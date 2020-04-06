 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   So, did you not pray enough?   (bbc.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So an Alanis Morisette kind of ironic then?
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The way he was dressed obsessed he was just asking for it!

I wonder how many others that went on the trip with him caught it? And also how many innocents the bunch of them infected after returning? Play COVID-19 Roulette win COVID-19 death I guess.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"But he did put up that post because he was frustrated that the media was propagating fear as the main mode of communication," he told me.

What's the possible alternative to this *opinion*?  That maybe there is an actual danger and instead of "proving" your opinion correct by actively practicing a lack of concern, which most certainly lead to other people getting infected and dying, you could have took some relatively minor precautions or at least not go to a farking hoedown in N.O.?
Yeah, sorry about your dad and all but you don't farking learn something from you and your dad's dipshiat attitudes, you're an idiot.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

UberDave: which most certainly lead to other people getting infected and dying


*eye twitch*
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"I was frustrated with the way that the media was very agenda driven - and it's on both sides. I feel like the coronavirus issue turned into something that was 'party against party' instead of one nation under God," she says.

Both sides are bad, so blame the media and party gras.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"I was frustrated with the way that the media was very agenda driven - and it's on both sides. I feel like the coronavirus issue turned into something that was 'party against party' instead of one nation under God," she says.

Party vs party where one source is giving accurate fact based information and the other party is doing whatever they can to keep businesses open as long as possible regardless of how many may die in the process. This didn't come out of nowhere, China had already quarantined millions of its citizen in January so we knew then that the disease was something worse than the flu and would eventually be arriving on American shores.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: So an Alanis Morisette kind of ironic then?


It's like 10,000 worshiper when all you need is a mask...
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself; but the simple pass on, and are punished."
Proverbs 22:3
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
same guy, not a new guy
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I find it telling they are trying to blame the media that gave them the correct information as the problem because this family full of huckster christian simpletons didn't trust it.

If CNN says cyanide is poison, which is true, they are not responsible because you didn't believe them. You not believing them is your fault. Your choice.

That's the thing with these people... even after their father/husband/etc died because they made the choice to believe the truth was not the truth, they still want to dodge their own responsibility by blaming others because they ignored the truth.

I have to think there's a subset of these people that will experience this as a turning point, in who they get the truth from and what the truth actually is. But let's be honest... they don't really want the truth.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I find it telling they are trying to blame the media that gave them the correct information as the problem because this family full of huckster christian simpletons didn't trust it.

If CNN says cyanide is poison, which is true, they are not responsible because you didn't believe them. You not believing them is your fault. Your choice.

That's the thing with these people... even after their father/husband/etc died because they made the choice to believe the truth was not the truth, they still want to dodge their own responsibility by blaming others because they ignored the truth.

I have to think there's a subset of these people that will experience this as a turning point, in who they get the truth from and what the truth actually is. But let's be honest... they don't really want the truth.


I'm actually hoping that it's a lot more than that.

I'd like to see an understanding that we shouldn't tolerate these idiot. We shouldn't respect their beliefs. And we shouldn't let them anywhere near the controls of our social machine.

As in, if you believe in a talking snake and that a god tells you how to make decisions, you are ineligible for public office, or for deciding what's in a school textbook or curriculum. I'm not expecting a law against them, I'm just hoping that the wider electorate can see that these batshiat crazies are partly responsible for the mess the US is in, and stomps on them any time they stand for any public office.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Praying to Eris is far too dangerous.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stupid people, stupid prizes, all that.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was frustrated with the way that the media was very agenda driven - and it's on both sides. I feel like the coronavirus issue turned into something that was 'party against party' instead of one nation under God," she says.

I'm frustrated by this. "One nation under God" was added to the Pledge of Allegiance in the 1950s. And, for many evangelicals, "God" is their narrow vision of God as only the western Christian God.

"This is affecting our country, and unless we start acting like one nation we are not truly going to find a solution. But for that to happen, a certain amount of humility is needed."

How about humility that the Bible is not a science textbook and not all the answers are in there?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Congrats on finding out that the virus isn't a hoax.  It's actually happening and actually killing people.

It's not the media's fault that you decided to ignore that bit of news and someone from your family died from it.  You, like everyone else, is presented with information and must decide how to act on it.  Your father chose poorly.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least he can't spread it any more.
 
