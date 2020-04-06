 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Watch as The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem is closed for the first time in 671 years. The last time this happen was during the bubonic plague   (twitter.com) divider line
44
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aagrajag
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
They should probably pray harder. That'll work.
 
fark account name
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
If it hasn't been closed in seven centuries, then why are there locks on the door?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"AND STAY OUT!!"

Other works of fiction are available.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You should give the Church more guns, that answers all of our problems here.  The only thing that stops a virus like this is a gun for sure.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who's the guy inside, Jesus?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Who's the guy inside, Jesus?


Now, that would be quite the plot twist.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fark account name: If it hasn't been closed in seven centuries, then why are there locks on the door?


I'm guessing "closed" in this context means no one goes in or out, so the door is "locked" for the first time in 700 years.  The doors are probably opened and closed with people coming and going routinely, much like any church, synagoge, or fast food restaurant.

The locks are there from the 1300's or whenever the current doors were installed.
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least they didn't move the The immovable Ladder at the church's window, standing there for 3 centuries because silly religious bullshiat.
 
orbister
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It was closed for various lengths of time in 1967, 1990, 1999, and 2018.
 
kamooch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Demolish it and build a hospital, a science center or something useful in its place.
 
Millennium
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For the love of God -perhaps literally, in this case- don't read the comments.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Millennium: For the love of God -perhaps literally, in this case- don't read the comments.


Le sigh....off to read the comments I go.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fark account name: If it hasn't been closed in seven centuries, then why are there locks on the door?


Anyone that would rather have a lock from today over a lock from the 1300s when people were trying to battering ram each other's doors down for a cup of sugar is...misguided.
 
Mouser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kamooch: Demolish it and build a hospital, a science center or something useful in its place.


Have you ever been to the Old City in Jerusalem?  The entire place serves as a useful reminder of why Jesus went after the Temple money changers with a whip.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kamooch: Demolish it and build a hospital, a science center or something useful in its place.


What's the use?
We still end up with people like you not reading the research on faith and its effect on the human body, let alone dealing with hardship and loss.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: fark account name: If it hasn't been closed in seven centuries, then why are there locks on the door?

I'm guessing "closed" in this context means no one goes in or out, so the door is "locked" for the first time in 700 years.  The doors are probably opened and closed with people coming and going routinely, much like any church, synagoge, or fast food restaurant.

The locks are there from the 1300's or whenever the current doors were installed.


Do they know where the keys are?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sorry, folks, sepulcher's closed. The Jesus out front shoulda told you.
 
skinink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That won't stop the Jehovah Witnesses from knocking on their doors this Saturday.

/"No one's home! Go away!"
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Sorry, folks, sepulcher's closed. The Jesus out front shoulda told you.


bradellison.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Watch as The Church of the Holy Sepulchre Scripture in Jerusalem

Sorry, pet peeve
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: Great_Milenko: fark account name: If it hasn't been closed in seven centuries, then why are there locks on the door?

I'm guessing "closed" in this context means no one goes in or out, so the door is "locked" for the first time in 700 years.  The doors are probably opened and closed with people coming and going routinely, much like any church, synagoge, or fast food restaurant.

The locks are there from the 1300's or whenever the current doors were installed.

Do they know where the keys are?


The keys have been held by some Muslim family for like a thousand years.

/They also know where jesus's sons were buried
// And where the holy grail is
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: Great_Milenko: fark account name: If it hasn't been closed in seven centuries, then why are there locks on the door?

I'm guessing "closed" in this context means no one goes in or out, so the door is "locked" for the first time in 700 years.  The doors are probably opened and closed with people coming and going routinely, much like any church, synagoge, or fast food restaurant.

The locks are there from the 1300's or whenever the current doors were installed.

Do they know where the keys are?


Hanging off the ladder.
 
toetag [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: Do they know where the keys are?


Interesting enough, the same muslim family has held the keys for generations.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: At least they didn't move the The immovable Ladder at the church's window, standing there for 3 centuries because silly religious bullshiat.


The wiki entry of the history of the ladder reads a bit like a Monty Python skirt.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now would be a good time to install a Ring doorbell.
 
