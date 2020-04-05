 Skip to content
(NYPost) It's now dangerous to pet tigers
    More: PSA, Tiger, Bronx Zoo, Lion, Infection, New York City, Felidae, Jaguar, big cats  
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Solid headline
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carole Baskin is going scorched earth now.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bslim [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago


When hasn't it been?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're done testing people then?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AuralArgument
'' 1 hour ago
Inconsolable

Inconsolable
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the tigers were spotted with Coronavirus?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn...Now I gotta send my Tiger back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when I go to the zoo all the tigers will be wearing masks like the rest of us?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: So the tigers were spotted with Coronavirus?



Damn.  So close to the perfect joke, and yet.....
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More viral marketing by Netflix.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better call Saulk.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: So they're done testing people then?


Read TFA.  A zookeeper tested positive, then tigers and lions were spotted with breathing problems.
That means that people might be able to pass it to animals, meaning folks with pet cats and dogs might have a whole other problem.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: So the tigers were spotted with Coronavirus?


You got to be cheetah me
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first glanced at that picture: Wut? What a long skinny tiger. :)
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: MythDragon: So the tigers were spotted with Coronavirus?


Damn.  So close to the perfect joke, and yet.....


It's exactly what I'd expect to read at FARK.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fat boy [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: AbuHashish: So they're done testing people then?

Read TFA.  A zookeeper tested positive, then tigers and lions were spotted with breathing problems.
That means that people might be able to pass it to animals, meaning folks with pet cats and dogs might have a whole other problem.


??????????
No, it doesn't.
WTH
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"now"????
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Damn...Now I gotta send my Tiger back.

[Fark user image image 696x576]


Damn it would be cool to have a tiger buddy to play and lounge around with until it decided to eat you because Thursday.
 
tdude
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: AbuHashish: So they're done testing people then?

Read TFA.  A zookeeper tested positive, then tigers and lions were spotted with breathing problems.
That means that people might be able to pass it to animals, meaning folks with pet cats and dogs might have a whole other problem.


That was my question, how'd the cats get it?  I don't see anything in the article about a zookeeper testing positive.  The article does show it was updated though - maybe they took that bit out?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
hmm so if cats can spread it shouldn't animal control go round up all the strays and sent them to catschwitz ? (ok test the rats first if rats can carry let the little feline plaguebringers live. )
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXeV5​c​qb_3Y

But seriously, I hope the tiger recovers.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Awww. Poor kitty. Here, let me put my head in your mouth.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: AbuHashish: So they're done testing people then?

Read TFA.  A zookeeper tested positive, then tigers and lions were spotted with breathing problems.
That means that people might be able to pass it to animals, meaning folks with pet cats and dogs might have a whole other problem.


I read this and the CNN article but thanks for playing.
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sorry, didn't embed properly....
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: When I first glanced at that picture: Wut? What a long skinny tiger. :)


I thought it was a six-legged tigerpede.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would love to pet a 600lb carnivore that doesn't even have the semi-domesticared instincts of a house cat not to eat us.

Pretty yes, but I've had cats that tear a chunk out of me because it was in a bad mood amd I looked at it wrong.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm more interested in Cougars anyway.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bluewave69: hmm so if cats can spread it shouldn't animal control go round up all the strays and sent them to catschwitz ?


Sadly, I believe the correct nomenclature is Meowschwitz.
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait. Does my tiger rock work on viral tigers?

Need to know soonish.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait, so they have covid test for tigers, but my hospital tells me I have to be almost.dead to get.one?
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

optikeye: Damn...Now I gotta send my Tiger back.

[Fark user image 696x576]


Replace it with an office chair.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Wait, so they have covid test for tigers, but my hospital tells me I have to be almost.dead to get.one?


The tiger is worth more than you are.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It is not
[typed using my nose]
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
GrogSmash:

$4000.00 from Carol Baskin
$3000.00 from Jeff Lowe
$. 2000.00 from Tim

Doc will sell you small pelts
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bluewave69: hmm so if cats can spread it shouldn't animal control go round up all the strays and sent them to catschwitz ?


Ooh, look - this guy is as smart as Pope Gregory.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: AbuHashish: So they're done testing people then?

Read TFA.  A zookeeper tested positive, then tigers and lions were spotted with breathing problems.
That means that people might be able to pass it to animals, meaning folks with pet cats and dogs might have a whole other problem.


I agree emphatically!

Sadly, there is a viral facebook post going around asserting that pets are immune to coronavirus and that humans can't get it from pets. As though it's been proven such! In direct contradiction with the fact that dogs, cats and now tigers are known to test positive. And as long as animals have lived with humanity, they have been known to be a vector for cross-species infections. This virus is thought to have come from bats, after all. That's cross-species infection.

There is a shocking lack of critical and rational thinking going on! These people are pushing this dangerous belief based on misdirected concern over pets supposedly being abandoned due to fears of carying infection. They'll be the first to shrill "article says there are no proven cases of animals infecting humans with coronavirus!".  Well sure, but nobody's really researching that right now since we're desperately trying to save our own skins right now. But standard procedure IS to quarantine the pets of COVID-19 patients. Which is how we found it in dogs and cats. When a person comes in contact with dozens or hundreds of other people as well as their pets, it isn't proven that they got it from their pet for the same reason you can't prove they got it from any specific person.

Lastly, who in their right mind is going to fondle the pet of a neighbor who is sick? Or, send their pet over for the neighbor to pet? Or let their pets mingle? The virus can survive on various surfaces for hours or days, and the pet's fur isn't going to magically sterilize itself. Nobody in their right mind, is who would do that.

Therefore, pets remain a risk of cross-species infection of coronaviruses like COVID-19! Don't put yourself in contact with other people's pets and don't let them or their pets come in contact with yours, any more than you would let their sticky little kids play with your sticky little kids right now.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Austinoftx: Sadly, there is a viral facebook post going around asserting that pets are immune to coronavirus and that humans can't get it from pets. As though it's been proven such! In direct contradiction with the fact that dogs, cats and now tigers are known to test positive.


Whatever happens, the "WHO let the dogs out" pun is totally worth it.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bluewave69: hmm so if cats can spread it shouldn't animal control go round up all the strays and sent them to catschwitz ? (ok test the rats first if rats can carry let the little feline plaguebringers live. )


If cats end up being a vector, that would be a twist to the situation for sure.

Catschwitz you say? Or Dachmeow?
 
gar1013
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
gar1013
'' 10 minutes ago
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 minute ago  
AbuHashish
'' 1 minute ago
 
