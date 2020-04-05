 Skip to content
(Forbes)   COVID-19 is killing our next generation of doctors   (forbes.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...and nurses, and EMTs. and paramedics, and other first responders. It's not the job that separates them, it's the fact that folks are putting themselves out there, and on top of it, there are kids who won't grow up and be anything but statistics. This isn't about putting things into "perspective" about how much we're losing the potential for, it's about the loss of human life and all that potential, and how many of our elders, how many grandparents, how many fathers and mothers are going to be lost?

I get it. It's Forbes, so trying to put a "face" on this HAS to be putting selfish need right in front of folks to make an impact on your audience...but maybe y'all greedy motherf*ckers should have thought about some of this sh*t before supporting the dumbest Administration possible. Maybe think on this the next time you want a puppet in office who will just sign whatever you want, and f*ck all those poors and their wants and needs.

Suddenly, that whole network of skills and jobs is coming home to roost, and it is just dizzying to think that you might actually depend on folks who can't live in your phone prefix, and that their lives might impact your own.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is my very first tweet.

My heart is heavy that this is my first tweet.

Yesterday we had 3 residents (docs in training) die from Covid 19. Of course there is a lag... media are you listening? #GetMePPE #COVID19Frontline #WeAreOne #IamDrMingLin
- Elisabeth Kang MD (@ElisabethKangMD) April 5, 2020
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I won't miss Dr Pulaski.

Dr. Crusher needs to make it to the next season of Picard, however.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the things that has to change from this pandemic, is breaking the AMA's limitations on certifications has to go the hell away.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs: https://imgur.com/gallery/M8OV​6xW
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mjjt: Needs: https://imgur.com/gallery/M8OV​6​xW


"But how can I make money off this?" is the Drumpf crime family's first thought
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
...Everything is on fire, isn't it?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mjjt: Needs: https://imgur.com/gallery/M8OV​6​xW


But that's socialism.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Corona may be the direct cause, but the indirect cause are people who can't stay the fark inside.  To save the doctors we need to roll tanks down the streets of the hot zones (Seattle, LA, NYC, and any other hotzone).  Asking nicely has failed.  Now is the time to make people fear going outside.  We need tanks, A10s, SWAT teams, snipers, grenades, and nukes if people won't stay the fark inside.  Make the non essentials eat fear for every meal.  Make them shiat fear into their pants and then reach a hand back there monkey style and feed the fear shiat to their children.  To save the doctors.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You can blame the AMA for the low number of doctors.  The AMA is one of the most powerful unions in the country.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My mom was a labor and delivery RN for just over 40 years. She retired a few years back and I'm so thankful that she doesn't work in a hospital anymore. Granted L&D isn't the ER, but still I'd hate to lose a family member to this shiat.
 
Birnone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: ...Everything is on fire, isn't it?


Yup, I think little by little we are going to start hearing about all the people who are getting farked one way or another during this pandemic. Everyone is going to have a turn except the ones wealthy enough to be shielded from everything.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
seelorq
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's raining now in SoCaI and I Iove it
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Corona may be the direct cause, but the indirect cause are people who can't stay the fark inside.  To save the doctors we need to roll tanks down the streets of the hot zones (Seattle, LA, NYC, and any other hotzone).  Asking nicely has failed.  Now is the time to make people fear going outside.  We need tanks, A10s, SWAT teams, snipers, grenades, and nukes if people won't stay the fark inside.  Make the non essentials eat fear for every meal.  Make them shiat fear into their pants and then reach a hand back there monkey style and feed the fear shiat to their children.  To save the doctors.


Let me sing you the song of my people ...

BBBBRRRTTTTTT (something like that)

Then going docs dying here in Detroit were the ones unwilling to tell administrators to fark off. They needed those jobs and were threatened with actions against them if they appeared unprofessional or scared the patients with PPE.

Now they are dying. I want public beheadings and burning at the stake for the f@c&ers that killed them.  Wanna hear what's worse?

The head janitor was the first to die at a Warren County hospital. You know he had no farking choice. Like the bus driver in Detroit.  No choice at all.

Fark every manager that forced that shiat.
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, even more so than in non-pandemic times they really have to hit the ground running, remember their training, work quickly without making mistakes in either their treatment and their self care / protection.

Residency is a weeding out process in normal times and now it's even more grueling.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Then going docs = "the young docs"
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: You can blame the AMA for the low number of doctors.  The AMA is one of the most powerful unions in the country.


I don't know about that. Doctors are somewhat self-selecting. First you have to have the brain. Then you have to have the work ethic, which manifests itself in grades. Then you have to have the desire to go to school forever and take on the debt of a third-world country, which weeds even more people out. Then you have to be able to handle human wreckage in whatever form it presents itself to you. Last, you have to have the psychological ability to handle the job.

Truthfully, it's a wonder we have any doctors at all. I have the brain but not the stomach, and I'd shatter into a million pieces the first time I lost someone. The AMA didn't stop me from becoming a doctor, I stopped myself. I think you'll find that to be the case almost universally.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: mjjt: Needs: https://imgur.com/gallery/M8OV6​xW

But that's socialism.

I wonder what they will call it when they're forced to give everyone free health care and income support?
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: ...Everything is on fire, isn't it?


The dumpster fire runneth over.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Late stage capitalism, everything has been to either it's short term cost or profit.

There are no principles or value outside of this formula.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Late stage capitalism, everything has been* to either it's short term cost or profit.

There are no principles or value outside of this formula.


*reduced
 
DustBunny
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can anyone name one thing that's gone even slightly right in America's Pandemic response?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DustBunny: Can anyone name one thing that's gone even slightly right in America's Pandemic response?


I'm not dead yet. I leave that to you to determine whether or not that's a good thing.
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DustBunny: Can anyone name one thing that's gone even slightly right in America's Pandemic response?


Several Trump voters won't be voting for Trump again.

I get that's ambiguous due to how ratings change.  I want to make my meaning clear.  Lots of old people are now dead and won't vote again.  That's what I meant.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: DustBunny: Can anyone name one thing that's gone even slightly right in America's Pandemic response?

I'm not dead yet. I leave that to you to determine whether or not that's a good thing.


Some governors demonstrated that they are good at their job.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: LA


By this you mean Louisiana and not Los Angeles, because I assure you SoCal folks STAYED THE FARK AT HOME.

Los Angeles and NYC started their shelter-in-place orders at the same time. L.A. had the added benefit of practicing during the whole "Carmaggeddon" thing. And while we did have pictures of "packed" beaches, most of those farkers did keep some pretty good distance among them. And our case numbers are reflecting that, and according to some projections we've flattened it enough that we may not overwhelm our healthcare system.

So no. I don't think California needs the National Guard rolling down our streets. The folks in Arkansas, the Dakotas?? They could probably use some National Guard talking to.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DustBunny: Can anyone name one thing that's gone even slightly right in America's Pandemic response?


I've noticed it's gone from "it's only killing boomers so who cares" to more of "wtf.. anyone may die".
 
