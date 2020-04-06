 Skip to content
Woop-woop it's the sound of da Police. Derbyshire police rap their local stay at home orders
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
yay
 
buntz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee - Rap Singers
Youtube 1JFXHs_Efe8
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
was in NYC about 5 years ago staying at a hotel across from Madison Square Garden and there was a huge crowd leaving the garden and a police car with flashing lights trying to get  down the street they  were all flooding onto.   Rather than hit their sirens to try to clear the way, they used their loudspeaker to play "Woop Woop"....and it worked like a charm
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
KRS One approves
 
thepeterd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The hip-hop community frowns on these shenanigans
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chilling in the name of!

Some of those who own houses
Should remain on their couches

https://www.spreaker.com/user/9808732​/​chilling-in-the-name-of-parody
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Typical middle aged white dad level rhyming skills.

/typical middle aged white dad
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do dogs get killed or wives get boned?

Oh right, England...
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buntz: [Fark user image image 425x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fun movie.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Walking the dog have to deal with da cops
Get a haircut have to deal with da cops
Go to the park have to deal with da cops
Four weeks of quarantine when it's gonna stop?
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"On the ground was a bottle of snapple, I broke the bottle in his farking Adam's apple"
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Black hoodie not recommended.
 
