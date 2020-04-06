 Skip to content
Teacher writes uplifting chalk messages on students' driveways, hopefully won't be turned into a chalk outline by a freaked-out parent
    More: Cool, Education, School, Lauren Collier, Thomasville High School, A Great Way to Care, High school, Teacher, 2007 singles  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not creepy at all.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm always afraid I'm gonna spell something wrong. As an English teacher, that's not allowed,"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I had wrote, 'Do your work,' and his neighbor started calling him and said, 'You better do your work. This teacher came out here.'" Lauren said.

Not an English teacher, but I'm fairly certain the proper usage is "had written".
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jasper.jpg

Wastin' school chalk is a-paddlin'
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THOMASVILLE?  That's more of a Broyhill idea.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She signs every message with a heart." ~ FTA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking shelter at home to be cute, get on twitter and some social network likes and up votes.

A fine and some jail time would be in order.

Time to make some examples.

No one's special.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: No one's special.


I beg to differ, I was taught that, everyone is special!


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

steklo: Trik: No one's special.

I beg to differ, I was taught that, everyone is special!


[1.bp.blogspot.com image 476x700]


You're both right

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fox?  They're part of the problem.  Fark off.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hate how paranoid the world has become in the past few decades but ... this seems like a terrible invasion of privacy and a safety risk.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So... every teacher I've heard of is doing virtual classrooms. Why not personalized videos? "Hi, So-And-So, just wanted you to know I'm still thinking of you and you're doing a great job." Then heart-hands or something?

Organized vandalism - possibly not the ticket now? It's sweet but ...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: So... every teacher I've heard of is doing virtual classrooms. Why not personalized videos? "Hi, So-And-So, just wanted you to know I'm still thinking of you and you're doing a great job." Then heart-hands or something?


That would be too invasive. It's much more comforting to look up a child's address without their knowledge, trespass on their property and tag their driveway like a gang member.

...North Carolina. It'd be pretty funny if she got shot.
 
