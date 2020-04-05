 Skip to content
(Axios)   COVID-19 may not kill you, but you'll likely end up fat, drunk, stoned and sexually perverted   (axios.com) divider line
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And...?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Too late
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh YEAH!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God, it really is Fark's perfect disease.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Way ahead of you on this
 
merlotguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
so just another country song?
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
End up?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When people ask why I avoid social media like the plague but still Fark, I'm sending them a screen cap of this thread.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: God, it really is Fark's perfect disease.


Yeah, I was just thinking that it's a great recruiting opportunity as more and more people *become* degenerates.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 3 out of 4 already.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm cleaning up my act after four weeks of self-isolation. Now that Alabama instituted stay-at-home policies, I'm have to wait another four weeks or more for the apex to occur here.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife, family, and friends all laugh at me for being too subdued so why not?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about lonely?  Is lonely in there?
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Back to normal before Easter. Thanks, Donnie!
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
redhardnheavy.comView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
HA! I'm not drunk today.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm actually using the time to get in shape. I figure the time I would have spent commuting can now be spent exercising. It's also self preservation; because of my asthma I need to do what I can to improve my odds of survival.

I'm lucky though. I can work from home and probably have a few more months before I'm laid off.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, I realized early on that I need to do just the opposite. I'm going with self discipline rather than self indulgence.
Improving myself , my habits, and my state of mind is my only hope to get through this.
Letting everything go would literally kill me, now.
 
JNowe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That train left the station so long ago, it no longer shows up on the schedule board.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've been losing weight over the last three weeks, but as I have basically been a hermit for 10 years now, the only change in lifestyle is not running driving to the store when a craving hits me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, like I care see if Trump actually steps down.
Meh
Pass the beer and ribs
We brunch in hell, Fritzy.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But I've already done those!!
 
Mukster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Which is no way to go through life, son...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
and those are my GOOD qualities!
 
the_colors [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jokes on you! I work out every day before I pour a jar of wine, roll 5 massive joints, and masturbate six to seven times.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In that case, I should have tons of great antibodies pumping through my veins.
 
Sumptec2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's $$ to be made in the stock market if you can analyze these effects. Long and short.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

the_colors: Jokes on you! I work out every day before I pour a jar of wine, roll 5 massive joints, and masturbate six to seven times.


7? What an amateur
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am wondering what it will be like in America when this is over and people HAVE to go back to work. I wonder how much things will change and what people think is needed vs what isn't really needed.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JNowe: That train left the station so long ago, it no longer shows up on the schedule board.


That train derailed in Alabama and half the country got off and bought a single-wide.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gotta remind people to feel bad if they're not creating revenue for owners and value for shareholders
 
