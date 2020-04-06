 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nola.com)   Coronavirus has now killed more people in metro New Orleans than gun violence in all of 2019   (nola.com) divider line
52
    More: Sick, New Orleans, New Orleans metropolitan area, Hurricane Katrina, number of deaths, Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, St. Tammany Parish, homicide victims  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All that tells me is that there was a shiatload of gun violence in NOLA.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but suicide and muh rights and abortion therefore flu deaths and Chinese Flu.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, yes... but has the mayor of NOLA been nice to Trump?
This is all that matters.
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Ok - if we aren't going to allow comparisons to shiat like Cancer and Car Deaths when people are trying to downplay COVID, can please avoid doing the exact same thing the other way?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
We have the rest of the year to make up for that though.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Every person killed by the virus has never died before. Freaky.
 
Abox
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mugato: All that tells me is that there was a shiatload of gun violence in NOLA.


120...is that a lot for a major city?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Busta Clown Shoes: Ok - if we aren't going to allow comparisons to shiat like Cancer and Car Deaths when people are trying to downplay COVID, can please avoid doing the exact same thing the other way?


Hypocrisy has never stopped pol tab before.
 
jso2897
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Bu-bu-but! All those people were going to die anyway!!
 
Daer21
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mugato: All that tells me is that there was a shiatload of gun violence in NOLA.


Yeah. ~40% of murders are committed by people who have stolen guns from the police. It's the single largest source of guns used in violent crime. It's a crazy town.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abox: Mugato: All that tells me is that there was a shiatload of gun violence in NOLA.

120...is that a lot for a major city?


*chuckles in Detroit*
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Doesn't New Orleans win the most unhealthy city award most years?

Cows are coming home to roost.
 
Abox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: Every person killed by the virus has never died before. Freaky.


We're in uncharted waters people.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Live (for the time being) and direct from just outside New Orleans where I am most definitely not getting a kick out of this.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
COVID-19 is a curse upon this country
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Gun death is the Price of FreedomTMso we are just getting a bit extra for our money this year.
 
151
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

probesport: Abox: Mugato: All that tells me is that there was a shiatload of gun violence in NOLA.

120...is that a lot for a major city?

*chuckles in Detroit*


This
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Daer21: Mugato: All that tells me is that there was a shiatload of gun violence in NOLA.

Yeah. ~40% of murders are committed by people who have stolen guns from the police. It's the single largest source of guns used in violent crime. It's a crazy town.


"stolen"
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To be honest, I thought there would be a lot more gun deaths there, so I guess consider me pleasantly surprised?

Still sucks that this is happening, but I did expect a lot more than 120 dead from guns there.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A quarantined society is a polite society.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'd personally like to thank the God of Abraham for his selfless, deeply compassionate love in putting God's president in office, knowing when the time came we'd have a REAL man in office who would block the evil liberal coromas virus.

P.S. my cows are doing great.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The numbers aren't being widely reported, but in places where they have released racial statistics, the virus looks to be more deadly among black patients.

As of Friday morning, African Americans made up almost half of Milwaukee County's 945 cases and 81% of its 27 deaths in a county whose population is 26% black.

In Michigan, where the state's population is 14% black, African Americans made up 35% of cases and 40% of deaths as of Friday morning. Detroit, where a majority of residents are black, has emerged as a hot spot with a high death toll. As has New Orleans. Louisiana has not published case breakdowns by race, but 40% of the state's deaths have happened in Orleans Parish, where the majority of residents are black.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: A quarantined society is a polite society.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: All that tells me is that there was a shiatload of gun violence in NOLA.


While that wasn't insightful in any way shape or form, I thank you for your tireless work at being a first responder.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

enry: Yeah but suicide and muh rights and abortion therefore flu deaths and Chinese Flu.


WTF? Does this make any sense to anyone beside's enry's Therapisf?
 
gundamtsubasa [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder how much of that increased fatality rate of black folk is more due to decades+ of mistreatment and lack of access to healthcare rather than a genetic disposition.
 
deathsalmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: The numbers aren't being widely reported, but in places where they have released racial statistics, the virus looks to be more deadly among black patients.