JNowe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Who's the guy inside, Jesus?


"The resurrection is coming from inside the house."
 
Flashlight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skinink: That won't stop the Jehovah Witnesses from knocking on their doors this Saturday.

/"No one's home! Go away!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkQued [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: TappingTheVein: At least they didn't move the The immovable Ladder at the church's window, standing there for 3 centuries because silly religious bullshiat.

The wiki entry of the history of the ladder reads a bit like a Monty Python skirt.


I would like to go there and put the ladder in the shed where it belongs.  If Jesus were to return and see that I feel like he would say: "Damn it put the tools up and stop leaving your crap laying all about, a whole other door to the church is not usable looks like because some idiot this stupid ladder here."
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Holy Sepulchre?  Gosh there are some goofy holy artifacts...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: TheMaskedArmadillo: Great_Milenko: fark account name: If it hasn't been closed in seven centuries, then why are there locks on the door?

I'm guessing "closed" in this context means no one goes in or out, so the door is "locked" for the first time in 700 years.  The doors are probably opened and closed with people coming and going routinely, much like any church, synagoge, or fast food restaurant.

The locks are there from the 1300's or whenever the current doors were installed.

Do they know where the keys are?

The keys have been held by some Muslim family for like a thousand years.

/They also know where jesus's sons were buried
// And where the holy grail is


INDIANA JONES XIIII: RECKONING BOOGALOO
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That handwave made me think Wizard of Oz
 
kamooch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: kamooch: Demolish it and build a hospital, a science center or something useful in its place.

What's the use?
We still end up with people like you not reading the research on faith and its effect on the human body, let alone dealing with hardship and loss.


Not my fault you need an imaginary friend.
 
kamooch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mouser: kamooch: Demolish it and build a hospital, a science center or something useful in its place.

Have you ever been to the Old City in Jerusalem?  The entire place serves as a useful reminder of why Jesus went after the Temple money changers with a whip.


You do know Jesus wasn't real right?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkQued: ObscureNameHere: TappingTheVein: At least they didn't move the The immovable Ladder at the church's window, standing there for 3 centuries because silly religious bullshiat.

The wiki entry of the history of the ladder reads a bit like a Monty Python skirt.

I would like to go there and put the ladder in the shed where it belongs.  If Jesus were to return and see that I feel like he would say: "Damn it put the tools up and stop leaving your crap laying all about, a whole other door to the church is not usable looks like because some idiot this stupid ladder here."


Will you have one shed or two?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kamooch: Mouser: kamooch: Demolish it and build a hospital, a science center or something useful in its place.

Have you ever been to the Old City in Jerusalem?  The entire place serves as a useful reminder of why Jesus went after the Temple money changers with a whip.

You do know Jesus wasn't real right?


It's complex.
 
orbister
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Sorry, folks, sepulcher's closed. The Jesus Moosiah out front shoulda told you.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kamooch: Resident Muslim: kamooch: Demolish it and build a hospital, a science center or something useful in its place.

What's the use?
We still end up with people like you not reading the research on faith and its effect on the human body, let alone dealing with hardship and loss.

Not my fault you need an imaginary friend.


There was a time when many people believed bacteria and viruses to be imaginary, interestingly enough.

Occam's Razor is great when all information is available. Using Occam's Razor before we had the knowledge of these microorganisms would have led to solid, but wrong conclusions.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: kamooch: Demolish it and build a hospital, a science center or something useful in its place.

What's the use?
We still end up with people like you not reading the research on faith and its effect on the human body, let alone dealing with hardship and loss.


Don't worry Timmy, Friskers is running around chasing butterflies on a farm upstate!
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I DON'T CARE ABOUT CHURCHES CLOSING THEIR DOORS.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Trumpistan.......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Welp, at least some religions are smarter than others.
In our town, Jebus still needs furniture. The local store is open by appointment, and invited the town folk to come and write prayers on a big chalkboard.
 
Seasons I'v Withered
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Wizard of Oz | 75th Anniversary "Wizard Says Go Away" | Warner Bros. Entertainment
Youtube rjinXqPM_C4
 
macadamnut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
