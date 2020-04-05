 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Attention Nursing Home Employees: The time to tell a dying woman's son that she tested positive for Coronavirus is BEFORE he spends 5 hours kissing her goodbye   (nytimes.com) divider line
    Nursing, Galveston County, Texas, Nursing home  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Limited time is one of the things that you do to cut exposure risk. This was very stupid on their part.
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He spent 5 hours kissing her goodbye? Kinky!
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was going to say that they didn't necessarily know ahead of time, and find all sorts of explanations other than incompetence (because I feel sorry for and appreciative of people who working in nursing homes), but then I saw it was Texas. Ah, hell no, incompetence.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dinki: He spent 5 hours kissing her goodbye? Kinky!


i.imgur.comView Full Size


/obligatory
 
WithinReason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dinki: He spent 5 hours kissing her goodbye? Kinky!


DO NOT KINK SHAME!
 
AeAe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dinki: He spent 5 hours kissing her goodbye? Kinky!


They call it her "goodbye"? Must be a regional thing.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
On the one hand, yes, they should have told him sooner.  On the other hand, if i were in his position, i'm not sure it would have made any difference to me. If at all possible, not gonna let my mother die alone.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dinki: He spent 5 hours kissing her goodbye? Kinky!


And you know some freak will searching "Kissing grand ma" on pornhub later.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You don't interrupt a tender.moment.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now's the best time to shiat on nursing home employees for not doing the absolute most perfect thing and making a human mistake in a time of extreme difficulty.

A lot of you think I'm a complete asshole, which is absolutely true; I am and completely own this.

But compared to most you useless corksackers, I'm a freakin' saint.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: I was going to say that they didn't necessarily know ahead of time, and find all sorts of explanations other than incompetence (because I feel sorry for and appreciative of people who working in nursing homes), but then I saw it was Texas. Ah, hell no, incompetence.


Based on the Galveston article it sounds like the second round of results came in Friday, the day he was visiting. If he spent several hours there, it's just as likely that her results arrived during the visit.

But who the hell knows, and does it really matter in the end? He's going into a nursing home that already has confirmed cases, and how does he know that *he* doesn't already have it and could be spreading it to others in the home?

At this point, if you're out and about you should acknowledge and accept the risk. Things are crazy right now, so this "if I had only known..." thing is BS. "I wouldn't have stayed there *that long*"? Well, then how long would you have stayed?

/No one really knows what's going on, and we're going to have to accept not only some risk but, barring egregious cases, a lot of mulligans.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If it was my mom I wouldn't give a shiat.

For background, mom fell and didn't break, but hurt her pelvis enough that she ended up in a rehab clinic.  She was doing physical rehab daily.  One day they brought her lunch, then a while later came to pick it up.  Mom was dead with an empty plate in front of her.

Had mom been in that clinic with Covid 19 I would have spent every minute I could with her.  I still feel guilty that, 6 years later, on her deathbed she showed a snaggletooth that made her death mask a sneer.  In the 50 years I knew her I never noticed that snaggletooth.  I wish to hell I'd reached out and pushed her upper lip over that snaggletooth, because that image is sticking with me.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: And you know some freak will searching "Kissing grand ma" on pornhub later.


It's been 28 minutes and you haven't commented since this.  Where'd you go?!
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: I was going to say that they didn't necessarily know ahead of time, and find all sorts of explanations other than incompetence (because I feel sorry for and appreciative of people who working in nursing homes), but then I saw it was Texas. Ah, hell no, incompetence.


That's an interesting take. You'll be comforted to know that your opinion is spot-on, given what Dallas' mayor said about COVID-19.
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: ShamanGator: And you know some freak will searching "Kissing grand ma" on pornhub later.

It's been 28 minutes and you haven't commented since this.  Where'd you go?!


I think we all know.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
C18H27NO3ShamanGator:

And you know some freak will searching "Kissing grand ma" on pornhub later.

It's been 28 minutes and you haven't commented since this.  Where'd you go?!

Not PornHub, I swear. Hell I'd have been back 25 minutes ago.
 
