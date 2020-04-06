 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Some good church news during this pandemic - a life-sized Candyland game drawn in chalk around a church, with only one family allowed on it at a time   (wfla.com) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, quietly, the "What's Your Vector, Victor?" game.

Wash your hands, kids, and don't lick the dice.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WHAR FLORIDA TAG???!!!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shouldn't it be Ring Around the Rosy?

We all fall down.
 
