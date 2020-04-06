 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The UK's game-changing Coronavirus test kits are so in the sense they don't work   (theguardian.com) divider line
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's dount worke.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There will be a vaccine before reliable antibody research and testing comes around. It's not even known how long immunity lasts. Many people don't realize that for many viruses immunity is temporary and the length of time varies from person to person. Then you have issues where a person has recovered but hasn't cleared viral RNA out completely- they'll still test positive for a while.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well you've certainly got the right people in charge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Well you've certainly got the right people in charge.

[Fark user image 400x574]


Is...is that helmet on...backwards?
 
phishrace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hancock criticised the "unbelievable" behaviour of people packing into parks at the weekend...

I can totally see John Oliver showing a video of all the politicians and medical workers ranting about people not keeping their distances. Last two or three will include an F bomb and other swear words. After it's over, Oliver will also drop an F bomb. Book it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
popbitch.comView Full Size
 
Alunan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Like don't work as in they consist of a mood ring and some glowstones, or they just need to be field tested and tweaked?
 
