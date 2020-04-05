 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The rich are just like all the rest, quarantining ourselves in our private compounds or on our ranches, all of us getting food hand delivered from big cities. Covid-19 is just a big equalizer   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, New York City, Long Island, ruthlessness of New York, New York Times, irony of an elitist approach, epidemiologist Dr. Ashwin Vasan, stories of wealthy individuals, New York City apartment  
•       •       •

467 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 5:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i have a list of the 10 richest around here...
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
some_beer_drinker: i have a list of the 10 richest around here...

Fark user imageView Full Size

I picture this....
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Better tell them not to hold a costume party.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Yes. They have more money.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have a list of the 10 richest around here...


why would you have this ?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's life.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have a list of the 10 richest around here...


Forbes-like typing detected.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The proper rich are quarantining on yachts or private islands.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Must be rough holed up on their island retreats, spacious mansions.  Of course most of them have these massive kitchen, but no staff to cook......
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: That's life.


User name checks out.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The difference in COVID risk between middle class and super rich is less than the difference between the working poor and middle class. Most middle class can still choose to isolate during this phase of the outbreak; the poor who are still working lack that luxury, and the poor who can't still work will be even worse off as evictions ramp up.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

basemetal: Of course most of them have these massive kitchen, but no staff to cook......


These are the very rich. They have cooking staff to cook their cooking staff.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

holdmybones: basemetal: Of course most of them have these massive kitchen, but no staff to cook......

These are the very rich. They have cooking staff to cook their cooking staff.


And now I want a pouched egg with a touch of beluga.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I'm sorry...were you talking to me? Were you talking to me?
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

T Baggins: The difference in COVID risk between middle class and super rich is less than the difference between the working poor and middle class. Most middle class can still choose to isolate during this phase of the outbreak; the poor who are still working lack that luxury, and the poor who can't still work will be even worse off as evictions ramp up.


What middle-class? Aren't like 80% of US workers living paycheque to paycheque?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're just like us except better marbled.
 
Creidiki
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shaggy_C: The proper rich are quarantining on yachts or private islands.


Which are serviced regularly by armies of cooks, cleaners, maintenance, mechanics.

Its not like they change the generaators diesel filter in the fuel line themselves. That "quarantine" just keeps the indentured servant just out of sight.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.