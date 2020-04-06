 Skip to content
(NPR)   Trump administration was warned about the threat of coronavirus in January. Wait, did I say January? I meant 2017   (npr.org) divider line
122
122 Comments     (+0 »)
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When do you guys think the riots start?
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?


When we run out of food.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hopefully a proper commander co chief will be in place to help us un-fark this disaster
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?


*yawn* Maybe after lunch.  Meh...
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As far as I can tell Trump basically came into office and pointed at things Obama did and demanded that they be eliminated, which included a lot of disease surveillance.

Why? Because Obama did it. Who cares if it was a good idea, or if tens or hundreds of thousands of people die?

IT WAS OBAMA, DON'T YOU UNDERSTAND?!

Just...look at him.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You can tell Trump just about anything. That doesn't mean he's going to work on it, plan for it, or prepare anything  for anyone other than himself.   It's all about him.
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?


When a good number of us are homeless and living in vans down by the river.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?


As soon as we figure out how to conduct a full scale riot while observing strict social distancing protocol.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Anenu: kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?

When we run out of food toilet paper.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe he gets asked about this in a presser. He will probably deny knowledge and claim (*checks date*) that Jim Mattis because he was such a dissapointment didn't tell him about this, or maybe it was Rex Tillerson, but nobody could have forseen this because nobody talked about it and why are you asking such nasty questions? Shouldn't you Public Broadcasting people be doing more Sesame Street episodes?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?

As soon as we figure out how to conduct a full scale riot while observing strict social distancing protocol.


It's a packing problem of how many circles of 2 meter diameter (6 ft. spacing) you can fit in the space.

The square open sections of the National Mall are about 160 x 400 meters, so that could hold about 80 x 200 2 meter circles, or 16,000 people.  There are 8 of those sections, so it could hold 128,000 people.

For a circular area, the solution is complex, but you can approxomate. The Ellipse outside the White House is about 258 meters in diamenter. You could fit about 11,000 people in there.

That's a pretty decent number (still bigger than Trump's inaugural crowd), but it's hard to be menacing when you can't stand shoulder to shoulder.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?


Never.  The internet has become a significantly more convenient and safer way for one to act out their anger and aggression against those they imagine to be their enemies.

But why I mention the Politics Tab when we are already inside of it, I have no idea.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?


Soon
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?

Soon


Any. Day. Now.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: As far as I can tell Trump basically came into office and pointed at things Obama did and demanded that they be eliminated, which included a lot of disease surveillance.

Why? Because Obama did it. Who cares if it was a good idea, or if tens or hundreds of thousands of people die?

IT WAS OBAMA, DON'T YOU UNDERSTAND?!

Just...look at him.


Well of course, Obama made fun of him at a banquet. He was going to run for President and get back at him no matter what. He sure showed him!
 
Hamadryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: That's a pretty decent number (still bigger than Trump's inaugural crowd), but it's hard to be menacing when you can't stand shoulder to shoulder.


Yeah, but I feel like 128,000 people all standing 6' away from each other and still gathered for the same purpose would be eerily intimidating.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, we are going to act like congress had no power to act in the information too?

Or that the president's time wasn't consumed by bullshiat Muh Russia claims?
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, yeah, no. Trump has a lot to answer for when it comes to coronavirus failures, but this is like those "9/11 advance warnings" stating that someone might strike somewhere at some time. There's no need to artificially inflate Trump's incompetence by claiming crap like this constituted warning of the current plague.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: So, we are going to act like congress had no power to act in the information too?

Or that the president's time wasn't consumed by bullshiat Muh Russia claims?



And there it is.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hand Banana: Sid_6.7: As far as I can tell Trump basically came into office and pointed at things Obama did and demanded that they be eliminated, which included a lot of disease surveillance.

Why? Because Obama did it. Who cares if it was a good idea, or if tens or hundreds of thousands of people die?

IT WAS OBAMA, DON'T YOU UNDERSTAND?!

Just...look at him.

Well of course, Obama made fun of him at a banquet. He was going to run for President and get back at him no matter what. He sure showed him!


Trump: "I'll show them!  I will be the best, most awesome president this country has ever had, just the best."

Narrator: He went on to become the worst president in the history of the country.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?

Soon


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great.  Another link cross posted on main and pol tab.  Keep the pol tab nutters confined to the sewer where they belong.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordjupiter: tuxq: So, we are going to act like congress had no power to act in the information too?

Or that the president's time wasn't consumed by bullshiat Muh Russia claims?


And there it is.


You want to explain to him that the Republicans controlled both houses of Congress, or should I?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repugnicans are real believers in the fact that a crisis is an excellent opportunity to make bank, they keep propagating them at everyone else's expense.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Millennium: OK, yeah, no. Trump has a lot to answer for when it comes to coronavirus failures, but this is like those "9/11 advance warnings" stating that someone might strike somewhere at some time. There's no need to artificially inflate Trump's incompetence by claiming crap like this constituted warning of the current plague.


WRONG.

Predicting shortfalls and threats in a pandemic is not even in the same ballpark as tracking down plots by unknown or suspected terrorists, or trying to predict lone wolf human behavior.  We're also not talking about one or two vague security briefings, we're talking about years of GOP dismissal of the pandemic threat and subsequent defunding and inaction.