As of Friday morning, African Americans made up almost half of Milwaukee County's 945 cases and 81% of its 27 deaths in a county whose population is 26% black.

In Michigan, where the state's population is 14% black, African Americans made up 35% of cases and 40% of deaths as of Friday morning. Detroit, where a majority of residents are black, has emerged as a hot spot with a high death toll. As has New Orleans. Louisiana has not published case breakdowns by race, but 40% of the state's deaths have happened in Orleans Parish, where the majority of residents are black.


Maybe stuff like this has something to do with that?
https://www.newser.com/story/289149/c​o​ps-man-defied-stay-at-home-order-then-​recorded-it.html
 
redonkulon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Guns don't kill people, the great Chinese hoax does
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: The numbers aren't being widely reported, but in places where they have released racial statistics, the virus looks to be more deadly among black patients.

As of Friday morning, African Americans made up almost half of Milwaukee County's 945 cases and 81% of its 27 deaths in a county whose population is 26% black.

In Michigan, where the state's population is 14% black, African Americans made up 35% of cases and 40% of deaths as of Friday morning. Detroit, where a majority of residents are black, has emerged as a hot spot with a high death toll. As has New Orleans. Louisiana has not published case breakdowns by race, but 40% of the state's deaths have happened in Orleans Parish, where the majority of residents are black.


A significant part of the Michigan disparity is that African Americans in Detroit, who are 80% of the city population seem to have a much higher prevalence of underlying risk factors (diabetes, etc.) and are ignoring shelter in place orders.  It's being cited as a distrust in government and healthcare professionals.  I get the government part, but healthcare?

Police have taken to blocking parks with concrete barriers and removing equipment from basketball courts to try to get people to stay inside.  It doesn't appear to be working.  Combine that with the chronic health time-bomb and it's no wonder that they are being hit particularly hard.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
USA, the only country that can compare Coronavirus deaths to gun violence murders.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

deathsalmon: BullBearMS: The numbers aren't being widely reported, but in places where they have released racial statistics, the virus looks to be more deadly among black patients.

As of Friday morning, African Americans made up almost half of Milwaukee County's 945 cases and 81% of its 27 deaths in a county whose population is 26% black.

In Michigan, where the state's population is 14% black, African Americans made up 35% of cases and 40% of deaths as of Friday morning. Detroit, where a majority of residents are black, has emerged as a hot spot with a high death toll. As has New Orleans. Louisiana has not published case breakdowns by race, but 40% of the state's deaths have happened in Orleans Parish, where the majority of residents are black.

Maybe stuff like this has something to do with that?
https://www.newser.com/story/289149/co​ps-man-defied-stay-at-home-order-then-​recorded-it.html


That's it!  The Chinese Wuhan Corona Virus is racist.

/ Just how many puns are in that statement?
 
redonkulon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: The numbers aren't being widely reported, but in places where they have released racial statistics, the virus looks to be more deadly among black patients.

As of Friday morning, African Americans made up almost half of Milwaukee County's 945 cases and 81% of its 27 deaths in a county whose population is 26% black.

In Michigan, where the state's population is 14% black, African Americans made up 35% of cases and 40% of deaths as of Friday morning. Detroit, where a majority of residents are black, has emerged as a hot spot with a high death toll. As has New Orleans. Louisiana has not published case breakdowns by race, but 40% of the state's deaths have happened in Orleans Parish, where the majority of residents are black.


Black communities frequently have poorer health outcomes. Poverty, malnutrition, reduced access to quality healthcare, poorer health overall, and an inability to take time off of front-line work (grocery retail) may all contribute.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So everyone grab your guns and lets fix this statistic?
 
Abox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: the state's population is 14% black, African Americans made up 35% of cases and 40% of deaths


Oh here we go with the 14/40 comments.
 
caljar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gundamtsubasa: I wonder how much of that increased fatality rate of black folk is more due to decades+ of mistreatment and lack of access to healthcare rather than a genetic disposition.


Actually, it's due to obesity.  The obese are much more likely to die from Covid-19, and black folks are more likely to be obese.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: COVID-19 is a curse upon this country


No.

Donald Trump is.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Gun death is the Price of FreedomTMso we are just getting a bit extra for our money this year.


