look at me like I am crazy.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lately, I feel like a handmaid from Gilead. The only time I'm allowed to leave my house is when I get groceries, I have to wear a special outfit to do so, and I'm not allowed to talk to anyone.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

akya: Lately, I feel like a handmaid from Gilead. The only time I'm allowed to leave my house is when I get groceries, I have to wear a special outfit to do so, and I'm not allowed to talk to anyone.


also I find myself saying things like "blessed be, they have abundant toilet paper today".
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

entangl3d: Jerkstorebestseller: Naido: Shame the world's about to move on

My bosses at the Dogan say we'll all be fine.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Rereading the dark tower now.


I really just came her to say: "The man in black fled across the desert, and the gunslinger followed".
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

akya: akya: Lately, I feel like a handmaid from Gilead. The only time I'm allowed to leave my house is when I get groceries, I have to wear a special outfit to do so, and I'm not allowed to talk to anyone.

also I find myself saying things like "blessed be, they have abundant toilet paper today".


Which we receive with great joy.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does "Remdesivir" sound like someone you'd see at a Ren Fest?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Take a look at what Gilead charges for their Hep C drugs before saying anything about their generosity or good corporate citizenship.

Hint: it's $900 a pill.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jerkstorebestseller: Naido: Shame the world's about to move on

My bosses at the Dogan say we'll all be fine.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


That's outstanding, well done
 
