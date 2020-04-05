 Skip to content
(Axios)   Queen Elizabeth II quotes Vera Lynn in rare public speech about Covid-19   (axios.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, Tony Blair, big picture, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, fifth time, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson  
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why is that awkward? It seemed very evocative.
The speech itself was touching, succinct.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dr. Strangelove - Ending
Youtube s4VlruVG81w
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does anyone remember Vera Lynn.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Seeing as she's still alive, I think a lot of people remember her
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pink Floyd Reference.

Does anybody here remember Vera Lynn?
Remember how she said that
We would meet again
Some sunny day?
Vera, Vera
What has become of you
Does anybody else in here
Feel the way I do?

Pink Floyd - Vera (With Lyrics)
Youtube dg0G8C4s5JM
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ah, I figured that out too late.  I was just also kind of surprised Vera Lynn was still alive (at 103 years old, too).

/CSB: Vera Lynn has the record for longest time between first #1 single and first #1 album.  First #1 single was in 1954, first #1 album in 2003.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trump should take notes.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What about her sister Amber?
 
Trik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But did she send Thoughts and Prayers?

/drtfa
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Trump should take notes.


Even with notes...he'd just go off script and then it gets cringey and facepalm-ey
 
Trik
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Trump should take notes.


That would subtract from his twitter time.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Why isn't someone standing nearby to squirt him like a misbehaving animal?
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Third Man: /CSB: Vera Lynn has the record for longest time between first #1 single and first #1 album. First #1 single was in 1954, first #1 album in 2003.


she had a #1 album in 2003? At age 86 ??
 
baxterdog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is what a leader looks like. Sigh.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Into your herds, cattle. Momma needs new furnishings.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Her #1 album was in the UK, and it was in 2009 (a compilation released when she was 92 !!)

So she holds the record in the UK.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Trump should take notes.


Trump* should take off to a non-extradition country.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Classic British stoicism is the trait called for here. Hunker down, drink your tea, maybe tend your garden.
 
Cormee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baxterdog: This is what a leader looks like. Sigh.


Steady on there.
She's wheeled out once, and every few decades, twice, a year to read something her staff have written for her - before disappearing again back inside one of her labyrinthine castles until the following Christmas. I'm sure it's nice and all, but that's hardly a shining example of great leadership.
 
Creidim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cormee: baxterdog: This is what a leader looks like. Sigh.

Steady on there.
She's wheeled out once, and every few decades, twice, a year to read something her staff have written for her - before disappearing again back inside one of her labyrinthine castles until the following Christmas. I'm sure it's nice and all, but that's hardly a shining example of great leadership.


She's a 10000 Watt Xenon bulb compared to DJT who is the Vantablack of leadership.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When some musicians release a [Bandname]-[Number] album, it's the number of hits or the serial-number of their release. Compare to Vera Lynn 100.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Admit it: you'd still put your needle in her groove, even though it would be pretty scratchy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Could Trump read the exact same thing verbatim and sound in change?
 
uttertosh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

arkansized: Why is that awkward? It seemed very evocative.
The speech itself was touching, succinct.


Umm... It is awkward because it's obvious that Elizabeth died of COVID weeks ago, and that speech was clearly made by the same animatronics company that supplied the last decade of the Queen Mum. Charles was replaced recently in much the same manner - hence his 'mild corona' that he totally walked off in a few days.

I know that's true because I *haven't* read that in the Daily Mail.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

She's Rigel, Betelguese, and Eta Carinae combined compared to that dimwit
 
Slaxl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I've heard some batty theories lately, I wouldn't be surprised if that genuinely was one.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

You sound butthurt.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
