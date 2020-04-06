 Skip to content
(Off The Beaten Trax)   The Monday schedule to get your week rocking- Walter Becker/S. Dan and more airs at 12m/3a, 6a/9a, 12n/3p and 6p/9p Big In The UK Show at 2a/5a, 8a/11a, 2p/5p, and 8p/11p And our talk with Edgar Winter is on at 4a/7a, 10a/1p, 4p/7p and 10p/1a   (live365.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what is this

/i dont even
 
Cormee
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: what is this

/i dont even


I've cracked it, it says "the redcoats are arriving, to the boats with haste"
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
 Not so CSB. Broke up with my ex when Walter Becker died.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 Not bc he died. Just happened to be that day.
 
