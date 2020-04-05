 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Everything is (not) Awesome.. But this kinda is   (twitter.com) divider line
5
    More: Spiffy, Time, Tyler Walsh, press conferences, Last Month, simple photoshop of the mouth, Canadian children, kids share stories of life, Twitter content  
•       •       •

835 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2020 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this would be the article stating that Trump croaked.
/sigh
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and for trusting in science" made me nearly tear up.  I hope it's not too late for us to act like a bunch of Canadian children.
 
The Dark [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Dark: [Fark user image image 630x630]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.