(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   Herd of deer takes over Michigan street, which will come in handy when the 'food riots' part of this pandemic starts   (woodtv.com) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's a bunch of deer on Michigan Street.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure, I've heard of deer...

oh.
 
synithium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Doesn't take long for nature to let humans know how special we aren't.
 
phenn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The currently-closed preparatory school at the end of my road.

https://imgur.com/a/TKhDvyq
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
D'oh!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah. We have thousands of semi feral horses on our little island. Propaganda is that they're all owned but that's bullshiat, they run wild in the refuge. No one really knows how many there really are.

In the past I've always hypothesized it would take only a couple weeks of interrupted food supply before caballo lechón slipped into the menu
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

synithium: Doesn't take long for nature to let humans know how special we aren't.


It will come as quite a surprise to the deer when the humans launch their ambush.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is this unusual where you live?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phenn: The currently-closed preparatory school at the end of my road.

https://imgur.com/a/TKhDvyq


Monkeys on the monkey bars heh.

Xzibit.jpg
 
