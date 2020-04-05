 Skip to content
"Let's Roll" COVID-19 edition
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's an ingenious way to get a free test done, though.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What Cafe Threads said.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's probably not the smartest thing to do
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.


I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

powhound: Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?


So they go around the store scanning the floor for messes and debris, and then I guess it alerts somebody to clean it up.  Half the time they seem to fixate on a spot or two in the produce section and don't seem to have any real purpose.

The things are creepy looking.  They put google eyes and a smile on the side to make it less intimidating to kids but it really doesn't help.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Close2TheEdge: powhound: Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?

So they go around the store scanning the floor for messes and debris, and then I guess it alerts somebody to clean it up.  Half the time they seem to fixate on a spot or two in the produce section and don't seem to have any real purpose.

The things are creepy looking.  They put google eyes and a smile on the side to make it less intimidating to kids but it really doesn't help.


Oh wow, okay. In most grocery stores the employees are out and about stocking shelves and such. Seems like that should be unnecessary but whatever. I wonder if it sent an alert about the "mess" on the floor.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: That's an ingenious way to get a free test done, though.


I came here to say the same thing...

Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.


That's funny, but like the others in this thread, I have never sen a robot in a grocery store... Seems like normally there are plenty of people to spot spills and messes, but Walmart is gonna Wal, I guess...
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Cafe Threads: That's an ingenious way to get a free test done, though.

I came here to say the same thing...

Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

That's funny, but like the others in this thread, I have never sen a robot in a grocery store... Seems like normally there are plenty of people to spot spills and messes, but Walmart is gonna Wal, I guess...


This is actually a Stop and Shop and I've seen them in other stores owned by Ahold.  Can't remember the name of the chain in PA but they have them there too.

My guess is it was some corporate idea to save money on customer lawsuits by having this robot patrolling the aisles looking for messes, but it never seems to actually "find" messes.  Just smudges on the floor that look like one.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Close2TheEdge: powhound: Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?

So they go around the store scanning the floor for messes and debris, and then I guess it alerts somebody to clean it up.  Half the time they seem to fixate on a spot or two in the produce section and don't seem to have any real purpose.

The things are creepy looking.  They put google eyes and a smile on the side to make it less intimidating to kids but it really doesn't help.

Oh wow, okay. In most grocery stores the employees are out and about stocking shelves and such. Seems like that should be unnecessary but whatever. I wonder if it sent an alert about the "mess" on the floor.


It's actually more sinister than this. It's all part of a "deep state" conspiracy to monitor citizens buying habits and I've read that the robots also have facial recognition software to root out potential terrorists, criminals with warrants, and brown people.  I learned this on the internet from a reliable source. It's understandable that these would be first deployed on the East Coast, where the terrorists live.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fearful to go out in public in a month or two when my allergies start to kick in if this pandemic is still as bad as it is now.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok now I want a grocery robot.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?


Sex
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: powhound: Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?

Sex


Calm down Wolowitz.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close2TheEdge: powhound: Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?

So they go around the store scanning the floor for messes and debris, and then I guess it alerts somebody to clean it up.  Half the time they seem to fixate on a spot or two in the produce section and don't seem to have any real purpose.

The things are creepy looking.  They put google eyes and a smile on the side to make it less intimidating to kids but it really doesn't help.


I'm in Georgia, and some of the Walmarts here have robot floor cleaners, although they don't look like that one (more built like a cube).
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: My guess is it was some corporate idea to save money on customer lawsuits by having this robot patrolling the aisles looking for messes, but it never seems to actually "find" messes. Just smudges on the floor that look like one.


It's funny when some kids follow it around too closely and you can hear its object-avoidance chirp go off repeatedly and it turns into a kind of awkward shuffling dance as it vainly tries to get away from them
 
Cormee
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: powhound: Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?

Sex


With its round thing spinning at the bottom of it like that, it certainly looked like it was gearing up for a spot of crumpet
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: powhound: Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?

Sex


That robot will still have more sex than 75% of Fark.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: That's an ingenious way to get a free test done, though.


"Ingenious", lol.

"Well, your test showed you don't have COVID-19, but your actions guaranteed that the next 12 months of your life will consist of daily rapes!"
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in the UK : 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i lick the cans when no one is looking, just in case
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in the UK : [Fark user image 494x448]


Well, they're right.  Coronavirus is transmitted wirelessly.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: That's an ingenious way to get a free test done, though.


Yeah an AIDS test... after you get raped 20 times in the prison's shower.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hopefully people will react to people doing this more. Way to many videos of people doing this. They need a good beating.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in the UK : [Fark user image 494x448]


I also hang out on Quora, and someone asked about cell phone towers. I thought they were a moron and told them that the two things were unrelated. I guess this is where it came from. I guess they were actually smart enough to check it out first.

Killing cell towers so people don't have cell service is just another lump in this shiat sandwich.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So here we are, the younger generation looking out for the older. So time to STFU boomers.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also, Anyone coughing or spitting on stuff in stores should be billed for everything that needs to be destroyed, plus a service fee. If they don't have that much cash, take and sell their house and car.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a Masshole.
 
Korzine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

powhound: Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?


That one looks like a similar one used by Walmart to scan the shelves for availability. It's looking for holes, when it finds a product it can do a couple of things. It's tied to inventory and receiving, so if it sees that the product came in recently it will create a report to look for the item. If it has a large on-hand and nothing on the shelf it will create a feature check or manual on hands check depending on if there have been recent sales. If there is one or two items and no recent sales it will zero out inventory and make an order for more.

