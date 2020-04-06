 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(San Francisco Chronicle)   SF Bay Area residents best at sheltering in place. New York City residents best at stockpiling liquor   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, San Francisco, California, New York City, United States, Filling station, San Francisco Bay Area, Supermarket, San Francisco Chronicle  
•       •       •

463 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 6:05 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When a place started sheltering made all the difference.  These first two sentences below say it all:

"California and New York had about the same number of coronavirus cases in the first week of March, according to Covid Tracking Project.  By Friday, California had 11,889 cases compared to nearly 10 times that in New York, or 102,985 cases. The Golden State has 264 deaths to New York's 2,935."

"nearly seven million people across a wide swath of Northern California, including Silicon Valley, were ordered to shelter in place effective March 16.  "
"Under the statewide order issued March 19, [all] Californians"
"New York state did not issue a stay-at-home order until March 20. It took effect two days later.

"Southern California is somewhat worse than Northern California but still a far, far cry from New York and New Jersey and Michigan. And what we're beginning to see in Florida."

/all quotes from here
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

800 years without a sniffle!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think the real news here is that Foursquare is still around.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why would we need to stockpile liquor when we have same day weed delivery?

/yes, it's still up and running
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image image 400x245]
800 years without a sniffle!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Only 800 years?
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i was at the store last weekend and saw an older couple, they had two carts filled to the max with cases of either Coors light or Michelob Light.  I'd say they had, pffffft, 12 cases easy.

granted, I bought a case of 805 but that was about 2 weeks ago and I've had like, 3 of them.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
True story. Had a Zoom happy hour last Friday, and all of my Bay Area colleagues looked to be borderline Shining.

No naked drop-ins, though.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Drive-thru weed and safe places.

/Snowflakes will survive.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: i was at the store last weekend and saw an older couple, they had two carts filled to the max with cases of either Coors light or Michelob Light.  I'd say they had, pffffft, 12 cases easy.


Could you even get a buzz of that, though?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Been living in SF since 2013. Lower Nob Hill-ish, Polk Gulch area. It ain't a ghost town, but there are significantly fewer people out and about ever since shelter-in-place was ordered. It's almost like people trust the word of thousands of medical professionals.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The city of Sunnyvale somehow saw fit to not allow any commercial marijuana activity, including delivery. My regular places are all "pick-up for medical only, recreational folks just get delivery!"

So... Meh. I could pony up for a med card, but it's the principle of the thing.

I'm sure I'll figure something out. I'm good for another week here at least, if I'm not too much of a fiend.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Southpark is a documentary.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
when you live in a tent, not much is expected.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why the hell are any of the bars and casual dining numbers not at zero??
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Could you even get a buzz of that, though?


ha, boom headshot!

what's that joke about "falling out of a boat and hitting water", re shiatty beer?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.