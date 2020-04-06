 Skip to content
(WGNO)   Artist creates new "Rosie the Riveter' painting with a nurse   (wgno.com) divider line
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should be a grocery clerk.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shoulda left the mask on.
 
JamesSirBensonMum [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is that what biceps look like?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Shoulda left the mask on.


I was unfamiliar with his work so I checked him out.  A lot of his work is very dynamic.  You can almost see it moving, swaying to the beat.  Faces don't seem to be a strong suit for him though.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, that's sexist.

Men can be nurses nowadays, too.
 
LewDux
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Either very small nurse or very strong painter
 
07X18
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Should be a grocery clerk.


I had a nurse friend tell me the other day that he and his colleague would say that they're last line of defense.  And that washing your hands and keeping proper social practices are the first line of defense these days.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 minute ago  
CSB - went to the WW2 Museum in New Orleans - came home with a Rosie the Riveter mug.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
