(NBC News)   President Trump thought it would be cool to stick it to the Deep State by going to play golf most of the time for three years, instead of filling critical government roles. He's about to find out what happens when "keepin' it real" goes wrong   (nbcnews.com) divider line
spelunking_defenestrator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Flashback

"I am in no hurry," Trump told reporters as he left for Camp David and meetings on the shutdown. About a quarter of the US government has been closed for more than two weeks and about 800,000 workers are without pay.

"I like acting," Trump said. "It gives me more flexibility. Do you understand that? I like acting. So we have a few that are acting. We have a great, great cabinet."
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you think he's going to learn ANYTHING from this, you're either charitable or gullible
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Trump keeps trying to cover up with bluster, hoping that attention will shift to another crisis tomorrow.

But there are going to be so many people screaming at the failure of the advertised aids to actually work.

And the sheer incompetence of Trump's administration gets headlined every day.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is a rerun of the wage subsidy - the $1200 that 'everyone' was supposed to get. But it keeps getting delayed bc of failure of Trump's bureaucracy. And that gives everyone time to see how other countries are helping their workers, and comparing it to the pittance that they've been 'promised' but yet to see
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Chariset: If you think he's going to learn ANYTHING from this, you're either charitable or gullible


Our goal should is making sure his cult learns something from this.

I'm working on my Trump cultist mom as we speak. Baby steps. So far she's sticking with me.
 
ElPresidente [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd like to think you Americans will remember all this and the three years before come November, but based on previous experience, I'm not optimistic.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dems thought it was cool to impeach Trump with lies for the last 3 years instead of doing anything else.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unlike some other websites."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll handle it with the same proficiency and skill that got him through all his previous successful bankruptcies.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we are all going to learn what it means but I am sure his cultist will find a way to blame Obama and the deep state. When this really starts tearing through "real murica" they will hopefully get it, they are lucky they are so sparsely populated so far.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: This is a rerun of the wage subsidy - the $1200 that 'everyone' was supposed to get. But it keeps getting delayed bc of failure of Trump's bureaucracy. And that gives everyone time to see how other countries are helping their workers, and comparing it to the pittance that they've been 'promised' but yet to see


Just be quiet, you.
They will mail those $600 checks
And Every one will get their $300 in due time.
$150 goes a long way in this economy.
Of course, it is taxable income.
 
BlueDWarrior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Chariset: If you think he's going to learn ANYTHING from this, you're either charitable or gullible

Our goal should is making sure his cult learns something from this.

I'm working on my Trump cultist mom as we speak. Baby steps. So far she's sticking with me.


The problem with his cultists is that they have wound themselves up over the last 40 years (overlapping with the young conservatives and alt-righters younger than 40) in a mindset that the only people who are trustworthy are the ones with the same ideological profile as them.

Honestly the only people who can get through to them are family or someone within the movement having a Come to Jesus moment.

If I as an outside and a liberal at that were to tell them something, well they've already been told to ignore us. That's why that report about Trump getting agitated with Fauci makes so much sense to me. Fauci is not one of them, and Trump only wants to hear comforting words from the people in his circle.

Millions upon millions, a full 40% of the voting population, has been infantalized to the point they need Daddy to tell them how to think.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deep Contact: The dems thought it was cool to impeach Trump with lies for the last 3 years instead of doing anything else.


I'd counter, but I don't really have the slightest idea what the Repugnant Party got done when they had control of all three branches of government. You know, like they did for two of those years. But you stay in your little reality and I hope you don't get coughed on too much at your hoax parties.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deep Contact: The dems thought it was cool to impeach Trump with lies for the last 3 years instead of doing anything else.


Go fark yourself you farking stooge.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The dems thought it was cool to impeach Trump with lies for the last 3 years instead of doing anything else."

Cumstain says what?