JNowe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"He was just the best man in the world."

And yet he died of hysteria.  You can't explain that.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark dot com, where criticizing Muslim murderers makes you racist but straight up hating on Christians is de rigeur.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: The way he was dressed obsessed he was just asking for it!

I wonder how many others that went on the trip with him caught it? And also how many innocents the bunch of them infected after returning? Play COVID-19 Roulette win COVID-19 death I guess.


Well, to be fair, it (the virus) wasnt even really a blip on the radar at Mardi Gras time. Hell, I had plans to go but was called offshore at the last minute.

Thank the FSM.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Christers: complain that everyone else has agenda driven news

<---ahahahaha
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Fark dot com, where criticizing Muslim murderers makes you racist but straight up hating on Christians is de rigeur.


Your people coined a phrase to respond to these feelings you're pretending to have:

fark your feelings.
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ok, I think a distinction needs to be made here. This guy WAS an idiot, who went to a public gathering during a pandemic and got himself and probably others sick due to a political adherence that made him discount the threat. This guy WAS NOT a faith healer that claimed prayer would keep him healthy so the virus was not a threat. The fact he went to Spring Break to preach is not immediately relevant (although missionaries on general do seem willing to discount disease). Subby's headline went a step too far, is my point, and acting like he said the virus would be stopped by his Bible is too far too.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Fark dot com, where criticizing Muslim murderers makes you racist but straight up hating on Christians is de rigeur.


Citation needed
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Fark dot com, where criticizing Muslim murderers makes you racist but straight up hating on Christians is de rigeur.


Have you tried dying mad about it?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Anenu: "I was frustrated with the way that the media was very agenda driven - and it's on both sides. I feel like the coronavirus issue turned into something that was 'party against party' instead of one nation under God," she says.

Party vs party where one source is giving accurate fact based information and the other party is doing whatever they can to keep businesses open as long as possible regardless of how many may die in the process. This didn't come out of nowhere, China had already quarantined millions of its citizen in January so we knew then that the disease was something worse than the flu and would eventually be arriving on American shores.


Every time, EVERY time I hear someone go with the "party against party," "we used to tolerate different beliefs" BS, I think of exactly how much is wrong with the one party that makes it so much different than ever before, and how pretty much everyone who believes in that BS theory is completely ignoring what is going on with the party of evil ignorance.
 
chewd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I find it telling they are trying to blame the media that gave them the correct information as the problem because this family full of huckster christian simpletons didn't trust it.

If CNN says cyanide is poison, which is true, they are not responsible because you didn't believe them. You not believing them is your fault. Your choice.

That's the thing with these people... even after their father/husband/etc died because they made the choice to believe the truth was not the truth, they still want to dodge their own responsibility by blaming others because they ignored the truth.

I have to think there's a subset of these people that will experience this as a turning point, in who they get the truth from and what the truth actually is. But let's be honest... they don't really want the truth.



It's about investment. Once you're invested to a certain level you cant back out. For an extreme example lets talk about Andrea Yates, that lady that killed her children because Jebus told her to... Was her faith at all shaken by everyone around her (including her pastor) recoiling in horror? Nope. Was her faith at all shaken by the courts declaring her not guilty by way of insanity? Nope, in fact it was strengthened.

For you or me conceding that there probably isnt an afterlife is not such a big deal. It means we wont get to see gramma or our childhood dogs & cats again, and that thats a bummer, but for her, conceding that Jebus isnt real means she MURDERED her own CHILDREN for NOTHING. Nobody can handle that amount of guilt & self loathing, her unshakable faith in whackadoodle nonsense is the only thing keeping her alive.

Its similar for the family of this deluded fool. If they allow their faith to be broken now, their dad/uncle/brother/hero died for nothing... worse than that he died for LIES. They are far too invested in the nonsense to let it go, and they likely never will.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chewd: Cubansaltyballs: I find it telling they are trying to blame the media that gave them the correct information as the problem because this family full of huckster christian simpletons didn't trust it.

If CNN says cyanide is poison, which is true, they are not responsible because you didn't believe them. You not believing them is your fault. Your choice.

That's the thing with these people... even after their father/husband/etc died because they made the choice to believe the truth was not the truth, they still want to dodge their own responsibility by blaming others because they ignored the truth.