What part of "be ready for a massive respiratory pandemic via funding and stockpiles and planning" is so very hard to understand?
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how many times are we going to see this rehash?
Everyone here knows it, those who don't will never accept it.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been known to epidemiologists since the original SARS outbreaks in 2002-03, and is widespread elsewhere. 

Of course you have to be able to read bigly words and be interested in things without your name all over it.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard that the Obama administration worked through various scenarios with Trump and his team regarding doomsday situations. Pandemics, another 9/11, nuclear attacks, etc. I have no reason to doubt the veracity of those reports. Its what the transition period is for.

And that fat cocksucker obviously ignored every single suggestion that given to him.

The worst part of this is that, in order to feed his massive narcissism, people are going to die in masses. Normally when you hear that phrase "die in masses" we roll our eyes and think, "Sure. That'll never actually happen".

Look around. It is indeed happening.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?


Probably Friday, after something big drops. I'm on the fence about it though.

/two for the price of one
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he​a​lth-coronavirus-china-cdc-exclusiv/exc​lusive-u-s-slashed-cdc-staff-inside-ch​ina-prior-to-coronavirus-outbreak-idUS​KBN21C3N5
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?


You first, armchair Che Guevara.

And if you want a damn guillotine so bad, build one yourself. The hardware stores are still open.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yawn.

He was also probably warned of aliens.

Wake me up when you guys blame Bill Clinton for 9/11, which isn't a stretch.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?

Probably Friday, after something big drops. I'm on the fence about it though.

/two for the price of one


How do you riot and maintain a six foot distance? We're gonna need a lot of hula hoops
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: So, we are going to act like congress had no power to act in the information too?

Or that the president's time wasn't consumed by bullshiat Muh Russia claims?


Which party controlled both chambers of congress in 2017?
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: So, we are going to act like congress had no power to act in the information too?

Or that the president's time wasn't consumed by bullshiat Muh Russia claims?


With do nothing Yertle McConnell leading the senate?

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one must really have legs, I haven't seen this many derp apologists in a thread for some time.
 
Program User
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hamadryad: MrBallou: That's a pretty decent number (still bigger than Trump's inaugural crowd), but it's hard to be menacing when you can't stand shoulder to shoulder.

Yeah, but I feel like 128,000 people all standing 6' away from each other and still gathered for the same purpose would be eerily intimidating.


Imagine how much bubble wiggle there's going to be every time one of those equidistant 6 foot circles has to go to the restroom.  That's creepy.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: This one must really have legs, I haven't seen this many derp apologists in a thread for some time.


Then don't open the "keeping it real" thread just below, that one is chock full of booger-eaters.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: This one must really have legs, I haven't seen this many derp apologists in a thread for some time.


Yep. The plague spreading rats are all over the morning threads recently, but they crawl back under the woodwork once the sun is all the way up.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noazark: [66.media.tumblr.com image 311x143]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?

As soon as we figure out how to conduct a full scale riot while observing strict social distancing protocol.


Well if we follow the Hong Kong example everyone should be wearing face mask and goggles.
 
Program User
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: So, we are going to act like congress had no power to act in the information too?

Or that the president's time wasn't consumed by bullshiat Muh Russia claims?


Kid, even if they were all generals, you wouldn't want the Army to lead the nation in a time of war.  Same principle applies.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordjupiter: WRONG.

Predicting shortfalls and threats in a pandemic is not even in the same ballpark as tracking down plots by unknown or suspected terrorists, or trying to predict lone wolf human behavior.  We're also not talking about one or two vague security briefings, we're talking about years of GOP dismissal of the pandemic threat and subsequent defunding and inaction.

What part of "be ready for a massive respiratory pandemic via funding and stockpiles and planning" is so very hard to understand?


The "how" part. Standing at the shore and yelling at a victim "don't drown" is less than useless.

No one has such stockpiles. No one could. You know the TP rush? Imagine that, but for ventilators, and for years, because a state actor was monopsonizing their sale without obvious cause, at great expense.

I'll put it this way:
The global economy has contracted 25% for at least a quarter. The cost in terms of world GDP is $5T, if all goes well. The cost of WWII was $4T. The economically rational decision, in retrospect, would have been to nuclear first strike China and wipe it off the face of the earth. Simply preventing Covid-19 would have paid for that cost. Also getting rid of influenza and making a massive improvement to world demand and climate change makes it a no-brainer.

You know, so long as we're discussing hindsight and optimal decisions.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

kudayta: When do you guys think the riots start?


When they have to stop production of the reality shows.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Warnings about coronavirus have been around since 2003. Probably before. I know I've been watching the doomsday reports since at least the 80s.

/Doomsday was a bad movie, but I still enjoyed it.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
If nothing else, I hope this situation teaches people the point of leadership, and the importance of choosing good leaders.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I think we knew about this in 2003, when theSARS coronavirus hit, and then in 2012, when the MERS coronavirus hit.

We've had ample warning from many different sources for decades that a killer coronavirus is coming.  We never paid much attention until mow.
 
