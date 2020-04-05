 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Honeymooners stranded at luxury Maldives resort are the only ones there, the entire staff has to be there until they leave, and the couple may be bankrupted by it   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"But nothing specific that would affect them had been announced, and their travel agent assured them that, whatever policy was forthcoming, all South African citizens would be allowed back home. Go ahead and have a great time, they were told."

Granted, they were gullible, but that travel agent was criminal.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
slm-assets.secondlife.comView Full Size
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Couldn't they just checkout and find somewhere else to stay that is cheaper for the next couple weeks? I know everything is closed down but some exceptions have to be made for people who are stuck oversees and don't have a house to stay in.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Anenu: Couldn't they just checkout and find somewhere else to stay that is cheaper for the next couple weeks? I know everything is closed down but some exceptions have to be made for people who are stuck oversees and don't have a house to stay in.


Where could they go?

To the moon?
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Anenu: Couldn't they just checkout and find somewhere else to stay that is cheaper for the next couple weeks? I know everything is closed down but some exceptions have to be made for people who are stuck oversees and don't have a house to stay in.


Unless you're staying in Malè, just walking down the street to another hotel isn't plausible. The majority of the territory is made up of tiny islets that cater entirely to specific resorts, which means flying into Malé and then paying for a chartered jet or a speedboat to get you to where you're staying.

I sense that I'm not getting the entire story here, so I'm not sure exactly where it is they're staying, but if they're honeymooning it's a 99% probability they're not on the mainland.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original NYT link: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04​/05/sty​le/coronavirus-honeymoon-stranded.html​
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: Anenu: Couldn't they just checkout and find somewhere else to stay that is cheaper for the next couple weeks? I know everything is closed down but some exceptions have to be made for people who are stuck oversees and don't have a house to stay in.

Where could they go?

To the moon?


ONE 'A THESE DAYS, CRAIC! ONE 'A THESE DAYS!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: Anenu: Couldn't they just checkout and find somewhere else to stay that is cheaper for the next couple weeks? I know everything is closed down but some exceptions have to be made for people who are stuck oversees and don't have a house to stay in.

Where could they go?

To the moon?


BANG ZOOM, ALICE
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey filing bankruptcy only hurts for 7 years get over it now.......
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: HighOnCraic: Anenu: Couldn't they just checkout and find somewhere else to stay that is cheaper for the next couple weeks? I know everything is closed down but some exceptions have to be made for people who are stuck oversees and don't have a house to stay in.

Where could they go?

To the moon?

ONE 'A THESE DAYS, CRAIC! ONE 'A THESE DAYS!


Tiny fist, etc
 
Pestifer [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The problem is that the island IS the hotel. They can't leave the island, since no one will let them in unless it's SA. That means they can't leave the hotel officially, meaning the hotel needs to stay open. I think there's a solution here making them honorary citizens of the Maldives and employees of the hotel, which would allow the place to shut down and then lay them off, and support them in a more modest style until the quarantine ends.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I don't feel much sympathy for people who traveled internationally that late in March. Especially those who are now stuck in luxury resorts.

I had plans to travel on March 13th, but I cancelled the day before even though I couldn't get any money back. As a result, I'm now at home rather than stuck in Spain.
 
fugeeface
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The entire staff doesn't need to stay unless they're also not allowed to go anywhere do to travel restrictions.  They certainly don't need to be waiting on the couple hand and foot 24/7.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jtown: They certainly don't need to be waiting on the couple hand and foot 24/7.


They could eat from the staff cantana ffs.
 
lilistonic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jtown: The entire staff doesn't need to stay unless they're also not allowed to go anywhere do to travel restrictions.  They certainly don't need to be waiting on the couple hand and foot 24/7.


According to the article they were not allowed to leave and were lavishing attention on the couple, who on Sunday, presumably yesterday there, were transferred to another resort with other South Africans stranded in the region.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Anenu: Couldn't they just checkout and find somewhere else to stay that is cheaper for the next couple weeks? I know everything is closed down but some exceptions have to be made for people who are stuck oversees and don't have a house to stay in.

Where could they go?

To the moon?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Anenu: Couldn't they just checkout and find somewhere else to stay that is cheaper for the next couple weeks? I know everything is closed down but some exceptions have to be made for people who are stuck oversees and don't have a house to stay in.


Search on the hotel and you'll see that it's in the middle of an island. Next door is one other hotel, but they're probably also shut down.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It sounds a lot better than where my boss' daughter was stranded, Angola.  I do not have a good enough relationship with him to ask, "What was she doing in Angola?"  And the answer would not really help the problem that his daughter was stuck in Angola.  I assume the US Dept. of State got someone to send a charter flight there.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Update (via NYT): the couple have since left the island, for another otherwise empty five-star hotel currently housing another two dozen South African citizens. There's still no word on when they will be able to return to South Africa.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I know a couple that are currently stuck in Fiji (or is it "on?") I really hope they don't go broke.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Anenu: Couldn't they just checkout and find somewhere else to stay that is cheaper for the next couple weeks? I know everything is closed down but some exceptions have to be made for people who are stuck oversees and don't have a house to stay in.


