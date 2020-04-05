 Skip to content
(ProPublica)   We're a bit short on hospital gowns because a Chinese supplier failed to sterilize them properly. Only nine million recalled, no biggy   (propublica.org) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sub-standard Chinese imports? This is my shocked face.

凸(￣ヘ￣)
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sterile hospital gowns are generally not used for bedside care. They are used in the OR. The impact should not be substantial.

That said, buy American. We don't eat bats.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Sterile hospital gowns are generally not used for bedside care. They are used in the OR. The impact should not be substantial.

That said, buy American. We don't eat bats.


Well he's a US citizen now.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: feckingmorons: Sterile hospital gowns are generally not used for bedside care. They are used in the OR. The impact should not be substantial.

That said, buy American. We don't eat bats.

Well he's a US citizen now.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 290x174]


Oh, well substitute 'pets' for 'bats' then.

I hope you don't have a picture of that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They play joke
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Sterile hospital gowns are generally not used for bedside care. They are used in the OR. The impact should not be substantial.

That said, buy American. We don't eat bats.


There are none made in the states according to the article

'Cardinal received approval Tuesday from the federal government to donate the 2.2 million recalled gowns that remain in its inventory to the Strategic National Stockpile for distribution as isolation gowns.'

Which means they still won't be distributed because reasons...
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no_tan_lines: feckingmorons: Sterile hospital gowns are generally not used for bedside care. They are used in the OR. The impact should not be substantial.

That said, buy American. We don't eat bats.

There are none made in the states according to the article

'Cardinal received approval Tuesday from the federal government to donate the 2.2 million recalled gowns that remain in its inventory to the Strategic National Stockpile for distribution as isolation gowns.'

Which means they still won't be distributed because reasons...


The SNS is used quite well. They will make fine gowns for bedside patient care to prevent goop from patients getting on the doctors and nurses.

https://www.phe.gov/about/sns/Pages/r​e​sponses.aspx
 
