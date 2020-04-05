 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   While the governor sits around doing next to nothing, a furniture and appliance store in Missouri now fabricating and distributing masks   (twitter.com) divider line
15
    More: Hero, location information, precise location, World Wide Web, Tweets, Tweet location history, option, city, web  
•       •       •

772 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2020 at 8:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good for them!
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thanks, subby!

"Look for the helpers"
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the kind of news we need.  Four generations of a family working together on behalf of those who need help.  I know there are other stories like this out there...my aunt, her daughter, and her granddaughter were making masks this weekend too.  There's still ways to work together.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is exactly what the constitution calls for.

The president defers to the governors in a time of national crisis with no oversight or support. From there, the governors defer to their individual mayors, city council persons, or sheriffs. From there, the lower level government workers defer to the appliance store managers, who enact a support and aid plan.

Well. Oiled. Machine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
May the banjo music rain its many blessing upon you.

/Saint Steve Martin be with you
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But is it still OK to make fun of the My Pillow guy for making masks?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: But is it still OK to make fun of the My Pillow guy for making masks?


he's going to make millions of dollars so you don't need to boohoo for him.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
good on them! i'm sorry your governor is so terrible.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: But is it still OK to make fun of the My Pillow guy for making masks?


Yes because he's doing it purely as a puppet of Trump trying to drum up good publicity.

/got my part of the class action suit a few years ago. I had thrown out the crappy pillow long before and forgotten all about it. The check was a pleasant surprise.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: But is it still OK to make fun of the My Pillow guy for making masks?


I focus on making fun of Hillary and Obama.
You should too.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No first world nation should ever need to rely on the generosity of random strangers to supply basic medical equipment.

This is pathetic. It's nice they want to help, but the fact we need them to help is evidence of our total failure as a society.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Probably doesn't work. Pass.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skozlaw: No first world nation should ever need to rely on the generosity of random strangers to supply basic medical equipment.

This is pathetic. It's nice they want to help, but the fact we need them to help is evidence of our total failure as a society.


On the upside, we have shrunk government to the point it can fit in an unwilling woman's vagina.
They said they were gonna!
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: But is it still OK to make fun of the My Pillow guy for making masks?


No, we make fun of him for much more obvious reasons.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.