You'll still have to pay it back in your 2020 taxes though.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Daer21: Mugato: All that tells me is that there was a shiatload of gun violence in NOLA.

Yeah. ~40% of murders are committed by people who have stolen guns from the police. It's the single largest source of guns used in violent crime. It's a crazy town.


I don't NOT believe that, but I'd love to see the source.  If that's true that's crazy.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Daer21: Mugato: All that tells me is that there was a shiatload of gun violence in NOLA.

Yeah. ~40% of murders are committed by people who have stolen guns from the police. It's the single largest source of guns used in violent crime. It's a crazy town.

"stolen"


That's more of how I'm thinking.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: BullBearMS: The numbers aren't being widely reported, but in places where they have released racial statistics, the virus looks to be more deadly among black patients.

As of Friday morning, African Americans made up almost half of Milwaukee County's 945 cases and 81% of its 27 deaths in a county whose population is 26% black.

In Michigan, where the state's population is 14% black, African Americans made up 35% of cases and 40% of deaths as of Friday morning. Detroit, where a majority of residents are black, has emerged as a hot spot with a high death toll. As has New Orleans. Louisiana has not published case breakdowns by race, but 40% of the state's deaths have happened in Orleans Parish, where the majority of residents are black.

A significant part of the Michigan disparity is that African Americans in Detroit, who are 80% of the city population seem to have a much higher prevalence of underlying risk factors (diabetes, etc.) and are ignoring shelter in place orders.  It's being cited as a distrust in government and healthcare professionals.  I get the government part, but healthcare?

Police have taken to blocking parks with concrete barriers and removing equipment from basketball courts to try to get people to stay inside.  It doesn't appear to be working.  Combine that with the chronic health time-bomb and it's no wonder that they are being hit particularly hard.


Tuskegee says Howdy.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: The numbers aren't being widely reported, but in places where they have released racial statistics, the virus looks to be more deadly among black patients.


This isn't unexpected, nor surprising.  People who - on average - have less money, less access to healthcare, and who aren't a major part of drug efficacy studies tend to have worse outcomes.  They also do worse on in terms of heart disease, diabetes, pneumonia, have lower life expediencies, etc., in general.

Now ask if this same outcome disparity extends to social systems we can more directly control, like justice and wealth distribution.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gundamtsubasa: I wonder how much of that increased fatality rate of black folk is more due to decades+ of mistreatment and lack of access to healthcare rather than a genetic disposition.


Or alternatively, it's really just an economics thing that more people are crammed into smaller spaces. But let's make it about race anyway.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: As has New Orleans. Louisiana has not published case breakdowns by race, but 40% of the state's deaths have happened in Orleans Parish, where the majority of residents are black.

Mardi Gras happened.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: That's it! The Chinese Wuhan Corona Virus is racist.


I wouldn't call it racist, but it's a pretty dumb name for the Trump Virus.
Or, we could just call it by it's proper name.
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm sure this is supposed to mean something, or be relevant to someone, somehow...

Maybe if we could relate COVID-19 deaths to the number of birds that get killed flying into wind turbines could I possibly relate?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hachitori: enry: Yeah but suicide and muh rights and abortion therefore flu deaths and Chinese Flu.

WTF? Does this make any sense to anyone beside's enry's Therapisf?


Your sarcasm meter needs batteries.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: gundamtsubasa: I wonder how much of that increased fatality rate of black folk is more due to decades+ of mistreatment and lack of access to healthcare rather than a genetic disposition.

Or alternatively, it's really just an economics thing that more people are crammed into smaller spaces. But let's make it about race anyway.


We need not to be afraid to look at that -- if it turns out that resistance to Covid turns out to vary along ethnic lines, we need to know why - it's an essential part of finding out how the disease works.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EffervescingElephant: I'm sure this is supposed to mean something, or be relevant to someone, somehow...

Maybe if we could relate COVID-19 deaths to the number of birds that get killed flying into wind turbines could I possibly relate?


I'll keep my panic in check until they start relating the number of deaths to the size of Rhode Islands.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like they should have banned the virus.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Looks like they should have banned the virus.


If they make the virus illegal, only criminals will have the virus.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.