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4​4​9780-a-list-of-the-democratic-legislat​ive-priorities-being-held-up-in-the-se​nate
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not mad that a portion of the taxes I pay will go to support Trumpers in this trying time. I'm just upset those Trumpers will continue to shiat talk the people who created and protect the programs that are now saving their asses.
 
DFTM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deep Contact: The dems thought it was cool to impeach Trump with lies for the last 3 years instead of doing anything else.


pfffft -100/10 weak troll
 
vernonFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pearl Harbor or not, the Surgeon General is kinda hot.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "The dems thought it was cool to impeach Trump with lies for the last 3 years instead of doing anything else."

Cumstain says what?

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/44​9780-a-list-of-the-democratic-legislat​ive-priorities-being-held-up-in-the-se​nate


Yeah, I had that acct flagged in red for a long time, but that line finally earned the ignore option.

/and nothing of value was lost.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: mjjt: This is a rerun of the wage subsidy - the $1200 that 'everyone' was supposed to get. But it keeps getting delayed bc of failure of Trump's bureaucracy. And that gives everyone time to see how other countries are helping their workers, and comparing it to the pittance that they've been 'promised' but yet to see

Just be quiet, you.
They will mail those $600 checks
And Every one will get their $300 in due time.
$150 goes a long way in this economy.
Of course, it is taxable income.


Well, they're just gonna deduct it from your tax return come next year.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: Deep Contact: The dems thought it was cool to impeach Trump with lies for the last 3 years instead of doing anything else.

I'd counter, but I don't really have the slightest idea what the Repugnant Party got done when they had control of all three branches of government. You know, like they did for two of those years. But you stay in your little reality and I hope you don't get coughed on too much at your hoax parties.


Hey they gave a big tax cut to rich people and corporations and we will get the trickle down any day now.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
houstonhypnosis.comView Full Size



The Depth of Trance - The 4 States of Hypnosis
1. Light racism, nativist ardor
2. Apparent denial of socialism
3. True embrace of savior economics
4. Covfefe Coma
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 850x452]


Republicans are offended by literally everything
 
Nonpo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
97.7% of people work for a company with fewer than 500 employees and yet only 17.5% of the money in the stimulus bill was allocated for them. Why am I not surprised what little was allocated is impossible to get. Help for the little guy would interfere with the big guy's ability to crush all competitors so of course we can't have that in America.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we're all getting an explicit lesson on the levels of incompetence necessary to bankrupt three casinos.

Until this "administration," I used to wonder how someone could fail and self-pwn at such a grand level. I wonder no more.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: [houstonhypnosis.com image 690x260]


The Depth of Trance - The 4 States of Hypnosis
1. Light racism, nativist ardor
2. Apparent denial of socialism
3. True embrace of savior economics
4. Covfefe Coma


Is this a timecube thing?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: vudukungfu: mjjt: This is a rerun of the wage subsidy - the $1200 that 'everyone' was supposed to get. But it keeps getting delayed bc of failure of Trump's bureaucracy. And that gives everyone time to see how other countries are helping their workers, and comparing it to the pittance that they've been 'promised' but yet to see

Just be quiet, you.
They will mail those $600 checks
And Every one will get their $300 in due time.
$150 goes a long way in this economy.
Of course, it is taxable income.

Well, they're just gonna deduct it from your tax return come next year.


Not to mention we'll have to chip in for all those tax-free checks for the corporations.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vernonFL: Pearl Harbor or not, the Surgeon General is kinda hot.


And yet as an appointee and willing member of this administration he should be shunned and never work again.

/I'm over the whole "trying to save the country from within the admin" shtick.
//Also heard he loves being a ponyboy. #BigIfTrue
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the Steve Jobs notion that A's hire A's but B's hire C's. A ZZZ like Trump hires either no one or Jared.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deep Contact: The dems thought it was cool to impeach Trump with lies for the last 3 years instead of doing anything else.



There are 395 bills passed by the House that are currently being ignored by Mitch McConnell.

