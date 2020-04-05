 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KEZI Eugene)   Man in U-Haul parking lot throws firecracker at woman during dispute. What's the worst that could happen?   (kezi.com) divider line
34
    More: Fail, Crime, Eugene, Oregon, Police, Security, lit firework, U-Haul, Rock music, Leo White  
•       •       •

1394 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2020 at 10:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh wow.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/thanks for the laugh subby
//I hope this goes as green as that guy's shirt
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Threw worst that could happen it's a good guy with a gun stopping the bad guy with a firecracker.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Threw worst that could happen it's a good guy with a gun stopping the bad guy with a firecracker.


That's where my head went. I'm glad reality is creative.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm agnostic, but if I were that thief I would now fully believe in god, and that god was trying to get my dumb ass away from a life of crime.  What are the odds on this situation happening?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Warning: you don't get to see the security camera footage in the article's video. That was a waste of time.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I already saw this episode of Trailer Park Boys.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Multiple vehicle fire trifecta in play.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ha it's like that scene from Snatch where he throws milk out the window.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Warning: you don't get to see the security camera footage in the article's video. That was a waste of time.


That's okay. The way the article had it described had me visualizing some yakety sax background music going on.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
the thief running away with his pants and sleeve on fire

He's a thief and a liar liar!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

powhound: scottydoesntknow: Warning: you don't get to see the security camera footage in the article's video. That was a waste of time.

That's okay. The way the article had it described had me visualizing some yakety sax background music going on.


As soon as I read the part about the gas thief's pants on fire I swear that music just appeared in my head.
 
Oak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

puffy999: Ha it's like that scene from Snatch where he throws milk out the window.


It's also like that scene in Milk where he throws ...

You know what?  Never mind.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
McJaemes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gas is $1.49/gal in my town. Filled up my (hybrid) car for $12 the other day. Hardly worth the effort to steal gas.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did he maintain a safe social distance?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gas is as cheap as it gets right now. Dude got his shiat burnt up for a potential $10 haul?
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The thief thought stealing gas was to the freeway of life......well he forgot about 2nd to 3rd degree burns added into the mix......

As for that other Azzhat tossin lit what at people, he will join the Darwin awards game soon enough.....in prison!!
 
desertgeek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My mom works for U-Haul's corporate offices where she has to process reports like this for insurance. I just sent the link to her and she responded "well, that's a new one for me. Can't wait to see that claim come in."
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

powhound: scottydoesntknow: Warning: you don't get to see the security camera footage in the article's video. That was a waste of time.

That's okay. The way the article had it described had me visualizing some yakety sax background music going on.


I think it reads the way it does is because it's a straight transcription of the dialog of the anchor reading the story. And they spend time planning this kind of segment, so they may have written it specifically to make you imagine that song playing.
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"They did speak to the woman who the man threw the firework at but police said she did not want to be involved further in the investigation."

So...that's it? You can just opt of out being investigated for a crime? She must be hot.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Growing up a privileged white guy in the suburbs, we'd sometimes toss firecrackers down the sewer and listen to the echoing *bang* at the adjacent sewers up and down the street.  I was about to light one and drop it in when someone distracted me and thinking I hadn't lit the fuse, didn't drop it.  But it WAS lit and blew up while I was holding it.  Hurt like a motherfarker, but no broken bones/skin. A few fingers were numb for a while (hours, not days), but I was no worse the wear after a little while. I think I was about 13.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: powhound: scottydoesntknow: Warning: you don't get to see the security camera footage in the article's video. That was a waste of time.

That's okay. The way the article had it described had me visualizing some yakety sax background music going on.

I think it reads the way it does is because it's a straight transcription of the dialog of the anchor reading the story. And they spend time planning this kind of segment, so they may have written it specifically to make you imagine that song playing.


Okay this is starting to make me think that this whole thing is a hoax!
 
donnielove
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: "They did speak to the woman who the man threw the firework at but police said she did not want to be involved further in the investigation."

So...that's it? You can just opt of out being investigated for a crime? She must be hot.


Having a firecracker thrown at you isn't a crime.
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

donnielove: shiny dagmar: "They did speak to the woman who the man threw the firework at but police said she did not want to be involved further in the investigation."

So...that's it? You can just opt of out being investigated for a crime? She must be hot.

Having a firecracker thrown at you isn't a crime.


Yeah, should have said "during the investigation of a crime." Point stands, tho.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: But it WAS lit and blew up while I was holding it. Hurt like a motherfarker, but no broken bones/skin


That's almost a shame.  Think how it could have rocked your Fark username.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did they all burn to ashes?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stay home, ppl, WTF
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: "They did speak to the woman who the man threw the firework at but police said she did not want to be involved further in the investigation."

So...that's it? You can just opt of out being investigated for a crime? She must be hot.


What crime did she commit? No crime.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: donnielove: shiny dagmar: "They did speak to the woman who the man threw the firework at but police said she did not want to be involved further in the investigation."

So...that's it? You can just opt of out being investigated for a crime? She must be hot.

Having a firecracker thrown at you isn't a crime.

Yeah, should have said "during the investigation of a crime." Point stands, tho.


She didn't want to press charges against the guy, apparently. That's her choice, nothing to see here.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gasoline explosion?

/ off to read tfa
 
skinink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just weird that police caught the guy who tossed the firecracker even though he had drove away from the U-Haul place, but not the gas thief who was running away with his pants on fire. Though, according to the cartoons I watched as a kid, you run the fastest when your legs/butt is on fire.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't gas cheap AF right now?  I haven't bought any in weeks because where would I go but that's what I've heard.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who steals gas at today's prices?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.