I have to think there's a subset of these people that will experience this as a turning point, in who they get the truth from and what the truth actually is. But let's be honest... they don't really want the truth.


It's about investment. Once you're invested to a certain level you cant back out. For an extreme example lets talk about Andrea Yates, that lady that killed her children because Jebus told her to... Was her faith at all shaken by everyone around her (including her pastor) recoiling in horror? Nope. Was her faith at all shaken by the courts declaring her not guilty by way of insanity? Nope, in fact it was strengthened.

For you or me conceding that there probably isnt an afterlife is not such a big deal. It means we wont get to see gramma or our childhood dogs & cats again, and that thats a bummer, but for her, conceding that Jebus isnt real means she MURDERED her own CHILDREN for NOTHING. Nobody can handle that amount of guilt & self loathing, her unshakable faith in whackadoodle nonsense is the only thing keeping her alive.

Its similar for the family of this deluded fool. If they allow their faith to be broken now, their dad/uncle/brother/hero died for nothing... worse than that he died for LIES. They are far too invested in the nonsense to let it go, and they likely never will.


See: sunk cost fallacy.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Fark dot com, where criticizing Muslim murderers makes you racist but straight up hating on Christians is de rigeur.


Then I shall be happy to hate them both!

The Mohammedans and the Christers can both piss off and let the rest of us try to have a nice civilisation, please.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good riddance.  Hopefully more of his type will follow him.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A christian blues playing pastor hmm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sure sounds like he spread it around before he died.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"This is affecting our country, and unless we start acting like one nation we are not truly going to find a solution. But for that to happen, a certain amount of humility is needed."


You first, asshole.

You first.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Love how she blames the media for mixed messaging but can't bring herself to admit her father trusted FOX and it killed him. Typical cultist..
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: The way he was dressed obsessed he was just asking for it!

I wonder how many others that went on the trip with him caught it? And also how many innocents the bunch of them infected after returning? Play COVID-19 Roulette win COVID-19 death I guess.


The pastor himself didn't make it back home. Only got as far as North Carolina.

I actually saw the guy one time here in Atlanta. Decent musician with a pretty good Prodigal Son story to tell. Needless to say, the years of sin and debauchery played a big role in his demise.

That said, 20/20 hindsight does say they should have stayed home.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Fark dot com, where criticizing Muslim murderers makes you racist but straight up hating on Christians is de rigeur.


You show us, RIGHT NOW, show us where one person here ever defended a terrorist. Not a troll, a legit poster. You won't, because it's all in your head.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I want to say outright though, dad didn't think it was a hoax, he knew it was a real virus," says Landon Isaac
And yet he still downplayed it. My sympathy for the guy ffs like flew out the window right there. It's one thing to be misinformed or just plain stupid, but this guy knew the deal and kept lying in public act it. How many people did he kill! Was a Christian he knew Jesus had no need for hypocrites.
I still feel bad for his family and am not saying we should dance on his grave. Jim no way does his passing give me pleasure
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is what happens when the media and government lose their integrity. People lose trust in them.

I'm not staying at home because the media and govt told me to, I'm staying home because of the horrendous videos that leaked out of China in January and February. Thanks LiveLeak and 4chan.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He died doing what he loved--ignoring science and endangering his loved ones.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"A little over a month ago, Pastor Spradlin, who was 66, drove with his wife Jean the 900 miles (1500 km) from their home in Virginia to Louisiana for Mardi Gras. He viewed the festivities as an opportunity, through music, to save the souls of some of the hundreds of thousands of people that would attend."

Dude drove into the heart of a festival extolling the virtues of excessive alcohol consumption and pleasures of the flesh, with the intent to redeem the eternal souls of the entire attending populace through Jazz Hands? There truly is no delusion like holy delusion...
 
twocent [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kendelrio: OK So Amuse Me: The way he was dressed obsessed he was just asking for it!

I wonder how many others that went on the trip with him caught it? And also how many innocents the bunch of them infected after returning? Play COVID-19 Roulette win COVID-19 death I guess.

Well, to be fair, it (the virus) wasnt even really a blip on the radar at Mardi Gras time. Hell, I had plans to go but was called offshore at the last minute.

Thank the FSM.


If testing had been available in New Orleans, Mardi Gras would have been cancelled.
Thanks Trump.
 