Initially, No. But the South African Government just recently arranged to have them moved to to another island where they are gathering all the other South Africans in the area.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jtown: The entire staff doesn't need to stay unless they're also not allowed to go anywhere do to travel restrictions.  They certainly don't need to be waiting on the couple hand and foot 24/7.


Yes, they do. And they have to stay at least 2 weeks longer after the last guest leaves.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Everyone says they want to be stuck on a tropical island, until you're actually stuck," Olivia De Freitas said. "It only sounds good because you know you can leave."

It's literally a thought-experiment more played out than how one would prepare for a zombie apocalypse. Did you not bring the 3 books, albums, and movies along with you in case you were stranded on an island?
 
Warmachine999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: HighOnCraic: Anenu: Couldn't they just checkout and find somewhere else to stay that is cheaper for the next couple weeks? I know everything is closed down but some exceptions have to be made for people who are stuck oversees and don't have a house to stay in.

Where could they go?

To the moon?

[Fark user image 304x240]


All peachy keen until this final solution happens:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorax
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pertinent info from the actual NYT article answers a number of questions posed by Farkers that were not addressed in the linked article.

- "The resort comprises the entirety of its speck of an island. There is nowhere to go."

-"The resort's full staff are at hand, because of the presence of the two guests. Government regulations won't allow any Maldivians to leave resorts until after they undergo a quarantine that follows their last guests' departure."

-"Accustomed to the flow of a bustling workday, and the engagement with a full house of guests, most of the staff, having grown listless and lonely, dote on the couple ceaselessly."

And finally, an update:
"Update:On Sunday, April 5, according to the couple, they were given an hour's notice by the embassy, communicating via WhatsApp, to pack their bags. After saying their goodbyes and thank-yous, they were taken by speedboat to another five-star resort, where South Africans in the Maldives, about two dozen in all, are being consolidated. The local government told them it would subsidize a large portion of the cost of their stay.
Their return date home? Still unknown.
As for their original hotel's staff, they have been told they must remain for two weeks after the guest's departure. According to the hotel management, they have been, and are still being, paid."
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mock26: jtown: The entire staff doesn't need to stay unless they're also not allowed to go anywhere do to travel restrictions.  They certainly don't need to be waiting on the couple hand and foot 24/7.

Yes, they do. And they have to stay at least 2 weeks longer after the last guest leaves.


Reading is fundamental.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Article was useless without pics
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: It sounds a lot better than where my boss' daughter was stranded, Angola.  I do not have a good enough relationship with him to ask, "What was she doing in Angola?"  And the answer would not really help the problem that his daughter was stuck in Angola.  I assume the US Dept. of State got someone to send a charter flight there.


I'd guess she's in the oil, construction or consulting industry.

...or she was on a mission to deactivate their remaining land mines.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: It sounds a lot better than where my boss' daughter was stranded, Angola.  I do not have a good enough relationship with him to ask, "What was she doing in Angola?"  And the answer would not really help the problem that his daughter was stuck in Angola.  I assume the US Dept. of State got someone to send a charter flight there.


She's fighting alongside Jonas Savimbi.
//obviously
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: The entire staff doesn't need to stay unless they're also not allowed to go anywhere do to travel restrictions.  They certainly don't need to be waiting on the couple hand and foot 24/7.


As part of the ongoing restrictions, all staff are required by law to stay until the last guest leaves plus an additional 2 weeks quarantine period.  The staff don't have to wait hand & foot but by other articles' accounts they do anyway out of sheer boredom.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Too bad a divorce lawyer isn't also stranded there. I think by the time they're let go they'll need one.

/hopeless romantic
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: Too bad a divorce lawyer isn't also stranded there. I think by the time they're let go they'll need one.

/hopeless romantic


You truly are an optimist.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lorax: The local government told them it would subsidize a large portion of the cost of their stay.


Wow.
Wow.
When will ppl realize the US is just mean. Because I don't think we'd do that. Nope.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd be tempted to leave for the airport only to come back and let myself back in after the staff have left. Living rent free in paradise while the world falls apart sounds okay to me.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jtown: Mock26: jtown: The entire staff doesn't need to stay unless they're also not allowed to go anywhere do to travel restrictions.  They certainly don't need to be waiting on the couple hand and foot 24/7.

Yes, they do. And they have to stay at least 2 weeks longer after the last guest leaves.

Reading is fundamental.


Yeah, reading is fundamental.
 
doofusgumby [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wendigogo: Mugato: Too bad a divorce lawyer isn't also stranded there. I think by the time they're let go they'll need one.

/hopeless romantic

You truly are an optimist.


For my brother's first wedding present I gave him a book on how to file your own divorce without a lawyer.

/He's a total shiat
 
