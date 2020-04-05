 Skip to content
(Stars and Stripes)   Marines have to choose between haircuts and social distancing in the age of Corona. Naturally they are choosing the haircuts   (stripes.com) divider line
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
farking idiots. you deserve this america. i have not had a haircut in six months, and i wont until it's safe.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll set you back about $50
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The cordless ones have great batteries now. I can do the garden on the roof and full landscaping in the front and backyard with my set of clippers and not trip over the cord. I'm gay, but I don't do the whole salon thing. I do a very tight cut in 15-20 minutes that I can just wash, dry, and throw a little coconut oil in so I don't get fajita hair. That's when your hair gets pube-y when it gets humid.

I'll give the Marines high and tight haircuts individually. They have to take all their clothes off, though.
You know -- for my portfolio. I'll wear a mask.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

For a long time I have been meaning to favorite you. That post finally did it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I favorited him over a post a long time ago:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

This. A Marine haircut has to be about the easiest style to self-administer as any.

Hell, I use one of those to do my own hair, although a bit longer than the average Jarhead. The wife trims the back up because it's easier, but wouldn't be impossible to do myself.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Been doing this for nearly 20 years. Got the buzz down to a science.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Out yourself. What color did you use?

/lol
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

A cheaper Phillips Norelco is about $30 at Walmart.  Works just as well.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can and often do my own haircuts, and my son.  Buzz with the Wahl.  Once in a great while I stop at great clips.

The girls (wife and daughters) not so much.

When the world opens up there will be months wait for service we took for granted.

Great clips will have to change their slogan from "it's gonna be great" to "it's gonna be a wait".

/ come on in, good luck sitting down
// I could go on but I won't
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
stripes.comView Full Size

Marines, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, cut hair in the barber shop, March 2, 2020. Marine Corps Community Services is allowing barber shops and exchanges to remain open on installations, but they are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Precautions like... not wearing masks? Working without gloves? Using the same hair apron for every customer?

I know. I got it now. It's the flag pennants. That's an important precaution.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I live pretty close to the NRMD in San Diego. I could go there for a haircut but it's better I just do it myself, like I did on deployment. I have a decent battery powered clipper set. Won't be as good as if I got it properly done but it's better than nothing. No, I'm not going to give myself the #1 special.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hear that.  I got a cordless Braun at Rite-Aid a while back and it works great.  That was also  about $30.  It came with scissors, extensions and all the fixins', too.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So this just goes to show that the Navy doesn't have "real" men among its ranks. Coronavirus won't get the Marines and Army, they're too tough!

In all seriousness, though, this should have been don a few weeks ago
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The USMC is a cult.   Think Trump voter only not as smart.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NRMD? I meant Marine Corps Recruit Depot. The NRMD is in Point Loma. Barber shop there is closed.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

In all fairness, the barber in the middle looks like he's listening to some tasty beats on his earbuds.  Ain't no 'rona getting in them ears.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My hair is now almost long enough to attempt my very first (and very last) comb over.

Just a few more weeks!
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

My son is in the Army, while the base barber shops are closed, their commander sent out a memo that hair standards still need to be maintained, and instructed everyone to go to the Base Exchange and buy a set of clippers. I guess it never dawned on him that while they have over 25k troops stationed there, the BX only keeps about a dozen clippers in stock at any given time.
 
gar1013
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: farking idiots. you deserve this america. i have not had a haircut in six months, and i wont until it's safe.


If you haven't had a haircut in six months, you might be some sort of a dirty hippie.

Or bald.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Haircuts, church services, schedule training, you name it, people can find things that they deem important enough to say to hell with it.

I can understand why people feel strongly about things. Except haircuts. I'm sure the Marines could kick ass wearing long hair.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

My clippers have a picture of a doggie on them.

I bought pet clippers for my cat when we had a week-long 105F+ heat wave and she was panting. WTF? Cats don't pant! But I couldn't get with five feet of her with the clippers buzzing. She hated the clippers even more than the vacuum.

So the clippers are my inheritance from my cat who died 20 years ago.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stupid gets you killed, soldier. Not just in a battle but also in a pandemic.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Don't worry, more are coming. Backordered from China.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheCableGuy: When the world opens up there will be months wait for service we took for granted.


I know a couple of people who are buying gift certificates when they would normally get their hair cut, to help the barber out a little with money.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I admit to having a shiatty memory, but if "summer" is going to be the time of this year where some things get relaxed, at most, you will grow 3 inches of hair, right? We got 3 more months of this shiat. Hair doesn't grow that fast for everyone else does it? Am I just slow at growing hair? It took me a full year to get to 8 inches in my younger years. Even Google says 6 inches a year, for the average person.

Not military (but I did stay at a holiday inn), but women are allowed to wear MOP gear, right? They keep thier hair, right?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Being a military barber must be an easy job. You only need to learn one haircut.

"I'd like an Undercut Comb Over Pomp".

One "Standard Groom: Short" coming up!
 