Eat a dick.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: [houstonhypnosis.com image 690x260]

Hypnotherapy looks like a really mixed bag.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Trump keeps trying to cover up with bluster, hoping that attention will shift to another crisis tomorrow.

But there are going to be so many people screaming at the failure of the advertised aids to actually work.

And the sheer incompetence of Trump's administration gets headlined every day.


The man is clearly an idiot, but complaining that a loan scheme wasn't fully functional a day after it was announced seems a little petty. How well did Obamacare work on Day 1?
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that what it was?  I thought it was just being lazy and entitled.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deep Contact: The dems thought it was cool to impeach Trump with lies for the last 3 years instead of doing anything else.


I was a criminal, and YOU failed to stop me!! It's YOUR fault!!
Talk to Moscow Mitch.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x452]


Good morning, Cultist Trumper.

What excuses are we going to make for this pile of dogshiat today?
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Deep Contact: The dems thought it was cool to impeach Trump with lies for the last 3 years instead of doing anything else.


There are 395 bills passed by the House that are currently being ignored by Mitch McConnell.

Eat a dick.


Democratic house bills. They know all about it and it's a bug not a feature. And since the dems refuse to put forward any meaningful legislation which strips women's rights, allows discrimination based on religion, sex, sexual orientation, race, and/or national origin, removes environmental protections, diminishes worker rights, increases shareholder value, or even just goes full bore and converts workers to serfs - then the republicans can rightly use the phrase "do nuthin' dems."
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x452]


Weve reached the point where RWNJ's no longer have even the remotest explanation for their bad actions and assign everyone's outrage to their perceived sensitivity. Take your gaslighting elsewhere.

You are clueless and dangerously emotionally stunted. You had your chance. You blew it.

We dont need your permission to kick your ass.
 
hestheone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange Man Bad
Yeah, we get it.  Try another instrument because this constant banging of your one drum is boring.
You don't want the guy making decisions but you don't want him playing golf.
You flat out make up crap to get him out of Washington but you aren't happy when he's in Florida.
You pitch doom and gloom with 'ten's of thousands dead' but 30,000 is a regular flu season.
So with COVID-19, wake me when 40,000 are dead because we're at the end of the season any time now.
 
the_pol3cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still your president libs.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hestheone: Orange Man Bad


The hilarity of people attempting to say this with unironic sarcasm is definitely reaching a middle.
It's like "fetch", guy - you need to quit trying to make it happen.
It's never going to happen.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hestheone: Orange Man Bad
Yeah, we get it.  Try another instrument because this constant banging of your one drum is boring.
You don't want the guy making decisions but you don't want him playing golf.
You flat out make up crap to get him out of Washington but you aren't happy when he's in Florida.
You pitch doom and gloom with 'ten's of thousands dead' but 30,000 is a regular flu season.
So with COVID-19, wake me when 40,000 are dead because we're at the end of the season any time now.


Trump himself said the projections are up to 240,000 dead.

Stop being such a moron
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hestheone: Orange Man Bad
Yeah, we get it.  Try another instrument because this constant banging of your one drum is boring.
You don't want the guy making decisions but you don't want him playing golf.
You flat out make up crap to get him out of Washington but you aren't happy when he's in Florida.
You pitch doom and gloom with 'ten's of thousands dead' but 30,000 is a regular flu season.
So with COVID-19, wake me when 40,000 are dead because we're at the end of the season any time now.


No one EVER makes up crap about him.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And I doubt that all of his crimes.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x452]


If that is a serious question, the answer would be criminal incompetence and blinding hypocrisy.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Oh, I don't know.  He seems to have done a good job packing the federal courts so far....
 
Paddy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: The dems thought it was cool to impeach Trump with lies for the last 3 years instead of doing anything else.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: The dems thought it was cool to impeach Trump with lies for the last 3 years instead of doing anything else.


This is on pace to become Fark's "Funniest" comment ever.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 850x452]


Preventable tragedy.
 