They also have automatic floor cleaners which look like regular riding floor cleaners.

powhound: Oh wow, okay. In most grocery stores the employees are out and about stocking shelves and such. Seems like that should be unnecessary but whatever. I wonder if it sent an alert about the "mess" on the floor.


Heh, Walmart treats it employees like shiat. You'll get in trouble for not making quotas when stocking product. Reporting product outs ain't their job. Not to mention if your near the end of a cart and a spot is filled you can cram overstock in to the empty slots. Plugging is a lot harder to track then whether a person is putting out 40 boxes an hour.
 
jekfark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Would like to see what happened before the confrontation.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: powhound: Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?

Sex

Calm down Wolowitz.


I like to think of myself more like Lando
 
J45Picker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: powhound: Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?


Sex


Butt-sex.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Close2TheEdge: powhound: Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?

So they go around the store scanning the floor for messes and debris, and then I guess it alerts somebody to clean it up.  Half the time they seem to fixate on a spot or two in the produce section and don't seem to have any real purpose.

The things are creepy looking.  They put google eyes and a smile on the side to make it less intimidating to kids but it really doesn't help.

I'm in Georgia, and some of the Walmarts here have robot floor cleaners, although they don't look like that one (more built like a cube).


Walmart has 2 different robots out on the floor.
One cleans the floor, one scans the shelves to see what needs restocking.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

J45Picker: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: powhound: Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?


Sex

Butt-sex.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I got news for you too. George Soros told me you didn't need the ad revenue. So suck it.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.


Priceless, glad you said something or I wouldn't have clicked the vid. :-)  https://youtu.be/awhgm2jlk2o
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 503x156]

I got news for you too. George Soros told me you didn't need the ad revenue. So suck it.


Whoa, we got a bad boi here
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: lolmao500: Meanwhile in the UK : [Fark user image 494x448]

Well, they're right.  Coronavirus is transmitted wirelessly.


I figure the coronavirus is the TCP layer; Covid-19 is the application layer; you are the physical layer, transmitting on a broadcast IP.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So what are the odds that the deaths from mob justice will be higher than the actual virus death count in the states?
 
Alebak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

powhound: Close2TheEdge: OK, it's wrong, but I laughed when the robot comes over to look and then is like, WHOAH, Imma just gonna back the fark away from this shiat.

I've never seen a robot in a store before. What is it's function?


it looks for spills and sends a message over the PA to tell people to clean it.

It cant do shiat on its own, and it freaks out over small smudges, and it also misses water spills because theyre clear.

Marty sucks.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Cafe Threads: That's an ingenious way to get a free test done, though.

"Ingenious", lol.

"Well, your test showed you don't have COVID-19, but your actions guaranteed that the next 12 months of your life will consist of daily rapes!"


You know - a lot of Farkers, if they ever get thrown in prison, are going to be awfully disappointed.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: That's an ingenious way to get a free test done, though.



Until you realize that these kind of acts can are now prosecuted under terrorist statutes. Ooops.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When all this is said and done, the only people that will survive will be the People of WalMart.

Because they're the only ones "smart" enough to hoard all the food, and take advantage of people who aren't utter and complete assholes.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the "Joe the Plumber" of COVID.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: So what are the odds that the deaths from mob justice will be higher than the actual virus death count in the states?


I don't think this will happen. I mean, it's not as if gun stores are doing a booming business right now. American's are much too smrt for this.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Witnesses told police they spotted the 65-year-old man from Duxbury, whose name was not released by authorities, coughing and spitting on produce. "

What's with the boomers acting out lately?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jso2897: Thong_of_Zardoz: Cafe Threads: That's an ingenious way to get a free test done, though.

"Ingenious", lol.

"Well, your test showed you don't have COVID-19, but your actions guaranteed that the next 12 months of your life will consist of daily rapes!"

You know - a lot of Farkers, if they ever get thrown in prison, are going to be awfully disappointed.


cdn1.sbnation.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: So here we are, the younger generation looking out for the older. So time to STFU boomers.


fark the boomers. i hope they dont make it
 
swellconvivialguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not sure about this particular robot, but select WalMart stores are testing robots that take inventory and order new product. The WalMart nearest me has one. I'm told it's one of three in the state. It has a WalMart name tag - name is Bossy - and it comes out from the back three times a day, going up and down the aisles scanning the shelves. After each pass thru the store -grocery only, I'm not sure?-it knows to go back to its office for a 'recharge.' I asked a couple WM associates about it, and they said the stockers were pissed at it because it was ordering too much of everything, and they had no place to store all the extra product. So still working out the kinks, maybe. But it does a good job navigating around customers; it seems to try to do whatever it can to avoid getting in your way
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Witnesses told police they spotted the 65-year-old man from Duxbury, whose name was not released by authorities, coughing and spitting on produce. "

What's with the boomers acting out lately?


One possibility is that he has some sort of mental illness; but, if not it may be a case where he's somebody who is fairly disenfranchised (figuratively) or what not, someone who doesn't really have any say in society, maybe few or no friends or family who care about him.  And, with all the restrictions etc. in place, maybe whatever semi-social interactions he had (hanging out at a bar, local Dunkin, or just seeing coworkers who you have transactional interactions with) are gone and he's just left  with anger and frustration, and somehow this seemed like an outlet to express it.  Not a good one, but I can see how someone who really had nothing going for them and suddenly has had that thrown in their face would lash out.
 
